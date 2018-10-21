Phillips 66: The Sale Of The Century

While Phillips 66 would be a beneficiary of the new rules, they were not worth 5.8% of the company's entire market cap.

Call me crazy, but I added to my position in Phillips 66 (PSX) late Friday as shares dipped below $103. Seeking Alpha reported that the drop in the refining sector was due to Valero's (VLO) plan to buyout its MLP - Valero Energy Partners (VLP) - combined with the Trump administration's desire, once again, to cut any and all clean air standards. This time Trump is taking aim at the International Maritime Organization's ("IMO") desire to significant cut emissions from oceangoing vessels by reducing the sulfur content in marine fuel to 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) by January 2020. The new regulation was thought to be a boon for domestic refiners that had the capability of meeting the new IMO fuel standard, but was it worth 5.8% of Phillips 66's entire market cap? I think not.

Following Friday's sell-off, the stock is now yielding close to 3% and is down 17% from its high of $123.97. The P/E is now under 12 in a market where the average S&P stock has a P/E of 22. For a company that has been a leader in dividend growth, and that has a significant share buyback program in place, the selling Friday was simply way overdone.

IMO Marine Fuel Regulations

To be sure, PSX would have been a primary beneficiary of the new IMO fuel standard to reduce sulfur content to 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) by January 2020. That's because PSX has some of the largest coking capacity of any US refiner:

Listen to what Jeff Dietert, VP of Investor Relations, had to say on the last conference call about the IMO standards:

... I think, the IMO is going to benefit complex refining. And so I would expect higher utilization of the complex refineries in the U.S. and in our portfolio higher utilization at coking capacity, which we’re an industry leader there.

As a result, PSX plans to produce the new marine fuel at all of its refineries.

During the conference call, Dietert also said that other fuels have already reduced sulfur content and that while bunker fuel (i.e. marine fuel) is a small percentage of total transport demand, it makes up the vast majority of global SO2 emissions. That is a big reason to move forward with the new IMO standards. He also pointed out that China recently announced that it was modifying its marine fuel regulations "to require the 0.5 sulfur next year and then taking it down to 0.1% sulfur in the following year". In conclusion he said:

We’ve seen the IMO focus on inspections on both the import and export facilities. And so we see this moving forward on 1/1/2020.

However, and even though SA reported a Cowen analyst's opinion that the White House does not have unilateral power to stop the IMO 2020 implementation, investors should never underestimate the current Trump administration's desire to cut any and all clean-air regulation. After all, this is an administration that proposed to make it easier for companies to emit methane directly into the atmosphere just as Hurricane Florence was making landfall in North Carolina.

Q3 Refining Segment Expectations

Meantime, the big opportunity for PSX investors continues to be the massively positive catalyst that severely discounted Canadian oil is for the company. As I reported in a previous Seeking Alpha article (see Phillips 66: A Forgotten Catalyst), while many investors have been focusing on PSX's growth initiatives in midstream and chemicals (and rightly so), the company's Q2 earnings show quite clearly that the Refining Segment should not be overlooked. Of the company's $1.4 billion of net income, $910 million was generated by refining. That was a big reason the company blew away Wall Street estimates by a whopping $0.61/share.

The main driver was heavily discounted Canadian crude. That is because PSX is the largest importer of Canadian crude at over 500,000 bpd and processes that feedstock at 9 U.S. refiners:

And note that, even today, Western Canadian Sweet ("WCS") is still selling at a $40+/bbl discount to WTI:

This is a huge tailwind for PSX and note that the discount is expected to stay above $30/bbl through April of next year. Why anyone would recommend selling PSX with such a bullish refining future is puzzling to me. And we haven't even discussed the growth in the chemicals and midstream segments.

Shareholder Returns

The real question is what the company will do with all the cash it generates? In that respect, nothing puts the PSX investment thesis into better focus than CEO Greg Garland's response to a question on the Q2 conference call about what the company was going to do with all the free cash flow it was expected to generate:

I think the portfolio is going to generate $5 billion to $6 billion of cash. We’ve got $1 billion of sustaining capital. We want to fund kind of another $1 billion to $2 billion of growth, so call it, $2 billion to $3 billion of capital. So that takes care of that. We’ve got $1.5 billion dividend today and that leaves room for another $1 billion to $2 billion of share repurchases and that kind of all balanced within our means.

The fact is, PSX is one of the most shareholder friendly companies in the energy sector (If you can find a better one, please send me a private email).

Seriously, what other company has reduced its outstanding sharecount nearly 30% over the past 5 years? And note that the feat was accomplished while the company was funding some very large chemical and midstream projects. Now the company has shifted from a period of massive capital investment into a period of cash generation. And investors sold-off the stock in Friday because of the IMO scare? It makes no sense.

The MLP

As for the mention of Valero's actions regarding its MLP, it has little or no direct impact on Phillips 66 other than Valero is obviously a major peer and competitor. But as I mentioned in my recent article on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), the partnership delivers much more of its distributable income up to PSX as it does to PSXP unit-holders. I doubt seriously that Friday's market action had anything to do with the PSX sell-off, but I did note that PSXP was up 1% in sympathy with VLP.

Bottom line: PSX is a STRONG BUY after Friday's sell-off. Note that the Q3 EPS report is due out this coming Friday, and I expect another very strong earnings report due to - you guessed it - excellent refining margins due to PSX's advantaged WCS feedstock. That said, I am reducing my year-end price target from $130 to $125 based on the negative sentiment driven by the Trump administration's desire to cut yet another clean air regulation.

I will leave you with the most recent consensus earnings estimates for PSX:

Note that the expected $8.11 in earnings for full-year 2018 implies a current P/E=12.7 and next year's $9.84 equates to a forward P/E=10.4.

