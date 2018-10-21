The Great Owl Portfolio

Portfolio Visualizer is used to optimize a portfolio of the "Great Owl" funds during the 2008 recession as well as for the past twelve months.

Bear Market Deviation, Martin Ratio and Ulcer Index from Mutual Fund Observer are used to identify funds that reduce risk and will probably do well in the next bear markets.

Funds ranked as "Great Owls" by Mutual Fund Observer are screened to find defensive funds that performed relatively well during the Great Recession.

It’s easy enough to look back at the last bear market to see which funds avoided massive draw down. Unfortunately, portfolio construction of those same funds may not defend against the next bear, which may be driven by different instabilities.

Charles Boccadoro in "Identifying Bear-Market Resistant Funds During Good Times", Mutual Fund Observer

In my view, the greatest way to optimize the positioning of a portfolio at a given point in time is through deciding what balance it should strike between aggressiveness and defensiveness. And I believe the aggressiveness/defensiveness balance should be adjusted over time in response to changes in the state of the investment environment and where a number of elements stand in their cycles.

Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, "Mastering The Market Cycle"

INTRODUCTION

The first part of this article looks at the macro economy and investment environment, and the latter part focuses on building a portfolio using investing tools at Mutual Fund Observer and Portfolio Visualizer. Mutual Fund Observer is a Contributor to Seeking Alpha, although inactive for the past year. For those of you not familiar with Mutual Fund Observer, they are a non-profit, non-commercial, independent organization. Their mission statement is:

The Mutual Fund Observer writes for the benefit of intellectually curious, serious investors— managers, advisers, and individuals—who need to go beyond marketing fluff, beyond computer-generated recommendations and beyond Morningstar’s coverage universe.

MFO uses the Lipper Classification system and sources monthly data from Lipper. This monthly data is included in the MFO database within about 7 days from the month just ended. The data is available for monthly periods ending the last day of the month as opposed to Morningstar which is based on continual daily data.

I recently started using the MFO Premium Service ($99 per year) because of the extensive risk/reward metrics in their screening tool. They have a classification called the "Great Owls" for funds that rank top in their categories. For the purpose of this article, I selected only Great Owl Funds that have inception dates older then 10 years, expense ratios of 1.25% or less, no front load fees, with minimum initial purchases of $25,000 or less, were not "three alarm rated", had a fund family rating of "Middle" or higher, and excluded the "Very Aggressive" MFO Risk Rating. This pares the list of 660 Great Owl funds down to just over a couple dozen funds. The Great Owl is described as:

A fund that has delivered top quintile risk-adjusted returns, based on Martin Ratio, in its category for evaluation periods of 3, 5, 10, and 20 years, as applicable. An MFO 10-year Great Owl (GO) fund, for example, has delivered top quintile risk-adjusted returns for evaluation periods of 3, 5, and 10 years.

Quoting Howard Marks again, to illustrate seeking defensiveness in the Great Owls with proven track records:

Of course, the new financial products demonstrated—as usual—that financial innovations promising high returns with low risk rarely keep that promise.

The Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX) is such a fantastic Great Owl fund. I use it as a baseline fund to beat in a bear market. "The One-Fund Lazy Retirement Income Portfolio" by Michael Fabian in Market Watch describes the Wellesley Fund as:

Through our own independent research and due diligence as a risk manager, I have found that one of the best single funds to own for retirees seeking a modest income stream and a diversified exposure to the equity and fixed-income markets is the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund.

I put effort into trying to replicate or beat the Wellesley Fund in a bear market because I follow a bucket approach somewhat similar to that described by Christine Benz at Morningstar in "The Bucket Approach to Retirement Portfolio Construction". In Bucket 1, I am going to have one or two years of living expenses in money market funds, certificates of deposits, or short term bond funds. VWINX has less than 1% in cash and its bonds are mostly medium term. It's draw down can be 20% in a recession.

