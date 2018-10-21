5 Reasons Why Berkshire Is Better Than The S&P 500

Investors that dollar cost average into index funds, will do well, but why not do better with Berkshire?

I give 5 arguments, based on business principles, that lead me to believe BRK will outperform the S&P 500.

As index funds simply follow what the market thinks, I strongly believe Buffett's common sense is better.

Long term investment returns depend, first and foremost, on a businesslike approach to investing and careful risk management.

Towards the end of Benjamin Graham's book, The Intelligent Investor, we can find the following advice (Chapter 20 - Margin of Safety):

Investment is most intelligent, when it is most businesslike.

Therefore, to find good investments one must use a businesslike perspective. Only such a perspective will lead to satisfying long term returns.

I compare Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and the S&P 500 index (SPY) by applying a common sense, businesslike perspective. Over the long term, investing based on sound business principles should lead to healthy long term returns. Those principles include:

Seeking a high return on invested capital.

Buying when there is blood on the streets.

Careful risk assessment.

Accepting that markets and sectors are cyclical.

Being greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.

An analysis of the above criteria, leads me to believe, BRK will outperform the S&P 500 and passive investors should invest more in BRK, than in index funds. In the video below I give 5 strong arguments that back my case.

The video summary:

(1:03) Comparison of past performance

(3:44) First argument - S&P 500 and BRK's investing strategies

(5:32) Index funds can’t copy Buffett’s special deals

(6:27) Second argument - market timing, discipline and cash

(7:31) Return on invested capital

(8:07) Third argument - S&P 500 top 10 holdings in 2018, 2013, 2008 and 1999

(9:26) Fourth argument - Investing in startups, buying high or low

(10:41) Fundamentals - PE, PB, PS

(12:04) Fifth argument - S&P 500 and BRK’s book value growth since 2008

(13:07) Deployment of excess cash

(14:07) Diversification

(14:27) Discussing long term returns

Enjoy the video.

If you like my approach to investing based on a value investing mindset, please consider following!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.