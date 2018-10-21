Breakout Alert: Buy Procter & Gamble

Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) are surging higher, as earnings for the fiscal first quarter showed improved earnings results in several key segments. The stock has been met with periods of heavy selling pressure over the last year, showing declines of more than 25% from its September 2017 highs to its May 2018 lows. Since this has happened during a record bull market period for the S&P 500, it is not surprising that the volatility has jarred many investors viewing PG as a long-term income generator. But the recent earnings figures released by the company have quelled many of these fears, and the stock looks to be on the verge of a breakout above its prior highs at $86.28 per share.

For the fiscal first quarter, Procter & Gamble showed adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share. This beat the market expectation of $1.09 by 2.75%. Revenues for the period posted at $16.69 billion, which beat the analyst estimates of $16.46 billion by 1.4%. With long-term investors looking to buy stocks beaten-down by the recent bearish benchmark declines, this surprise performance in both the top-line and bottom-line figures could prove to be instrumental in turning around negative sentiment which has been directed at Procter & Gamble for a large portion of this year.

These results from P&G show sales from its beauty products have generated strong revenue growth for the company. Recent operational improvements helped support the outlook from management, and its prior guidance figures were maintained for the full-year period. This has relieved concerns among some investors who feared guidance might be lowered in the commentary. Of course, even with these short-term rallies, the stock is still trading lower on the year. Share valuations in PG are currently showing losses of 7.09% on a year-to-date basis. The relative weakness here remains striking, as the S&P 500 is trading higher by 4.49% (even after three consecutive weeks of losses).

Long-term income investors focused on the stock's elevated dividend should view these developments as encouraging because they suggest Procter & Gamble will have a much easier time meeting its guidance targets for the full fiscal year period. Beats on both the top-line and bottom-line figures put the company in a much better position to match expectations for earnings and revenue. Given the broad declines we have seen in PG's share valuations, the full-year figures are more likely to have an influence on the trend direction of stock prices going forward.

Overall, the details revealed impressive results in net income, which rose to $3.20 billion. This represents a gain of roughly 12% relative to the $2.85 billion figure which was posted during the same period last year. Sales figures also showed improvements from the longer-term perspective. Procter & Gamble generated total sales of $16.69 billion for the period, which is an increase from the $16.65 billion seen last year. If we remove the effect of currency fluctuations, we can see that the organic sales growth actually came in at 4% (versus expectations of 1.6%).

For the reporting period, the star of the show was Procter & Gamble's beauty segment, which saw a 5% increase in its net sales figure. Further strength was seen in the company's home care and fabrics division (Procter & Gamble's largest sales segment), which posted annualized gains of 2%. These positives were partially offset by the baby/family care and healthcare segments (both of which saw net sales drop by 3%). Procter & Gamble's grooming segment also posted losses for the period (with annualized declines of 1%).

Thus far, the market reaction has been forceful and shares of PG are now having their best week since 2008. It is important to note this conspicuous time frame, however, because this falls closely in line with the events of the last financial crisis. For some, rallies in consumer staples imply defensive posturing within the market and this could create bearish indicators for stocks as a whole.

Procter & Gamble makes many of the world's favorite household products (i.e. Crest toothpaste, Old Spice deodorant, and Tide laundry detergent), so its position within this category is clear. The company has also faced rising competition from private upstarts, and this has been one of the factors which has led to declines in share prices over the last year. One example can be found in its razor brand, Gillette, which has recently lost market share to companies like Dollar Shave Club. This resulting activity in cost cutting has put pressure on Procter & Gamble's profit margins. Moreover, increased shipping expenses, unfavorable fluctuations in exchange rates, and higher costs for commodities have added to the pressure seen in these areas.

Procter & Gamble's latest earnings figures have helped relieve some of these concerns; however, as improved operational efficiency and consistent consumer demand in key segments show, the company is now capable of meeting guidance expectations for the full-year period. The consumer economy remains robust at the global level, and Procter & Gamble expects organic sales to post gains of 2-3% in fiscal year 2019. The company anticipates gains of 3-8% in core EPS (relative to the $4.22 in EPS posted during 2018).

Management has set the company on track to meeting its sales goals, which should bring added encouragement for income investors focused on the stock's elevated dividend yield. With an annualized payout of $2.87, long positions in PG come with a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is well above the averages offered by the S&P 500, and the stock's 61-year history of dividend growth remains an attractive selling point for income investors. With stronger quarterly earnings figures supporting the outlook and a stable dividend payout ratio of 64.9%, market sentiment for PG stock could see a continued rally in the weeks ahead.