Seeking Alpha member Exeditor recommended "Low-Volatility ETFs Are Doing Their Job" by John Waggoner in Kiplinger. The article shows how various low volatility and multi-factor funds have done in the October downturn. I separated the low volatility funds from the factor funds and the low volatility funds had about 12% lower draw down than the S&P 500.

INVESTMENT ENVIRONMENT

I built an Investment Model several years ago based on over a hundred indicators as described in two of my earliest articles (2016) on Seeking Alpha, "Measuring Risk In The Economy And Markets" and "Using Economic Indicators To Evaluate The Investment Environment".

Below is the current Investment Model which shows that the investment environment (dotted blue line) is moderately strong, but weakening. The dark blue line is my allocation guideline between a maximum of 75% stocks and a minimum of 30%. The shaded areas indicate whether I should be more aggressive or defensive and it is showing that now is not the time to be aggressive.

Source: Created By the Author based mostly on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database.

One indicator in the Investment Model is the year over year change in Total Business Sales. It can be seen that sales are growing.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database

Another is Real Personal Consumption Expenditures which is nearly 70% of gross domestic product. It too, is showing improvement over the past six months, probably enhanced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database

Below is the Real Gross Private Domestic Investment Index showing that investments have been increasing for more than the past year.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database

Below is the Leading Indicator in the Investment Model. It is composited from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, Conference Board, and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Leading Indicators, as well as the Chicago Federal Reserve National Activity Index. The economy is growing fairly strongly and the probability of a recession is very low in the near term.

Source: Created By the Author

My assessment on US economic growth is somewhat similar to Mohamed El-Erian's as described in an interview with Nancy Hungerford from CNBC in "The US economy looks 'good' for the 'next couple of years at least'".

We've got three drivers of domestic demand all hitting at the same time: government spending — which is going to get stronger not weaker — household spending, and business investment... That takes the U.S. through the next couple of years at least, so it wouldn't surprise me if we get 3 percent growth for this year and next year.

The Investment Environment focuses on more than the economy and includes financial trends and risks. The chart below shows two such indicators, Institutional and Retail Money Market Fund levels that show investors are increasing investments in money market funds at a moderate rate.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database

Employment costs and import prices are among the forces driving inflation higher as shown below.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database.

The Fed is doing several things raising short term interest rates. The obvious one is that savers have an alternative place to invest their dollars. Howard Marks (Mastering the Market Cycles) describes a less obvious effect that is happening,

When the private sector purchases securities from the central bank, money is taken out of circulation; this tends to reduce the demand for goods and thus discourages inflation... The problem, of course, is that actions of this kind are anti-stimulative. They can accomplish the goal of keeping inflation under control, but they also restrain the growth of the economy, with effects that can be less beneficial.

The third effect, which I describe in "Building Bear Market And Full Cycle Portfolios", is that the price to earnings ratio (valuation) is inversely related to the Treasury yields. In other words, when I bought Treasury Bonds earlier this month along with other investors, those funds were taken out of the stock market and riskier assets, reducing demand which may eventually be reflected in lower valuations.

St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database

Valuations are one of the best determinants of stock market returns over the long term. The trailing price to earnings ratio exceeded 26 and is falling as provided by StockCharts.

Source: StockCharts

It is worth noting that the current price to earnings ratio is now as high or higher than the start of every bear market since 1946 with the exception of the Technology Bubble. This time is not different, and high valuations this late in the business cycle with rising short term rates should be heeded in determining whether to be defensive or aggressive. Defensive does not necessarily mean being bearish.

Source: Moon Capital Management

In summary, I quote one of my favorite financial authors, Ed Easterling with Crestmont Research. Mr Easterling says in his October update:

Despite very-welcome shorter-term cyclical gains recently (which unfortunately exceed the level of return that can be sustained in the longer-term), the current period hosts an outlook of significantly below-average returns (i.e., a secular bear market). Be aware that this makes portfolios vulnerable to a future period that will likely revert some of the previous and recent gains.

MUTUAL FUND OBSERVER PREMIUM

In this section of the article, I describe some of the metrics available in Mutual Fund Observer for screening and evaluating funds. I use Portfolio Visualizer to optimize return for target volatility in a hypothetical million dollar portfolio for January 2007 through December 2009 and another using the same funds for the past 12 months.

