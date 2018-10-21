Domino's Pizza: Risk/Reward Unfavorable

At current levels, we believe shares are richly valued with an unfavorable risk/reward ratio. Applying a 26x multiple to FY19E EPS we arrive at a PT of $250.

Overall results were good, with revenue growth coming in healthy albeit below estimates. Store comps – both U.S. & international – also continue to show signs of growth.

Source

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) released Q3 earnings just the other day, reporting a miss on revenue, although beating analyst estimates across their bottom-line. Shortly after releasing their earnings report, shares of the global pizza chain fell by over 6%.

Yet looking back at the quarter as a whole, the fundamental business continues to perform very well - with top-line growth both domestic and internationally outperforming many of their QSR peers. With a healthy position to take on more financing for growth and expansion, the future has never looked better for Domino's.

However, when taking a look at the company's current valuation, we believe the upside is limited. We see the valuation as much too rich for our liking, even after factoring in potential growth prospects. As a result, we see an unfavorable risk/reward ratio, leading us to maintain a hold on Domino's.

Financial Overview

Total revenue grew by 22% year-over-year (+$142.3MM), although $82.5MM of the increase in consolidated revenues are categorized as restricted funds with limits on where the funds may be used. This is a result of the firm’s new revenue recognition standard. Adjusting for this, revenues still grew by $59.8MM, translating to 9.3% year-on-year growth.

On store comp sales, U.S. same-store sales (“SSS”) grew by 6.3% (vs. 8.4% previous year). Digging deeper into the U.S. segment, franchises saw SSS grow by 6.4%, approximately 150 basis points higher than company-owned stores, which grew by 4.9% y/y in Q3. International SSS grew by 3.3% (vs. 5.1% previous year), with Europe seeing negative comp growth. Management has deployed a team to focus on generating healthy store comp in the region.

Initiatives and efforts such as Domino’s Hotspots and the company’s Paving for Pizza program have generated a considerable amount of positive publicity, further driving intangible value in the firm’s brand. As a result, order counts saw an increase year-on-year, in addition to some growth in ticket sizes. Piece of the Pie loyalty program contributed to traffic.

Going forward, we see a handful of events which may benefit Domino’s’ top line. The recent pressures surrounding Papa John’s (PZZA) could open the door to market share gains for Domino’s, although management highlights that the dollars don’t just fall into their pockets – the firm has to actively pursue the opportunity.

On the cost side of the business, delivery and labor costs saw an increase from the prior year. Increased food costs also pressured margins. Domino’s’ COGS basket is projected to rise between 2% to 4% over FY17, weighted heavily on cheese and meat.

The new revenue recognition standard boosted the company’s operating margin by 680 basis points year-on-year. General and administrative costs held up, decreasing ~$1MM y/y. The company’s reported effective tax rate for 3Q18 was 15.3%, down considerably year-on-year due to lower federal rate of 21% from recent legislation.

In the quarter, the company repurchased/retired ~397,000 shares for a total cost of $109MM ($275/share on average). On a year-to-date basis, approximately 1.75 million shares have been repurchased and retired for a total cost of $429MM ($245/share). On the other hand, the firm’s dividends have returned $23.2MM to shareholders via a $0.55 dividend per quarter at an annual yield of 0.82%.

With ~$85 million in cash in Q3 (+$24MM y/y), and a net leverage of 5.8x EBITDA (between their target range of 3x to 6x), Domino’s may appear to be in a tight spot when it comes to financing future endeavors. However, the company is able to service debt with little issues, boasting an interest coverage ratio in the LTM of 4.1x. Down the road, we believe the company is uniquely positioned to continue driving value for shareholders through strategic capital allocation.

Valuation Update

Domino’s’ shares are currently trading at ~32x FY18 EPS, versus the peer median forward earnings multiple of ~25x FY18 EPS. Although Domino’s certainly has strong intangibles, and a global presence, we see little differentiation that would justify the firm’s current valuation.

Excluding capital structure, Domino’s Pizza trades at nearly 24x EBITDA – whereas peers average ~17x EBITDA. Other key areas where Domino’s lags behind is with a below industry average dividend yield of 0.83% (versus the 2.1% peer average). Of course, Domino’s boasts some meaningful growth prospects which other firms may certainly not have. Yet even throwing this into the mix, we believe shares are fairly valued at best in our eyes.

Looking back, shares have averaged ~26x earnings (since 2008). Applying a 26x earnings multiple on FY19E EPS of $9.54 we arrive at a PT of ~$250 – reflecting downside of over 6%.

As a result, we maintain our hold rating and lower our PT to $250.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.