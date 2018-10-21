Why Stocks Could Soon Imperil U.S. GDP Growth

Further losses for equities would remove the key tailwind that's kept financial conditions loose in the face of Fed hikes.

The recent selloff in U.S. stocks has revived the discussion of equities' impact on financial conditions.

One of the interesting things about the current Fed hiking cycle is that financial conditions have remained relatively loose throughout. In fact, Goldman's Financial Conditions Index (hereafter "FCI") hit a record low (i.e., record easy) in January of this year just as the S&P hit a record high (note that the right scale is inverted):

Goldman's U.S. FCI is just a weighted average of the policy rate (target Federal Funds Rate), a long-term riskless bond yield (10Y Treasury yield), a corporate credit spread (iBoxx domestic non-financials BBB 15Y+/10-year Treasury yield spread), an equity price variable (the S&P), and a trade-weighted exchange rate (in this case, Goldman's trade-weighted exchange rate index).

As you can see from the fact that the white line on the chart is still some ways off from where it was at the beginning of, for instance, 2016, there's an argument to be made that President's Trump's characterization of the Fed as "so tight", is a bit of a stretch.

Obviously, rising short rates are contributing to tighter financial conditions and if the long end continues to sell off, that could effectively drag global risk-free rates higher (especially if the selloff continues to take the form of rising real yields and a rebuilding of the term premium). But from a somewhat naive, 30,000 foot perspective, financial conditions are loose.

As illustrated above, rising stock prices were largely responsible for Goldman's U.S. FCI hitting its easiest levels on record in January. As the bank writes in a note dated Friday, "the run-up in the equity component of the FCI drove most of the 185bp easing from the start of 2017 till late January, the FCI all-time low".

On the flip side, falling stock prices have been the largest contributor to tightening financial conditions since late September. Here are two visuals from Goldman which document this:

Of course financial conditions are one determinant of economic outcomes. Indeed, the prospect that the Fed will "overtighten" on the way to derailing the U.S. economy is part of the reason President Trump has criticized Jerome Powell over the past several months. In many ways, the macro narrative since the end of August has revolved around the real-time appraisal and re-appraisal of whether we are "growing faster than we are tightening" or "tightening faster than we are growing" (to quote Nomura's Charlie McElligott).

Well, on Goldman's estimates, tightening in financial conditions occasioned by the selloff in equities is set to dent real GDP growth by -0.25% in H1 2019. That is a marked change from Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, when the real GDP impulse from equity prices was between +0.5% and +0.7%. The bank goes on to warn that should stocks fall another 10% (for a total decline of 15% from the September highs), the real GDP impulse from equities would dive to -0.75% by Q2 2019.

And that's just the equity component. The total FCI impulse on real GDP growth in Q1 was ~0.75%. On Goldman's baseline, that figure will be -0.75% in H1 of 2019, with half of that 1.5% swing coming from higher rates and a stronger dollar (UUP).

The key point is that if equities move lower from here, the most important tailwind vis-à-vis keeping broad financial conditions loose in the face of Fed hikes will turn into a headwind (i.e., something that contributes to tighter financial conditions). When combined with a stronger dollar and higher rates, the read-through for the economy is obviously negative, which is kind of the point; the Fed wants to keep things from overheating.

As ever, this is a balancing act and a delicate one at that. Presumably, there is a (lower) level on the S&P (SPY) representing such an acute tightening of financial conditions that it would serve as a kind of circuit breaker, forcing the Fed to take a pause, not necessarily because they want to buoy equity prices directly, but rather because of the read-through of falling stocks for financial conditions more broadly.

It's worth noting that in previous hiking cycles, the beta of the S&P to the short rate was roughly 10. In this cycle, it's something like 30. Conceptually, that means that right up until Jerome Powell took the reins, the "Fed put" was struck pretty much at-the-money. As Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic wrote earlier this week (and I'm paraphrasing here), you can think about the re-striking of the Fed put as the normalization of beta:

Ultimately, the point of the above is that when you think about stocks and the Fed, you should probably conceptualize things in terms of the read-through for financial conditions and what a tightening there means for the economy.

When stocks fall enough to pose a material risk to the broader economy via the financial conditions transmission channel, that's when you should expect a dovish lean.

