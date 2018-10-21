Should You Venture Into The Ozarks?

We examine the rubble to see if this should be bought.

Bank OZK (OZK) (previously known as Bank of Ozarks) plunged 26.77% after announcing dismal earnings. The main problems stemmed from 2 big charge-offs.

During the third quarter of 2018, the Bank incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group (“RESG”) credits. These two unrelated projects are in South Carolina and North Carolina, have been in the Bank’s portfolio since 2007 and 2008, and were previously classified as substandard. The combined balance of these credits, after the charge-offs, is $20.6 million.

OZK, which had significantly outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) over the last decade, did a rapid cliff dive to close half the gap.

OZK Total Return Price data by YCharts

Underneath the surface

OZK has been an investor favorite and by all metrics has done better than majority of similar stocks. OZK is not modest about this at all.

Source: OZK investor presentation

A key aspect for OZK's huge outperformance, though, is that it goes where no bank goes, at least to the extent they do.

Source: OZK Q3 2018 press release

Construction and land development loans account for 39% of their loan portfolio and about 2.3X their tangible equity. These are in general perceived to be riskier loans than average and they drive a much higher net interest margin.

The loans are concentrated in a few areas that have been notorious for booms and busts.

The loan to value ratios do provide comfort to some extent, but in a downturn, these can still get hit pretty hard. As to how bad things can get, we should look at numbers from the last recession. While we would not model much after the great recession of 2008-2009, the numbers can still be instructive to look at. In an article released at the time titled...

...we can see that most "threatened banks" held a far smaller percentage of construction loans as a percentage of assets as OZK does today.

Now in 2008-2009 pretty much every loan was going bad, so it would be unfair to blame construction and land development loans for the problems alone. But they were an outlier contributor for sure. Marshall & Ilsley Bank back then had one of the highest percentages of construction loans at 17% of assets and was among the first to receive the prestigious TARP award and was finally snapped up for $4.1 billion after reporting 9 consecutive quarterly losses. By comparison, OZK's construction and land development loans stand at close to 30% of total assets.

More to come

OZK also has a significant amount of off-balance sheet funding that is due in the next few years and we would assume the ratios here are similar to that on its current portfolio.

Source: OZK 10-Q

Where do we stand

We wanted to give the readers a fair flavor of the risks of these sorts of investments as we think there are enough people beating the usual "best dividend growth stock" mantras out there. With that out of the way, we would like to say that the two loans do appear to be outliers and not at all focused on areas where OZK does the bulk of their lending. We highly recommend the conference call transcript for more color on this. OZK is also less leveraged (on a debt to equity/asset ratio) than many other banks, and that might serve as a partial buffer should things get bad.

Does the rapidly falling stock price though signify something more ominous? We don't think so. OZK has maintained a very tight correlation with a group of homebuilder stocks since the beginning of the year and that makes sense considering its outsized exposure to a similar asset class. D.R. Horton (DHI), Lennar Corp. (LEN), PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), NVR Inc. (NVR) and William Lyon Homes (WLH) have all been pulverized in a similar fashion.

OZK data by YCharts

While we do not think that there is trouble in paradise based on the Q3 2018 financials, OZK will become a higher risk play in the next recession. As we are late in this cycle, this is the biggest thing investors must consider. We have no desire to own this one at present.

For more analysis such as this, along with real-time alerts on income stocks on both sides of the border along with option income ideas, please consider subscribing to our marketplace service Wheel of Fortune.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: NO rating

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may trade the homebuilders mentioned from the long side in the next 3 days.