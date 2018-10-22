Automate Your Portfolio With This Undervalued Growth Stock

This stock is undervalued relative to its peers and in position to reap the rewards of expanding adoption of automation.

Automation is sweeping the globe industry by industry, and is expected to produce significant growth over the next four decades.

One segment is looking at robust growth despite the prospect of slowing global expansion and the impact of trade wars.

In my last article, I explored investment opportunities in the realm of automation. Automation is sweeping the globe industry by industry as businesses of all scope seek the benefits of streamlined operations. Automation is not limited to manufacturing or logistics although those are two of the fastest-growing segments. Automation is present in all aspects of our lives and is invading our homes, automobiles, healthcare facilities, workplaces, utilities, and government.

When talking about automation you are really talking about the IoT, the Internet of Things, because it is connectivity that makes automation work. According to recent estimates from McKinsey & CO, IoT spending is expected to top $581 billion by 2020 with a compound annual growth rate near 10%. This spending is going to be focused in large part on devices and the software to operate them. No matter how you look at it, $581 billion is a whole lot of cabbage for IoT and automation technology companies to divvy up.

The three sectors expected to spend the most money on IoT and automation infrastructure and service are discrete manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and utilities at $40 billion each. The next three biggest spenders are expected to be Business-to-consumer, healthcare, and process at more than $15 billion each with energy, government, and retail not far behind.

The key takeaway is that spending will be on infrastructure and services; the IoT already exists, what businesses need now is the equipment and services to make it all work.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA )

Innovation and invention may be the driving force behind technological advances, but it is the practical application of those advances that turn ideas into businesses. A well-known example of this is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Edison; Tesla discovered most of what we know about electricity but it was Edison who turned the light-bulb into a consumer product industry worth billions of dollars.

Zebra Technologies is a company cashing in on technological advancement, they didn't invent the IoT or automation but they are delivering the infrastructure and applications today's businesses need. Zebra Technologies has been working hard over the last few years to shift from an industrial services company to an industrial IoT services company and that transformation is complete.

Zebra Technologies is now the leading supplier of IoT infrastructure technology to industry and focused on automated data capture or ADC. ADC is used to mean wands, registers, and readers to log and track inventory, shipments, and other industrial needs. Now IoT uses environmental scans to recognize items and automatically track their movement throughout a system.

What Does Zebra Technologies Do?

Zebra Technologies operates in several broad categories that span equipment, services, automation solutions, and supplies.

On the products end, they manufacture, sell and service six lines of equipment that are designed to work together for a seamless connection of home-office and remote computing applications.

Equipment solutions include the Xplore tablets (a rugged work-oriented computing platform, highly customizable), the TC72 and TC77 Touch Computers (for remote use/data capture), Motionworks location services (IoT systems to track assets and inventory, helps streamline operations and increases workplace safety), Printers (barcodes, RFID, desktop, card, mobile and industrial per need), scanners (data capture), and Kiosks (self-service POS systems like you may have seen at a fast-food restaurant).

On the services end, Zebra Technologies offers a wide array of service packages, certification courses and IoT automation solutions for six categories; healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, transportation & logistics, and hospitality.

Zebra Technologies also sells supplies, parts, and accessories needed to maintain and operate their equipment. Once Zebra Technologies lands a client they become, in most cases, a client for the life of their system.

Zebra Technologies' success has been driven in part by the rapid adoption of IoT and automation among industrial and manufacturing firms. The industrial sector leads adoption rates at 45% of all businesses using some form of automation and is expected to increase another 20% over the next 12 months.

Zebra Technologies - Business Is Good

Revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters but from a high 200% throughout 2015 to a near 10% in the last quarter. Based on the adoption rate and expected adoption rate of IoT by industry, I expect to see revenue continue to grow if not accelerate in the current quarter. Results at last look were driven by a substantial increase in YOY margins (+200% to 19.7%) that are expected to hold steady or improve in the current quarter.

