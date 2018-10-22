'Fore'! 4 Attractive Preferreds Below 'Par'

Why preferred stock? Preferred stock, like bonds, can be a great component of an income portfolio. Especially in times of irrational exuberance in the common stock market.

I may not golf below par, but I try and limit my purchases of preferred stock below the $25 level.

In golf, an ambitious goal is to shoot below par. Par is your baseline, your barometer for measuring yourself against the course. If you’re a professional golfer, you card scores into the 60’s, where par is commonly 72. If you’re a scratch golfer, you aim right at breaking par. And if you are me, you shoot so far north of par that you play only half the course and compare your score versus the full 18 anyway.

Suppose it should be noted that I am a much better investor than I am golfer. Although I do kick butt at mini-golf. It’s always good to know one’s limitations.

Why Preferred Stock?

Having said that, I am humble enough to know that I am no investor extraordinaire either. I own my share of winners and losers. I have been very right on companies like Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) and wrong on others like New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). That is why I am attracted to preferred stock and using par as a baseline. These issuances are not directly governed by P/E ratios, revenue hits and misses and other quarterly events. They mostly trade range-bound, and when they do vacillate, it is often a result of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate changes.

That is not to say that fundamentals do not matter to preferred investors. Of course they do. The financial health of the underlying company is paramount to whether or not preferred shareholders will continue to receive their dividend. And that, reductively, is all that matters to us: is the dividend safe?

Preferred stock is not a great place to seek capital gains. But it is a great place to boost your yield, add a level of safety, and minimize portfolio value fluctuations.

To me, it’s kind of like a golfer practicing on par-3 courses. Playing on a par-3 course means never using the driver, woods, and even low-numbered irons. Par-3 courses are a way to refine the short game and serve as a supplement to the driving range and conventional length courses.

Similarly, preferred stock (when it’s on sale) is a place to tread water when common stocks are overvalued. It is a place to receive dependable payments which can help buoy the portfolio during times of tumult. It is typically not the engine, but a valuable component of the ship nonetheless.

When it comes to investing in preferreds, I am more akin to the professional golfer than the scratch golfer. I tend to never buy above par value. Par value for most preferred stock is $25. Therefore, many preferred issuances are screened off my radar, since I do not want to follow closely enough to worry about call/maturity dates.

That is just a personal preference, and there are lucrative opportunities trading above par but they are not for me. Sometimes a change of ownership clause in the prospectus (think buyout) could result in an early call, and buying above par does not offer me enough insulation in these unforeseen events.

I have identified four issuances that I own that are trading below par, offering a collective blended yield of 6%. In some instances, these are trading well below par. Most of them offer no maturity dates and may never be called, since they were issued at all-time low interest rates (and coupons).

I like buying as far below par as possible because it means my capital gain will be that much bigger if/when the issuance matures or is called.

So, without further delay, let me share four that are worth considering. Not that all securities listed below are rated investment grade:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN.PF)

An issuance of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), it is the first on my list with a coupon of 5.2%. The common stock has done very well recently and yields only 4.2%:

The F-series, however, has not fared quite as well. The price has dropped considerably:

These are the type of divergences I really like to see. It shows me investors have confidence in the underlying security or the common stock, and the risk of default on the preferred is minimal. If you bought near $21, you secured a yield of 6.2%. If the stock gets called at $25, you would collect $4 a share premium for a capital gain of 19%. Not bad. Some details of this issuance can be found below, courtesy of Quantum Online.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKB)

The second issuance comes from Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and is technically a baby bond (which functions very similarly). Duke is one of the largest electric utilities in the country, headquartered in North Carolina. The company very recently issued a 5.63% note which has wildly diverged from the common stock:

This note can be called in 2023 but doesn’t mature until 2078. The yield at $23.80 is 5.92%. I will add to my stake if I see the price sink below that area, pushing the yield to the 6%+ zone. Some details of this issuance can be found below, courtesy of Quantum Online:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.PRA)

The next issuance comes to us from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). JPMorgan common stock has soared (practically doubled) over the last 2 years. The common dividend has also been lifted as the bank fully recovers from the Great Recession. During that time frame, investors have endured lots of volatility. And investors who buy into the common today may be more exposed at chasing the rising share price. Take a look at the comparison between the two over the past 5 years:

It would be great to be a common shareholder of yesteryear. But today? That’s anyone’s guess. What I know definitively is that I can secure a yield of 5.67% at $24.00. Even if the common stock starts to suffer, the preferred will unlikely feel the heat. This issuance offers an incentive, as it is provided as a qualified dividend.

Some details of this issuance can be found below, courtesy of Quantum Online:

Wells Fargo (WFC.PRX)

It’s not easy to find a Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) preferred below par, but you can secure one today trading near $24 for a yield of 5.7% which, like the issuance above, is qualified. Wells Fargo common stock has been quite volatile due to gross mismanagement over the past few years. Despite that, the TBTF bank remains highly profitable, and the BBB credit rating on this issuance attests to its safety. Additionally, the yield on the common is only 3.2% in comparison.

Some details of this issuance can be found below, courtesy of Quantum Online:

As the broader stock market remains near bubble territory, I have been slowly layering into these preferred issuances. It is possible that all of these may continue to drop as the Federal Reserve normalizes interest rates. If that is the case, I will average down in my positions. Often, these preferreds will dip more than is warranted, and that is a great time to pick some up.

In essence, I am spending time playing par-3 courses these days. Below par, of course.

