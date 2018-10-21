Kinder Morgan: Upside Only A Matter Of Time

Though the past few years have been lackluster for Kinder Morgan, the company has put its troubles behind it and it has a plan for the future.

I can’t speak for anybody but myself, but I continue to be blown away by the exceptional performance demonstrated by Kinder Morgan (KMI). No, I’m not talking about quarter-specific performance like what the company just reported the other day, I’m talking about continued cash flow generation, leverage improvements, and more. For as long as oil, natural gas, and the products made from them remain relevant to society, the picture for investors in this company should be appealing and upside potential more a matter of timing rather than the possibility it is for shareholders in most firms.

Cash flow is looking great

Kinder Morgan has been a company long in development. Since 1997, the firm has been in operation, though some of its assets date back even longer than that. Over time, the business has expanded nicely, growing to own and operate over 84 thousand miles of pipelines, 152 terminals, and other related assets. This makes it a true powerhouse in the midstream space and it has the financial performance to prove it.

Over the past 12 months, for instance, Kinder Morgan has generated $7.502 billion in adjusted EBITDA. This represents an increase of 4.2% compared to the $7.198 billion the business generated the same 12 months last year. This year, if all goes according to plan, the picture should look even better than on a TTM (trailing twelve month) basis. Previously, management expected the the firm’s adjusted EBITDA this year would end up at $7.5 billion, but in the firm’s third-quarter earnings release, they said this figure should be exceeded (though they did not provide an estimate of what that would look like).

EBITDA is one way to measure the financial success of a business, but in the case of a high-debt one like Kinder Morgan, it’s certainly not the best, and believe me when I say that Kinder Morgan’s debt is significant. In its third-quarter release, the firm said that total debt is $37.505 billion. Adjusted net debt is lower at $34.544 billion. To put this in perspective, the firm’s total market cap as of this writing is $39.591 billion, so nearly half of its EV (enterprise value) is composed of debt, while its book value of equity is $35.266 billion, implying a net debt/equity ratio of 0.98.

A favored measure of leverage by lenders (though in my opinion, an unsatisfactory one) is net debt/EBITDA. One goal management has had for the business was to get leverage down this year for credit rating reasons. At the end of last year, the ratio stood at 5.1. Today, thanks to reduced debt and a higher cash balance, this figure now stands at 4.6, which has prompted, according to management, all three major credit ratings agencies to say that they are providing a positive outlook for the business. Standard & Poor's will tentatively raise Kinder Morgan’s rating in January of next year.

An alternative to looking at EBITDA is to consider DCF (distributable cash flow). This is perhaps the most favored way for pipeline investors since it indicates how much cash the company can realistically distribute to shareholders if it so desired. Previously, at the mid-point, it was expected that DCF for 2018 would be $4.57 billion, or $2.05 per share. Just as in the case with the company’s adjusted EBITDA, this figure is lower now than what management anticipates, but no formal statement was given as to what level is realistic. What we do know is that in the first three quarters of this year, the business has generated DCF of $3.457 billion, about 5% above the $3.292 billion seen the same three quarters of 2017.

Thanks to its robust performance expectations for this year, management has decided to revise higher its capex. Instead of the $2.2 billion the firm had been expecting to spend for much of this year, that number has been pushed up $300 million to $2.5 billion. But for those worried about cash, there’s no need to be. Within cash flow, the company still expects to pay out an annualized distribution of $0.80 per share. Meanwhile, its leverage ratio is slated to remain at or around the 4.6 that it’s at today.

The future’s looking bright

One legitimate issue pertaining to Kinder Morgan is the fact that, while cash flow is attractive, the company’s cash flow picture has been pretty flat in recent years. Despite the fact that DCF has grown from $1.713 billion in 2013 to $4.482 billion last year and will rise to be even higher this year, this will likely be the fourth year in a row where DCF is lower, not just per share, but also nominally, than the $4.699 billion management reported for its 2015 fiscal year. This is surely disappointing to investors wanting Kinder Morgan to be a growth story, but the fact of the matter is that now that debt is under control and its credit rating will probably be raised, there exists an opportunity not only for growth using internally-generated cash flows but also for the distribution to grow over time.

Management has already committed to the $0.80 per share payout for 2018, which is 60% higher than the $0.50 per share paid out last year, but 2019 will be even better. Next year, the company intends to pay out to shareholders $1 per share, while in 2020 that figure is expected to be $1.25 per share. A lot of times, when investors consider a yield-delivering firm, they will value the business based on how much cash is being distributed. Assuming the market is correct and the 4.46% yield being paid out now is considered a fair payout, the next two years could see nice upside for shareholders. This is because, at today’s share price, 2020’s payout implies a yield of nearly 7% on the business. If the price adjusts over this two-year period to bring the yield down to the 4.46% that it is today, this suggests a share price on the business two years out of $28.03, or about 25% per annum higher than shares are trading for today.

Of course, it’s unlikely that the payout will happen if cash flows themselves don’t expand, but management has a plan there. Over the next few years, the firm has plans to pay for at least $6.3 billion worth of capex projects. Exact timing for completion on some of these hasn’t been offered, but it appears more than half of this future spending will take place between now and the end of 2019. Also during this time, investors can expect additional share buybacks to take place thanks to Kinder Morgan’s $2 billion buyback plan (of which over $500 million has already been completed). A final point working in Kinder Morgan’s favor is the fact that actual free cash flow (my preferred method of valuation over DCF) is quite high. While we’ll have to wait for 2018’s figures a few more months, low maintenance capex requirements of $588 million last year resulted in free cash flow for 2017 of $4.013 billion.

Even if cash flow does not grow (it will), it could be argued that, outside of the payout way of valuing the firm, shares are quite cheap as they are. Based on free cash flow last year, shares are trading on a trailing multiple of 9.9. In terms of operating cash flow, this picture is 8.6. On a forward DCF basis, using the $4.57 billion in cash flow that should actually be too low versus new guidance, share are trading at a multiple of 8.75. For a risky business, I could see these figures being alright, but for a mature pipeline operator, with an attractive distribution, improving credit metrics, and growth prospects ahead for it, this should be considered attractive in this environment.

Takeaway

While I am not a shareholder of Kinder Morgan, there are times I wish I were. The company, despite a flat cash flow picture for a few years, looks to have positioned itself nicely for the foreseeable future. A growing distribution should help to attract yield-oriented investors over the next couple of years, but even for investors like myself who don’t care much about the yield, the price at which units are going for should act as a lure. Either way, the firm has an attractive outlook from here on out.

