PepsiCo Is Offering A 9-Year-High Dividend Yield

PepsiCo has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. It has raised its dividend at an 8% average annual rate in the last decade.

Two years ago, I advised investors to stay away from PepsiCo (PEP) due to its rich valuation and the rising interest rates, which would increase its interest expense and would exert pressure on its valuation. My thesis was vindicated, as the stock has dramatically underperformed the S&P in the last two years. It has remained flat whereas the index has rallied 30%. However, due to this poor stock performance, its valuation has significantly improved and the stock is now offering a 9-year high dividend yield. Therefore, PepsiCo has become attractive lately.

Business overview

PepsiCo has 22 brands that exceed $1 B in annual revenues. It is also the No. 1 brand in market share in most major markets, such as U.S., Canada, U.K. and Russia, and generates 90% of its total retail sales from the Nr 1 or Nr 2 market share position. While the company sells its products in more than 200 countries, it still generates 58% of its operating profit in the U.S.

PepsiCo has been negatively affected by a secular trend, namely the increasing health consciousness of consumers. To be sure, the consumption per capita of carbonated drinks has fallen to its lowest level since 1985. In addition, some U.S. states and some countries have drastically boosted their taxes on sweet beverages in order to reduce their budget deficits. This trend is not likely to attenuate anytime soon. Consequently, strong headwinds are facing the flagship product of the company.

However, PepsiCo has diversified its portfolio so much that the Pepsi-Cola trademark now generates only 12% of its total sales. In addition, thanks to the relatively inelastic demand for its flagship beverages, PepsiCo has been able to offset the negative trends via meaningful price hikes. We have observed the same pattern in the tobacco industry, in which the price hikes have offset the decreasing consumption per capita by a wide margin. The most recent price hikes of PepsiCo will show up in the Q4 results of the company.

Moreover, PepsiCo has shifted its focus towards healthier options in order to address the increasing health consciousness of consumers. The company recently acquired SodaStream (SODA). Moreover, it has set goals to drastically reduce the sodium and saturated fat in 75% of its global foods portfolio.

Growth prospects

Frito-Lay North America has become by far the most significant division of the company. This segment generates 25% of the total sales and 42% of the total operating profit. It is also characterized by 3% average annual revenue growth and 6% annual growth of its operating income. As it shows no signs of fatigue, it is likely to remain a major growth driver for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, while U.S. is a mature and thus slow-growth market, PepsiCo has significant growth potential in emerging regions, such as China, India, Russia, North Africa and Latin America. To be sure, the company increased its operating profit by 34% in Asia, Middle East and North Africa and by 15% in Latin America in the first 9 months of the year. As these regions generate only 22% of the total earnings of the company, they now have a limited contribution to the total earnings but they will become increasingly important over time.

Thanks to its cost-cutting initiatives, PepsiCo has reduced its annual operating expenses by about $2 B since 2012. As a result, it has expanded its operating margin from 13.9% in 2012 to 16.2% now. Overall, thanks to its growth in Frito-Lay division and in emerging markets, a modest expansion of its margins and a 3% annual share repurchase rate, PepsiCo is expected to grow its earnings per share by 8% this year and another 6% next year. This is certainly attractive for a mature company, particularly given the current phase of the economic cycle.

Dividend

PepsiCo has such a strong brand name that it needs to spend very low amounts on capital expenses, compared to its earnings, in order to defend its market share. As a result, the consumer stalwart enjoys excessive free cash flows, which have averaged about 70% of its operating cash flows every year in the last decade. In other words, most of the earnings are available for shareholder distributions.

It is thus not accidental that PepsiCo recently initiated a $15 B share repurchase program for the next three years. This program can reduce the share count by approximately 10% at the current stock price. Moreover, PepsiCo has an exceptional dividend record. To be sure, it has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years and hence it is a dividend aristocrat. During the last decade, PepsiCo has raised its dividend at an 8% average annual rate. Moreover, thanks to the poor recent performance of its stock and its meaningful dividend growth rate, the stock is currently offering a 9-year-high dividend yield of 3.5%.

Investors can thus initiate a position in this consumer stalwart at a 9-year-high dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will continue to rise year after year thanks to earnings growth and a healthy payout ratio of 61%.

Valuation and expected returns

PepsiCo is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 19.0. While this P/E ratio may seem high to most investors, it is actually equal to the 10-year average P/E ratio of the stock. PepsiCo deserves to trade at a premium valuation thanks to its exceptional growth record, its consistency and the strength of its brands.

As the stock is now trading at its historical average valuation level, it is prudent not to base an investing thesis on the expansion of the P/E ratio. On the other hand, thanks to the above mentioned earnings-per-share growth and the 3.5% dividend, the stock is likely to offer an approximate 10% average annual return in the upcoming years. This is certainly an attractive return, particularly given the all-time high level of the stock market and the low risk level of the stock.

Potential takeover

In principle, investors should not base their investing thesis on speculation over a potential acquisition of a stock. However, as most food stalwarts, such as Coca-Cola (KO) and General Mills (GIS), have failed to grow in recent years, PepsiCo has become one of the most attractive stocks in the sector, given its growth prospects and its reasonable valuation. Therefore, as M&A activity has heated in this sector, PepsiCo may be acquired in the upcoming years. Kraft Heinz (KHC), which is on the hunt for its next major acquisition, has been mentioned as a potential suitor for PepsiCo thanks to the above-mentioned virtues of PepsiCo and the cash hoard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). The latter currently has $111 B in cash and its cash pile increases by $20 B - $30 B per year, as Buffett cannot identify any attractive deals. It is thus possible that the Oracle decides to acquire PepsiCo at some point in the future, particularly if the stock market incurs a meaningful correction.

Risk

PepsiCo changed its CEO this month, as per an announcement made two months ago. As the previous CEO had remained at the helm for several years, this change is a risk factor. The importance of management’s quality cannot be overemphasized so investors should not ignore changes in the CEO position.

Nevertheless, the new CEO may prove equally promising, as he aims to raise the goal of sales growth from low-single digits to 5%. He is also expected to try to grow the nutritional side of the portfolio organically and via sizable acquisitions. Overall, the change of the CEO is a risk factor, though the company is not likely to divert from its growth trajectory.

The bottom line

PepsiCo has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. However, whenever this has occurred in the past, mean reversion has followed and the stock has highly rewarded its shareholders. This is likely to prove the case once again. PepsiCo is offering a 9-year high dividend yield, decent earnings growth, generous dividend hikes and a reasonable valuation. Overall, investors are given a rare chance to initiate a position in this premium stock at an attractive entry point.