In addition to robust revenue growth, the company also reported aggressively paying down debt. Over the last year, Zebra Technologies has paid down debt and restructured its debt in a way that resulted in annualized interest expense savings of nearly $5 million. The deleveraging is good on two fronts as it reduces expenses and improves profitability, and also sets the company up to continue reinvesting in itself.

Continued debt paydown and strong EBITDA growth enabled us to achieve a 2.5 times net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio as of the end of Q2, which is the top-end of our targeted range of between 2 times and 2.5 times. In the second quarter, we completed additional actions to restructure our debt, which have resulted in an annualized interest expense savings of approximately $4 million to $5 million. These actions followed a comprehensive debt restructuring we completed during the second half of 2017, which drove more than $45 million of annualized interest savings.

The company also reported growing backlogs and strong free-cash-flow that led it to increase its guidance and there is no expectation that will change. The data of late (Leading Indicators, Philly Fed, Empire State) is strong and point to continued robust expansion of business activity into the end of the year. Notably, the Philly Fed MBOS reported a majority of businesses are planning CapEX increases next year.

From the MBOS

The firms were asked to forecast total capital spending for 2019 compared with levels in 2018, and more firms indicated that they would increase spending (41 percent) than decrease spending (14 percent). The firms were also asked about their plans for different categories of capital spending next year. For three categories of investment spending (software, computer and related hardware, and noncomputer equipment), the share of firms expecting to increase spending was higher than the share of firms expecting to decrease spending

The US expansion, coupled with high IoT adoption rates, and the expected exponential growth of the IoT (from 20 billion connected devices today to 50 billion connected devices by 2040) will drive revenue growth for this company long into the future.

Zebra Technologies - All That And Undervalued, Too

On a valuation basis, this stock is trading at only 14X forward earnings, a valuation I think is way too low, and well below the levels you'll find for other leading IoT/automation growth names. AeroVironment (AVAV), a maker of unmanned aircraft and missiles, is also a play on defense and trades at a whopping 65X forward earnings. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), a monster in the robotic healthcare field, is also richly valued at near 45X forward earnings. Cognex (CGNX), a maker of machine-sight technology, is more reasonably valued at only 30X forward earnings but still valued well above Zebra Technologies.

Based on the P/E we could easily see Zebra Technologies double in value on a simple multiple expansion. Factor in growing revenue, widening margins, EPS growth, and the fact this company is the leader in its field, and it's possible this stock will triple over the next two to three years.

The Competition

There is competition in automation and it is fierce. The good news is that there are few direct comparisons to the scope and focus of Zebra Technologies. The closest two are Rockwell Automation (ROK) and Brooks Automation (BRKS) and they are both narrowly focused, and only Brooks has seen anything like the growth we're seeing with Zebra Technologies. Rockwell's focus is on industry, manufacturing and the machines those types of businesses need while Brooks is focused almost exclusively on Lifesciences and biotech. In both cases, businesses that utilize products from the competition may also need to call on Zebra Technologies for end-to-end connectivity.

The Risk

There is some risk for Zebra Technologies but the potential for rewards more than offsets them. The most notable is an economic slowdown. Some pundits see the chance economic growth will slow or recede within the next two years, but if it does, it won't be because business activity slows, it will be because labor markets are too tight. With a record 7.1 million jobs open and only 6.0 million unemployed workers available it is easy to see why. If all 6.0 million unemployed Americans got jobs tomorrow, there would be 1 million or nearly 15% of jobs left unfilled and that spells contraction for the businesses which can't find employees. The mitigating factor is that in this scenario the business activity that is driving success for Zebra Technologies will still be present, the need to update and automate will still be felt.

The Bottom Line For Zebra Technologies

My conclusion is simple. The build-out of the IoT is sweeping the globe and growing at a double-digit CAGR. This build-out is being led by manufacturing, transportation & logistics and utilities, but also aided by strength in most other segments of the economy. Zebra Technologies is a well-run company producing positive cash-flow, poised to grow with the rollout of the IoT, and trading at a deep discount to its peers which make it a definite buy in my book.

