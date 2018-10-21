Does this foreshadow more problems to come in commercial real estate?

Bank OZK: When The Micro Confirms The Macro

Bank OZK (OZK), or previously known as "Bank of the Ozarks" until its rebranding in Q3, is a mid-sized bank in Arkansas. Bank OZK had a peak market cap of nearly $7 billion and assets of $22 billion before plunging 27% in one trading day after reporting an unexpected loss in its real estate portfolio.

Commercial real estate ("CRE") has been an area that has gained a lot of attention lately as a potential hot spot for the next downturn. Commercial real estate has been overbuilt, and many borrowers are overleveraged with now rising interest rates.

As a macroeconomic analyst, I have spent a lot of time writing about the troubles in the real estate market, and this is a specific example of what is to come down the road. I do not try and analyze every company that reports earnings, but I look for pockets or areas that are troublesome from a macro perspective (commercial real estate) and look for confirming/denying evidence from micro-level companies.

I do not think this issue of CRE defaults will be isolated to Bank OZK, which saw its credit losses rise 439% in a single quarter based on two properties that defaulted in their real estate portfolio.

Below is the description of the losses taken in the Real Estate Specialties Group "RESG" portfolio.

The first property was a regional mall and the second property was a residential apartment project that has not sold as well as expected, leading to past due payments.

Losses In "RESG" Portfolio:

Source: Company Filings

At EPB Macro Research, we have talked at extreme length about the slowdown in the volume of transactions in real estate, both single unit and apartment units.

What makes the problem even worse for Bank OZK is the size of their real estate book relative to their total lending portfolio. Real estate comprises 60% of Bank OZK's overall loan book.

OZK Has A Huge Real Estate Portfolio:

Source: Company Filings

The primary source of their real estate lending has been done in NYC and Miami condos, as the chart below shows, as well as Multifamily apartment units.

OZK Real Estate Holdings By Type:

Source: Company Filings

We now know the extent of the trouble that a bank like OZK is in based on the trends in the real estate market as well as the size of their exposure to real estate which is likely why the market took their share price down 27% in a single day and down over 50% in a matter of months. There is not likely a trade here anymore given how much the stock has already declined, but the trends should be studied because there will be many more banks that have problems emerge in commercial real estate exactly like Bank OZK.

Another issue that is plaguing all banks, even large money center banks, is the interest expense that is rising faster than interest income, eating into margins.

As short-term rates rise and the Federal Reserve continues to unwind its balance sheet, the cost of capital is soaring at most banks, and they are unable to keep their interest income growing as fast as their interest expense.

This flattening of the curve and rising of short-term interest rates is a primary reason why, at EPB Macro Research, we shorted regional banks (KRE), back in May of 2018 and are still holding that position today.

Looking at the income statement for Bank OZK shows that in the past nine months, their interest income rose 18% year over year, but their interest expense rose 74% year over year.

This trend is happening at all financial institutions and will continue to occur as short-term rates rise and the Federal Reserves continues to shrink its balance sheet. A compression in net interest margins is a story for 2019 that most people do not have modeled into their forecasts, especially at the larger banks.

Interest Expense Rising Faster Than Interest Income:

Source: Company Filings

Flipping back to the macro side of things, Greenstreet Advisors publishes a monthly commercial property price index in which you can see the price growth of commercial real estate slowing down to nearly 0%. The commercial real estate market peaked in 2015 and has been decelerating rather sharply ever since which makes the current situation in CRE somewhat expected. You cannot go from 12% year over year growth to 2% growth without some issues emerging.

Commercial Real Estate Price Index Growth:

Source: GreenStreetAdvisors

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve compiles aggregate loan data from all commercial banks and the data on commercial real estate lending shows a similar path as the price growth.

In 2015, CRE loan growth was increasing almost 12% annually which has now slowed down to just 5% annually.

Commercial Real Estate Loan Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Using more macro data to support this thesis shows that housing starts with 5+ units have been in decline since 2015 as well. Interesting is how multi-family units exceeded the peak of the last cycle. This shows how overbuilt multifamily units have become.

Housing Starts (Multi-Family):

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Single unit structures never made it close to the previous cycle which saw a bubble in single family homes. Last cycle single-family units were where the overbuilding took place, and now it is in multifamily units.

Housing Starts (1-Unit Structure):

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

The result of these two losses caused Bank OZK's net income to fall 23% year over year as the income statement below shows.

Bank OZK Net Income:

Source: Company Filings

As mentioned, the market took shares of Bank OZK down nearly 30% on Friday and down 55% from the peak share price over one year ago.

Bank OZK Share Price:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The macroeconomic evidence suggests this will not be an isolated event. There is a material slowdown occurring in CRE which has been significantly overbuilt with cheap credit this economic cycle.

I would continue to expect financial stocks to be under pressure due to rising interest costs and for more losses in real estate portfolios to occur in the next 6-12 months.