Sharpe Ratio

I read "Investing with the Trend" by Gregory L. Morris several years ago and would like to share his points on risk and volatility which is necessary to understand this section.

Risk and uncertainty are not the same thing

Non-systematic risk is the basis of Capital Asset Pricing Model and can be diversified.

Systematic risk is known as draw down and loss of capital.

The Efficient Frontier is based on returns compared to volatility (Standard Deviation)

The Efficient Frontier over the past 50 years or more often shows that the 60% stock to 40% bond ratio is optimum, but...

On page 49, Mr. Morris shows the Efficient Frontier for five single decade periods along with the average over the past 50 years, two of which have downward slopes meaning that stock did not perform as well as bonds for long periods of time.

To this point, an interesting chart by Ned Davis in "U.S. Households Are Overly Invested In Equities" by UPFINA in Global Economic Intersection shows that US Household Stock Allocation has ranged from 25% to 60% over the past 70 years and is near historical highs. I suspect that investors will react strongly during a bear market.

Saying stocks will go higher because Americans will put money to work in stocks is at least better than the argument that states households have cash on the sidelines and have money to invest. That second argument is factually incorrect as households have a very high exposure to equities... Household stock allocation is 55.74% which is in the top quintile of historical allocation.

Here is a fascinating table from an article by Mr. Boccadoro in MFO, "How Bad Can It Get?" It is a comparison of the Sharpe Ratio to the Martin Ratio (discussed later) for the past 85 years by stock to bond ratio.

Source: MFO

Extraordinary that highest Sharpe, which measures excess return (over cash) versus volatility, a kind of “gain for pain” metric, is highest for portfolios with stock/bond allocations of between 70/30 and 30/70... Similarly for Martin, which measures same return but versus drawdown (or the so-called Ulcer Index), results are highest for portfolios with stock/bond allocations of between 60/40 and 20/80.

Following Mr. Boccadoro's advice in one of the previously cited articles, I used the Bear Market Deviation for Great Owl Funds based on the past five years of the current bull market to filter funds. I reduced the funds to one or two per Lipper Category. Many of these are the same as for the hypothetical Bear (2007) Market Portfolio.

The following table shows Great Owl Funds that have a higher defensive nature as measured by the Bear Market Deviation over the past five years.

Symbol Name APR%/yr BMDEV%/yr MINT PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF 1.3 0.0 ACSNX American Century Short Duration Inv 1.2 0.1 BRASX BlackRock Allocation Target Shares 2.0 0.1 PIASX PIA Short-Term Securities Adv 0.8 0.1 PYGSX Payden Global Low Duration Inv 1.2 0.2 GABCX Gabelli ABC AAA 2.3 0.5 RMAGX American Funds Mortgage R6 1.9 0.8 DODIX Dodge & Cox Income 3.0 0.9 VTINX Vanguard Target Retirement Income Inv 4.5 1.3 FSREX Fidelity Series Real Estate Income 6.7 1.5 VWINX Vanguard Wellesley Income Inv 6.3 1.6 JABAX Janus Henderson Balanced T 9.2 2.7 PSL Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Mom ETF 12.9 2.9 VWELX Vanguard/Wellington Inv 9.0 2.9 TWEIX American Century Equity Income Inv 10.8 3.0 LDIFX Legg Mason QS Global Dividend IS 8.9 3.0 USMV BlackRock iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF 13.7 3.2 GTSOX Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio Adv 7.3 3.3 QUAL BlackRock iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor 14.2 4.0

Source: Created By the Author based on data from Mutual Fund Observer

A selection of the funds for the past five years is shown below. The funds that are bold also made both the Bear Market selection. Notice the inclusion of momentum, low volatility and factor funds Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Mom ETF (PSL), BlackRock iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) and BlackRock iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor (QUAL).

Source: Mutual Fund Observer Premium

Below is a description of some of the metrics available at MFO.

