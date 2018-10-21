Frustrating Financials: Like The S&P 500, Seeing A Year Of PE Compression?

Seasonally, the S&P 500 is entering one of its strongest periods of the calendar year.

SPY's YTD total return as of Friday, 10/19/18, was about 5%, while XLF and KRE returned -3% and -6% respectively, YTD.

Client's largest financial position for most accounts is Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), which is now down 8% in calendar '18, being offset to some degree by CME's (NASDAQ:CME) 26% YTD return, and JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) +3% YTD return.

Refinitive IBES noted with this week's earnings look, the Financial sector earnings growth for Q3 '18 will be 44.5%, which is being boosted by the multi-line and P&C insurance businesses and the hurricane season from Q3 '17, so if those two sectors are excluded, the expected Financial sector earnings growth falls to 33.7%, still not too shabby.

The top S&P 500 Financial weights:

#4 weight: Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) at 1.7%

#7 weight: JPMorgan at 1.5%

#10: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at 1.12%

(Source: Morningstar data)

Expected revenue growth for Q3 '18 for the Financial sector is 8%, and for the fourth quarter, Refinitive IBES is expecting 4% revenue growth, while FactSet is expecting 3.4% and 4.7% respectively.

The earnings growth for the sector is there, but the return is not, not unlike the S&P 500 in 2018, which is seeing 23% y/y earnings growth, but the YTD return for SPY is just 5%.

Summary/Conclusion: Can the Financial sector play catch up with the S&P 500 into the final months of 2018, assuming that we get a seasonal market rally into year-end 2018? The best years for the Financial sector, such as 2013 and 2017, were also good years for the S&P 500, returning 32% and 22% respectively.

Chris Verrone, the excellent technician at Strategas Partners, came through Chicago this summer and noted that - in his opinion - the three value sectors within the S&P 500 were Energy, Industrials and Financials.

Schwab is client's largest individual Financial sector position currently (and has been for close to 7-8 years, maybe longer), and I do think the stock is still 10-20% undervalued. The drag on the stock is the price war happening within the traditional "discount broker" sector, with firms like Fidelity and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD). Commissions have been cut to $4.95 the last few years, and Fidelity launched a set of "zero" cost market index funds that have a zero expense ratio. Eventually I think Schwab gets to zero commissions, as does the rest of the sector. These former "discount brokers" are now asset gatherers, with Schwab's $3.5 trillion in assets under management dwarfing TD Ameritrade's, and even Goldman Sachs' and Morgan Stanley's (Fidelity is still a private company, but it looks like its assets under management are $2.1 trillion).

Schwab grew EPS 50% this year, a lot of it tax-rate reduction aided, so ex the tax cut, I'd suspect Schwab still would have grown EPS 20% in calendar '18 and is expected to grow EPS 17% in 2019, with a 16x multiple on the stock.

A more in-depth, bottom-up research piece will be posted to Seeking Alpha in the next 24-48 hours on Schwab. Check the SA site for more details and valuation work.

Thanks for reading.