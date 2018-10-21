What The Sudden Surge Of Institutional Buying In Celsius Holdings, Inc. May Be Signaling To Investors

Analysts who follow the company have an average price target of $7.50 for the shares, leaving plenty of room for upside potential.

The addition of CELH to two prominent Russell Indices in late June may account for a portion of the increase in institutional buying.

A recent spate of institutional buying in the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. could be sending a signal to investors to follow their lead.

The investment strategy of "Following The Money" can lead to substantial profits if an investor can recognize institutional activity early.

We pay close attention to Schedule 13 Filings to see what institutional investors are buying and selling.

Retail investors may be seeing a very subtle, but powerful reason to look at the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) for inclusion in their portfolios.

Institutional investor activity is oftentimes used by retail investors to measure the popularity of companies that an institution's internal research has flagged as being worthy of consideration for investment.

This is one of the reasons why quarterly Schedule 13 Filings are scrutinized closely for clues as to what institutional investors are buying and selling.

For example, Warren Buffett's activity garners the attention of many on Wall Street, since following him has proven to be very profitable over the years.

Not all institutional investors get it right (Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management comes to mind), but for the most part it is assumed by retail investors that institutions have an edge in performing due diligence and research activities such as channel checks, conversations with a company's management team, and keeping their finger on the pulse of things by capturing important information usually not readily available to the retail investor.

It is with that assumption in mind that we will look at recent activity by institutional investors in the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc.

We won't bother going into very detailed background regarding CELH, since we have written many articles on Seeking Alpha over the years, and anyone interested in learning more about the company can easily pull up those articles for review.

Instead, we want to focus on what we are seeing in terms of recent institutional activity in the shares.

We would be remiss if we didn't start out by bringing to the attention of readers that some of the increase in the purchasing of CELH shares may be attributable to the company's recent inclusion in two popular Russell indices; the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell Micro-cap Index.

Investable indexed products which track these two Russell indices generally will be required to hold a position in the shares of a company in the index equal to the exact weighting of the company's shares in the index itself.

However, since we cannot know for sure what the exact number of products replicating these indices are, or the amount of CELH shares that would represent the appropriate weighting within these products, we won't attempt to speculate as to what the potential impact into these two Russell indices would be.

Besides, the data that we will be presenting mostly shows the institutional activity which took place after the rebalancing of the Russell indices back in late June.

Using data from Fintel, we can see the parabolic increase in the number of shares held by institutional investors just since July 15, 2018

For a more detailed, up-to-date and complete list of institutional investors, we will turn to the specific Schedule 13 Filings also available on the Fintel site.

As you can see, there has been a very strong tendency for institutional investors to either increase their position in the shares of CELH or to initiate a new position in the shares.

We believe that the confidence expressed by these institutions in the business of Celsius Holdings, Inc. is clearly visible by their willingness to invest in the shares of the company.

We also have taken notice that Wall Street analysts have a consensus "hold" on CELH along with an average price target on the shares of $7.50.

In fact, Zacks Research just this past week upgraded the shares of CELH from a "strong sell" to a "hold".

We will leave it up to individual investors to draw their own conclusions as to what all of this may mean for CELH shares going forward, but we intend to continue to "follow the money".

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a long position in the shares of CELH. We may sell these shares at any time without prior notice. We are not responsible to update either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on SA.