Ulcer Index

The Ulcer Index was developed by Peter G. Martin in 1987 to measure the depth and duration of draw downs from earlier highs.

The greater a drawdown in value, and the longer it takes to recover to earlier highs, the higher the UI [Ulcer Index]. Technically, it is the square root of the mean of the squared percentage drawdowns in value. The squaring effect penalizes large drawdowns proportionately more than small drawdowns (the SD calculation also uses squaring).

The following graphs are based on the past 10 years. The chart below shows that the Ulcer Index has benefits over the Sharpe Ratio for identifying funds that do better during down turns. VFINX is not a Great Owl Fund, and is shown for reference only.

Source: Created By the Author based on data from Mutual Fund Observer

Martin Ratio

The Sharpe Ratio is the risk free return divided by the volatility (standard deviation). The Sortino Ratio is similar except that it uses the downside deviation. The Martin Ratio is similar to the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios except that it uses the Ulcer Index instead of standard deviation. MFO uses the Martin Ratio as the basis of its MFO Rating.

Source: Created By the Author based on data from Mutual Fund Observer

Recovery Time

The chart below shows the maximum draw down vs the recovery time taken to recover losses. The blue shape captures the funds with low or moderate losses and lower recovery times.

Source: Created By the Author based on data from Mutual Fund Observer

MFO Rank

The MFO Rank compares the risk adjusted return of funds within the same category for funds in the same age group. There is also a composite MFO Rating for multiple time periods.

Rolling Averages

Rolling Annualized Averages representing the worst returns, are calculated for 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 year time periods. Funds can be separated into age groups and the worst returns for the time periods compared. This provides a good comparison of both draw downs and recovery periods. I used the Rolling Averages to screen out funds that had negative returns for longer periods of negative returns.

Timing Strategies (Trend and Moving Averages)

Trends are calculated over 3 and 10 month moving averages. These are momentum measurements. The links are to some interesting articles on the topic which can supplement an approach to minimize risk in a portfolio.

PORTFOLIO VISUALIZER

The data presented in this section is available at this link (Portfolio Optimization) in Portfolio Visualizer. Interested readers can change the parameters to their personal tastes. Be sure to visit the tabs under the Portfolio Optimization Results and the PDF output.

Efficient Frontier

Below is the Efficient Frontier for the Great Owl Funds from Portfolio Visualizer for the three year time period Jan 2007 through December 2009. The next chart is the Efficient Frontier over the full cycle from 2007 through 2018.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

By adjusting the time periods in the Optimization Link in Portfolio Visualizer, one can see the normal, full cycle Efficient Frontier for the same funds.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

While the Sharpe Ratio is a good metric and part of my fund ranking system, it is more of a moving target based on the time period used to calculate it. Ulcer Index and Martin Ratio are based more on performance during duress and more indicative of defensive funds.

The stock to bond ratio for the 2007 Bear Market Portfolio is 35% stocks and 65% bonds and cash equivalents. Here is how the portfolio performed during the Great Recession compared to the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX), given my personal preferences for allocation.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The metrics on how these funds performed during the Great Recession are shown below. The previous charts over 10 year periods show that the Sharpe Ratio for the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund is much higher than the Vanguard Retirement Income Fund, while they had similar Ulcer Index values and similar draw downs. Over short time periods such as the three years used in this example, the Sharpe and Martin Ratios are the same for both funds.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The allocation is shown below. Minimum (2%) and maximum allocations (up to 15% based on diversification) were set according to my risk tolerance and preferences.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Similarly, the same funds with the same constraints can be optimized over the full cycle of 12 years as shown below. The provided portfolio (blue line) is the one optimized for the 3 year period surrounding the 2007 - 2009 bear market. The Full Cycle Portfolio is the red line.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

NOVEMBER PORTFOLIO

The Bear Market Portfolio (Provided Portfolio) was optimized with data for October 2017 through September 2018 for a target volatility of 3% (red line) with the results shown below. By comparison, the standard deviation for VWIAX is 4.1%. The allocation that performed well during the recession (blue line) is doing well now. The stock to bond ratio for the November hypothetical portfolio is 35% and the average expense ratio is 0.56%.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Below is a comparison of allocations for the recession and the past 12 months. Metrics are for the past 12 months.

