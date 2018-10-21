NG Weekly: Balance Development Continues Following Recent Stopping Point High, 3.36s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

14-19 October 2018:

The development of a structural stopping point high, 3.368s, in last week’s auction began the shift of market phase from imbalance to balance. The initial pullback from the stopping point high to 3.318s encountered trapping of sellers in size as responsive buying entered. Thus, the balance phase began into this week. This week’s auction saw rotation higher within balance into mid-week, achieving the stopping point high, 3.340s. Buyers trapped there as rotation lower developed through week’s end to 3.155s, where buying interest emerged, forming a buy excess, halting the sell-side phase as the balance continued to mature, closing at 3.250s.

This week’s auction saw buying interest early week, driving price higher within the developing balance area. Price discovery higher continued into Wednesday’s auction, achieving the stopping point high, 3.340s, into Wednesday’s auction. Buyers trapped there amidst a sell excess, 3.340s-3.323s, driving price lower to 3.251s, ahead of Thursday’s EIA release (+81bcf vs. +82bcf expected).

Buyers trapped early in Thursday’s NY auction, at 3.253s, as sell-side rotational trade developed into mid-Friday’s auction. Price discovery lower through balance continued, achieving the stopping point low, 3.155s. Responsive buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side auction, forming a buy excess, 3.155s-3.172s. Retracement higher developed to 3.257s ahead Friday’s NY close, settling at 3.250s.

NinjaTrader

The development of a stopping point high, 3.368s, and subsequent pullback to 3.138s last week implied potential for balance development this week. Balance development did develop this week as a high-volume node forms at 3.242s of approximately 12.6k contracts. This maturing balance occurs within the context of a larger buy-side bias in the market following the September breakout above key supply, 2.993s.

Looking ahead, the maturation of the current balance will set the stage for the next directional phase. Failure either of key demand, 3.155s-3.138s, or key supply, 3.340s-3.368s, will set off the next inventory adjustment now that consensus is developing around 3.242s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path is for buy-side continuation toward major supply overhead, 3.550s-3.629s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that based on the Commitments of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) continues to rise within the NG market as leverage reaches the 2013 high area, 1.6 million contracts. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position was largely unchanged (243k contracts) at/near twelve-year highs. MM short posture decreased modestly (-57k contracts), near eleven-year lows. The MM short posture trend remains to the downside as the Long:Short Ratio rises to 5.20 another twelve-year high. This data provides evidence of herding within the MM participants. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the 2017 key supply overhead, 3.630s-3.760s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of NG, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data. From a structural perspective, the near-term buy-side bias is likely to face headwinds at major structural resistance above.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

