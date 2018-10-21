Comcast: Holding Together A Fragmented Future Media Landscape

In a fragmented future media landscape with content creators and distributors all-in-one everywhere, Comcast can certainly match up to all that.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) has long been in the media consolidation game. In 2009, the company acquired a 51% stake in NBC/Universal and became the sole owner four years later. Now by taking over Sky Plc (OTCQX:SKYAY), Comcast is strengthening its content distribution capability, while also adding Sky's in-house content productions. Controlling both content creation and distribution, Comcast is assured to carve out a piece of the future landscape for itself. It could even bring the new breed of streaming content onto its pay-TV platform. Holding more media outlets together benefits Comcast financially, while making media consumption more convenient for consumers.

Unique Connection Between Comcast, as an ISP, and Streaming Service Providers

Unlike some other internet-service providers, Comcast has an inherent advantage when it comes to the quality and speed of its internet service. Its high-bandwidth cable lines allow faster and more stable internet access than what can be offered by DSL/telephone lines, satellite and even fiber internet.

It may now seem regrettable that Comcast didn't hook up with a wireless carrier. Having a mobile network would have allowed Comcast's business to be more connected to those of streaming service providers. But it can always pay for needed wireless spectrum from mobile carriers and share a mobile network with them.

Regardless, an alliance can still be forged between Comcast and streaming service providers. With net neutrality now in question, it's in the interest of streaming service providers to steer their subscribers to a preferred ISP, say Comcast, that charges a fee for bandwidth access paid by streaming service providers. This way, both parties win, with the ISP gaining more internet users and the streaming service provider saving on bandwidth-access cost.

Comcast, as a Content Distributor, Needs to Have Own Content

Worried about losing customers in the age of streaming, pay-TV providers must have their own content to compete with streaming service providers. Comcast, controlling NBC/Universal and Sky, has a real chance to persuade its pay-TV subscribers not to leave for Netflix's (NFLX) original content.

In addition, third-party content on pay-TV platforms is being routed to self-distributed streaming. That's the situation with Disney (DIS), HBO, Showtime and many other TV networks. Seeing their bundled pay-TV content having to compete with on-demand streaming content, Comcast and fellow pay-TV providers may lose even more subscribers.

To stay competitive content-wise, pay-TV providers must own some of the content themselves, making it available only on a pay-TV platform. That's why Comcast owns NBC/Universal, and AT&T (T) has Time Warner.

Controlling content creation, pay-TV providers can better face the challenges posted by both new streaming service providers and old TV networks. With its own NBC hit shows, a library of Universal movies and news and sports channels from both NBC and Sky, Comcast is sure to secure a piece of the future media landscape for itself.

Can Comcast Hold a Fragmented Future Media Landscape Together for its Own Advantage?

The future media landscape is not only to be fragmented, but may become increasingly confusing for consumers choosing among so many different media consumption options. Ever more streaming services for ever diverse content are coming on scene all the time.

To make it worse, Netflix will cease to be the one-stop streaming service for all shows and movies, the way the company initially envisioned and subscribers so expected. Everyone now sees Netflix more as a media production company with its own original content, and there will be less and less third-party content available on Netflix.

While Netflix wants to spend less on buying content rights, some rights owners may not even want to sell. Disney is pulling its movies from Netflix, old and new all together. It's increasingly the case where consumers have to use multiple subscriptions to watch different shows by different content creators.

Even though everyone can easily distribute content through streaming, pay-TV is still the bigger content distribution platform when compared to most of the individual streaming providers. As the largest pay-TV provider, Comcast can leverage its audience base and give original streaming content its own pay-TV channels on its Xfinity TV.

Instead of running a streaming service provider's streaming app on Comcast's platform interface, which is already in the works with Netflix, here Comcast simply broadcasts selective shows from a streaming service similar to what it does with any other TV networks. This way, consumers get to watch everything in one place, while Comcast benefits financially when more consumers migrate to its platform for more convenient media consumption.

Investor Note

Comcast could win on so many different fronts: internet, streaming and the now fanatic content creation. But it's the old-fashioned pay-TV that will hold the line and help piece different means of content distributions together. Buying Sky, a satellite pay-TV provider with streaming and on-demand TV technologies and content producing capability, further shows that Comcast can use its pay-TV platform as the converging point where everything else will come in and play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMCSA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.