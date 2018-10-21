Fredrik Followers Finger 42 Most Mentioned October Stocks And Funds

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield October FoFa/Ro showed 71.58% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little, low-priced FoFa/Ro reader-mentioned stocks strongly prevailed.

By YIELD, the following FoFa/Ro made the top 10: CRIUF, GMLP, REML, GOV, AMZA, SMHD, NAP, DVHL, CBL, and SNMP. They averaged 17.07% yields (Two made all three lists: NAP and SNMP).

This month's 10 analyst-target-augured TOP-NET-GAIN follower faves and rogues (FoFa/Ro) were: ETE, SIR, CPA, M.V, CLNY, VOD, AMID, NAP, SNMP, and IRCP, averaging 68.59% net. Four losers emerged.

September 17-October 15, Fredrik Arnold "followers" mentioned 42 equities and funds in their comments and suggestions. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments mixed in with favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a follower favorite listing in this article. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Best however are those that truly catch errors in my calculations. Examples like my blunder claiming AMID's annual yield amount as quarterly this month, non-dividend-paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks last month. Showing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats last month, and giving General Mills (NYSE:GIS) the GM (NYSE:GM) ticker symbol in a previous month come to mind.

Below are 42 tangible results for the follower favorite and rogue equities and funds mentioned between September 17 and October 15, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 32.95% To 120.49% Net Gains For 10 FoFa/Ro Stocks & Funds To October 2019

Two of the 10 top dividend-yielding follower favorite stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the FoFave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 20% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the 30 highest-yielding stocks. That dividend and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points.

Note: One-year target prices by a lone analyst were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 17, 2019, were:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) netted $1,204.68, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $1,175.71, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% opposite the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) was projected to net $1,153.27, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% over the market as a whole.

American Midstream Partners was projected to net $601.79, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% over the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) was projected to net $551.38, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% more than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) (KWH.UN.TO) was projected to net $535.18, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% less than the market as a whole.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) netted $526.08, based on the median target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% over the market as a whole.

Mosaic Capital Corp (M.V) was projected to net $477.06 ($CAD), based on a median target price from three Toronto analysts, plus next year's $0.06/Q dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% over the market as a whole.

Copa Holdings SA (CPA) was projected to net $454.84, based on a target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $385.14, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% under the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) was projected to net $329.46, based on a median of target estimates from seventeen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 68.59% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 21% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-13): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Anticipated Four FoFa/Ro To Lose 3.4% To 26% By October 2019

The three probable losing trade revealed by YCharts were:

UBS ETRACS M Py 2x Lvg US ETN (SMHD) projected a loss of $33.90 based on dividend and a projected target price estimate based on the past year decline, including $10 of broker fees. No Beta number was available for SMHD.

Credit Suisse X-Lnk MP 2x Lvg ETN (REML) cast a loss of $100.35 based on dividend and a projected target price estimate based on the past year decline, including $10 of broker fees. No Beta number was available for REML.

CI Financial Corp (OTCPK:CIFAF) cast a loss of $252.16 based on dividend and a projected target price estimate based on the past year decline, including $10 of broker fees. No Beta number was available for CRIUF.

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) cast a loss of 260.01 based on dividend and a projected target price estimate based on the past year decline, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 14.72% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs."

42 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 10/17/18 for 38 equities and 4 funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991) now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (14-23): Fo/Fa/Ro Top Equity By Yield, American Midstream, Led 42 For October

FoFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 10/17/18 included all 11 Morningstar sectors among 38 equities and 4 funds.

Of the leading 10 by yield, the top follower mentions were an energy firm, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) [1], and a real estate firm, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) [2]. A second real estate entity placed eighth, Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) [8].

In third place was the first of three exchange traded notes ETN in the top ten by yield, UBS ETRACS M Py 2x Lvg Divers Hi ETN (DVHL) [3], while the other ETNs slotted fifth and eighth, UBS ETRACS M Py 2x Lvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN (SMHD) [5], and Credit Suisse X-Links MP 2x Lvg Mort REIT ETN (REML) [8].

Two industrials sector representatives placed fourth and ninth: Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) [4] and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) [9].

A single exchange traded fund (Uncollateralized Debt Instrument) placed sixth by yield, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [6].

Finally, one utility placed tenth, Crius Energy Trust [10], to complete the top 10.

Actionable Conclusions: (24-33) Top 10 FoFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 26.94% To 116.35% Gains To October 2019; (34) Seven Downsiders Dropped -7.18% To -37.63%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 71.58% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To October 2019

10 top FoFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 FoFa/Ro selected 10/17/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented the energy (1), real estate (2), financial services (3 ETN + 1 ETF), industrials, and utilities sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected Five Lowest Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To (35) Deliver 49.81% Vs. (36) 29.03% Net Gains By All 10 To October 2019

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 71.58% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The fourth lowest priced FoFa/Ro top yield stock, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 117.57%.

The five lowest-priced FoFa/Ro top yield dogs for October 17 were: Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP; CBL & Associates, Crius Energy Trust, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP; and InfraCap MLP ETF, with prices ranging from $2.45 to $7.33 per share.

Five higher-priced FoFa/Ro for October 17 were: Government Properties Income Trust, Golar LNG Partners, UBS ETRACS M Py 2x Lvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN, UBS ETRACS M Py 2x Lvg Divers Hi ETN, and Credit Suisse X-Links MP 2x Lvg Mort REIT ETN, whose prices ranged from $9.64 to $25.17.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 42 equities and funds discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members nicknamed AvgWeirdo; cannon649; carinini; czreal; ddz0403; Jan Blanckaert; jazznut; Joseph Oppenheim; kaso13; LazyGringo; Maan1; Matthew Wayout; minnesota72; pattier20; ronz; rusty13; shultis.bob; tedzzz; Tina GroBmann; tomklim; Urbannek; and waywag.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: playbarkrun.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, CSCO, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.