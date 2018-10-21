Who Will Buy $1.7T Additional Treasury Securities This Year?

Overview

The government deficit for FY2018 came in at $779B, this was a new high since 2012. However, that is not the whole story as the government debt grew by $1,271B during last year. It is common that we see the debt grow by more than the deficit. The below chart illustrates this point over the last decade, but the same trend has been clear over the over the last three decades as well.

Figure 1 - Source: thebalance.com & usgovernmentspending.com

The average additional debt over the deficit for the last decade has been $277B, which is what we will use for calculations going forward. The big question is who will buy the increasing treasury issuance?

Projected Debt Increase for FY2019

I have discussed the growing deficit in some earlier articles, so I will not dissect it in any great details here. I find it remarkable how the real deficit always seems to be higher than estimates and all the spending cuts are so far into the future, that no one is accountable for them when the time comes. The 2019 deficit is now projected at $1,085B. If we also add the average $277B that the debt has grown on top of the deficit over the last decade, we are looking at $1,362B of additional treasuries.

Quantitative Tightening

Quantitative tightening is now in full effect and the Fed is looking to decrease its balance sheet by $50B each month, from that, $30B is in treasury securities. That means an additional $360B over the next year will need to be purchased by the public, bringing the total to $1,722B.

Buyers of Treasury Securities

The high level the main holders of treasuries are the Fed, Foreign and International Investors and Private Investors as can be seen in the below chart.

Figure 2 - Source: fredblog.stlouisfed.org

The Fed is no longer a buyer, but a seller as we discussed above. What is more concerning is that Foreign and International Investors have not been net buyers for a few years. This can seem strange considering the U.S. has offered a far more attractive yield, compared to most developed countries. The below chart illustrates this for the 10Y nominal yield between the U.S., UK, Germany and Japan. While the chart shows the nominal yield, it is also true for real yields and other maturities.

Figure 3 - Source: tradingview.com

Bloomberg had a good article about a likely reason a few days ago. The short answer is that hedging the U.S. Dollar exposure is so expensive, that foreign investors aren't able to take advantage of the yield differential and hedge the dollar exposure. Hedging the euro or yen exposures are on the other side extremely cheap.

The cost of the hedge is related to short term yields where the differential is continuously growing with the Fed rate hikes. The effect has become even more pronounced lately, which means any investors that wants the dollar exposure, would benefit from investing in German or Japanese government bonds and hedge with cross-currency swaps.

Figure 4 - Source: bloomberg.com

The cost of the dollar hedge might historically have kept foreign investors from increasing the treasury holdings. As the numbers have now become even more extreme, it could also make dollar hedged foreign government bonds more attractive compared to treasuries for U.S. domestic private investors.

Conclusion

The U.S. Treasury could be looking to find public buyers for as much as $1.7T of additional treasury securities over this fiscal year. There are few incentives for foreign investors to buy treasuries and now even domestic private investors could be looking abroad for higher yields.

$1.7T of treasuries is a very large amount, but I have no doubt the Treasury will find buyers for them, the question is what the yield will be and what the implications would be to the rest of the market. I think there is a high likelihood for higher yields, at least until the Fed steps back in or takes a pause with the rate hikes.

There are always many unknowns in the market which could drastically change the flow of funds, but I could imagine this setup is less than an optimal for a real estate market that is already showing some signs of strains. The same could probably be said for growth stocks that would have to discount earnings from far into the future at a higher rate at the same time as the borrowing costs might go up as well.

Did you like this article? Please consider giving me a "Follow" by clicking the button above or check out some of my other recent articles. Also, share your comments or concerns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.