5 Reasons Why Berkshire Is Better Than The S&P 500

Towards the end of Benjamin Graham's book, The Intelligent Investor, we can find the following advice (Chapter 20 - Margin of Safety):
Investment is most intelligent, when it is most businesslike.
Therefore, to find good investments one must use a businesslike perspective. Only such a perspective will lead to satisfying long term returns.
I compare Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and the S&P 500 index (SPY) by applying a common sense, businesslike perspective. Over the long term, investing based on sound business principles should lead to healthy long term returns. Those principles include:
- Seeking a high return on invested capital.
- Buying when there is blood on the streets.
- Careful risk assessment.
- Accepting that markets and sectors are cyclical.
- Being greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.
An analysis of the above criteria, leads me to believe, BRK will outperform the S&P 500 and passive investors should invest more in BRK, than in index funds. In the video below I give 5 strong arguments that back my case.
The video summary:
(1:03) Comparison of past performance
(3:44) First argument - S&P 500 and BRK's investing strategies
(5:32) Index funds can’t copy Buffett’s special deals
(6:27) Second argument - market timing, discipline and cash
(7:31) Return on invested capital
(8:07) Third argument - S&P 500 top 10 holdings in 2018, 2013, 2008 and 1999
(9:26) Fourth argument - Investing in startups, buying high or low
(10:41) Fundamentals - PE, PB, PS
(12:04) Fifth argument - S&P 500 and BRK’s book value growth since 2008
(13:07) Deployment of excess cash
(14:07) Diversification
(14:27) Discussing long term returns
Enjoy the video.
If you like my approach to investing based on a value investing mindset, please consider following!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.