Source: Created By the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Morningstar X-Ray Interpreter (Premium Service) describes this portfolio as moderately risky and typically recommended for an investor with a 3 to 10 year investment horizon.

FUND SPOTLIGHT

PIA Short Term Securities (PIASX)

According to the prospectus, PIA Short Term Securities (PIASX) is an ultra-short bond fund with expenses of 0.39% and $168M in assets. Currently, the fund is 47% invested in AAA bonds with 27% in BBB. Nearly half of their investments are in government bonds and cash equivalents.

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in short-term securities having a duration of less than three years. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt futures contracts, option contracts, options on securities and options on debt futures. The Fund may invest in these types of derivative securities for both bona fide hedging purposes and for speculative purposes. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in other investment companies (mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), including in any mutual fund advised by the Adviser (a “PIA Fund”), provided that investment in an investment company that predominantly invests in high yield (‘junk bond”) securities will count towards the Fund’s limitation of no more than 5% of the Fund’s net assets invested in high yield securities.

Pacific Income Advisers, Inc. is the adviser to the fund and has been in business since 1987. Ms. Bistra Pashamova, CFA, Vice President, has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since 1998. She has a degree in Economics and International Studies from Denison University and a Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Southern California.

Below is a comparison of PIASX to Vanguard Wellesley and Berwyn Income (BERIX), which are in different fund categories. BERIX was in the Fund Spotlight in last month's article, "Portfolio Strategies For Employer Sponsored Plans".

BERIX 6 Month Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

For comparison purposes, PIASX is shown along with the Vanguard short term Investment Grade and Treasury Bond Funds.

PIASX 6 Month Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Below is a subset of information available on MFO Premium for PIASX.

Source: Mutual Fund Observer

Janus Henderson Balanced (JABAX)

When putting the finishing touches on this article, I read that Morningstar gives Janus Henderson Balanced (JABAX) a five star rating but only a "Neutral" Analyst Rating largely due to a key manager leaving in early 2016. Will the fund have the same defensive qualities as it did in 2007? According to the prospectus, JABAX has four co-managers, of which Marc Pinto has been a co-manager since 2005. The stated strategy is shown below:

The Fund pursues its investment objective by normally investing 35-65% of its assets in equity securities and the remaining assets in fixed-income securities and cash equivalents. The Fund normally invests at least 25% of its assets in fixed-income senior securities. The Fund’s fixed-income investments may reflect a broad range of credit qualities and may include corporate debt securities, U.S. Government obligations, mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related products, and short-term securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in high-yield/high-risk bonds, also known as “junk” bonds.

The fund appears to be overweight in technology and "junk" bonds which is a bit concerning. For the past two and half years, JABAX has had a high return with a somewhat higher volatility as shown below.

From MFO Premium, we can see that the draw down in 2018 was slightly below its peers, but with double the return. The Ulcer Index and Martin Ratio are better than its peers.

Source: Mutual Fund Observer

CONCLUSION

With no recession on the horizon, I used the September strength to sell riskier assets and the October weakness to buy the dip in less risky balanced funds. Each month, I look for small opportunities to reduce risk in my portfolio. The Great Owls is a good place to start. This month, I exchanged several percent of my portfolio into Great Owls: Fidelity Puritan (FPURX), Vanguard Wellesley (VWINX), Vanguard Target Retirement (VTINX), Vanguard Wellington (VWELX), and Janus Balanced (JABAX). These funds fit comfortably into my bucket strategy. Other Great Owls included in previous articles and my portfolio are Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum Portfolio (PSL) and Vanguard Health Care Fund (VGHCX).

I write one article per month which involves investing according to the business cycle, managing risk and/or portfolio optimization. I write based on the topics that interest me, as someone approaching retirement. You are invited to click on the orange "Follow" button at the top of the article to follow or Read More Articles.

