Dunkin' Brands: High Price For Growth

The stock looks pricey in light of recent developments, although the company remains a solid long-term hold.

Compared to rival coffee chains and the stock market as a whole, shares of Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) have been a solid bet in 2018. Since I wrote about the company in January, the stock is up 14 percent, outpacing the broader market's lethargic performance along with rivals Starbucks (SBUX) and Tim Horton’s owner Restaurant Brands (QSR).

Investors seem optimistic about Dunkin’s future prospects. The company’s ambitious three-year strategic plan aims to add 1,000 new restaurants by 2020, as well as improve operations through initiatives such as menu simplification.

Since returning to the stock market in 2011, Dunkin’ has delivered a respectable 13.2 percent CAGR. The last two years have been particularly impressive, with Dunkin’ stock surging more than 50 percent. While I still see the New England cult chain as a solid long term bet, shares look a bit pricey at present.

Recent Developments

Although Dunkin’ Brands owns the Baskin Robin ice cream chain and also sports a growing international presence, the company derives over 85 percent of profits from the flagship Dunkin’ Donuts chain in the U.S. Therefore, this analysis focuses on the future prospects of the core Dunkin’ brand.

In the first six months of FY 2018, comparable sales at Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. grew just 0.5 percent. Then-chief executive Nigel Travis, who retired earlier this year, attributed this “choppiness” to the company’s ongoing menu simplification. Segment profit, meanwhile, grew 3 percent. Over the last year, the company has opened 313 Dunkin’ stores. Growth in unit count was the primary driver of the 4 percent systemwide sales gain seen in the first half of 2018.

The latest expansion blueprint calls for 1,000 more Dunkin’ locations in the U.S. by 2020, which would bring the chain to more than 10,000 points of distribution in the domestic market. This represents a significant drawdown from the company’s 2006 goal of 15,000 total locations by 2020.

What’s It Worth?

In my previous article, I considered a valuation based on Dunkin’s growing unit count at 4.5 percent annually while logging same store sales growth of 2 percent over a period of twelve years.

Due to recent developments and the company’s stated plan to grow unit count at 3.5 percent over the long term, I have revised the key inputs to Dunkin’s valuation. At 3.5 percent annual growth, it would take another fifteen years to reach 15,000 points of distribution. I assume each new distribution point adds an incremental $465,000 in sales (50 percent of the current average) and that current margins stay constant.

(Systemwide U.S. sales / number of stores) * 0.5 = $465,000

Therefore, systemwide franchisee sales would be $2.7 billion higher by 2033.

$465,000 * 5,860 new restaurants = $2.7 billion

On average, the parent company takes a little over 5 percent of sales on average, but we can round down. That translates into an incremental $55 million profit by 2033.

0.05 * $2.7 billion * 0.80 gross margin * 0.50 operating margin = $55 million

I also revise the sales growth assumption somewhat downward, to 1.7 percent per year, in order to reflect the new five-year average.

($ * 1.017^15) * .80 gross margin * .50 operating margin = $437 million

Using this rudimentary model, Dunkin’s earnings in 2033 from U.S. stores come in at $492 million - a present value of $178 million using a 7 percent discount rate. Under that assumption, the stock is trading for more than 30 times the present value of future earnings - a rather hefty sum. Even if readers substitute a discount rate closer to the yield on long-term Treasuries, the stock is by no means cheap.

Final Word

With sales slowing somewhat and the company in the midst of a pivot, I would pass on Dunkin' stock given the current valuation. Still, the company's fundamental strengths remain solid, as I describe in my recent article on coffee stocks. This makes the company a great hold for the long run, and I would certainly like to own shares one day at a lower price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.