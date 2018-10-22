U.S. Bancorp: You Can Sleep Well At Night With This Stock

U.S. Bancorp has one of the most conservative loan books of all major U.S. banks and earns great returns on assets.

Background

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is one of the most solid financial institutions in the world. The bank is very conservatively run by an excellent management team that is focused on maintaining disciplined underwriting standards. I believe the bank is a great investment as it is focused on returning value to shareholders through buybacks and dividends and its business fundamentals strengthen.

U.S. Bancorp’s Conservative loan portfolio

U.S. Bancorp’s conservative nature is reflected in its loan portfolio. The bank has a diversified asset base of high-quality loans. U.S. Bancorp is not overly exposed to any one sector of the American economy. The diversification of its loan portfolio is achieved through disciplined criteria such as industry selection and the quality of borrowers. The bank has 34% of its loan book out for commercial loans, around 35% out for commercial and residential real estate and the reminder in smaller loan categories such as credit cards, automobile lending, revolving credit and second equity mortgages.

U.S. Bancorp has always set aside a conservative provision for loan losses, which the bank did not require all of in the last number of years. The provision for credit losses was $60 million higher than net charge-offs in 2017, compared with $55 million higher than net charge-offs in 2016.

When you closely study the bank’s loan portfolio, the financial discipline comes through. On the residential mortgages side of things, 85.6% of loans have a loan-to-value ratio of less than or equal to 80%, and only 0.7% of borrowers were classified as sub-prime lenders. Even the bank’s credit card portfolio only had a delinquency rate of 2.65%, which is substantially lower than other financial institutions such as Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). Over the past five years, U.S. Bancorp has never had more than 1% of the loans on the balance sheet out as non-performing loans. As a conservative investor, financial metrics like these are exactly what I look for.

Investing in financial institutions is difficult and requires a solid understanding of risk. Many banks which appear to be sound actually hold toxic assets in their balance sheets which come to haunt investors. The major write-offs which occurred during the financial crisis occurred due to a lack of financial discipline and an over-eagerness to lend. U.S. Bancorp’s discipline will prevent it from getting into trouble the next time an economic downturn takes place.

(Source: Annual Report)

(Source: Annual Report)

Capital allocation plan

U.S. Bancorp is returning excess capital to shareholders. The bank received no objection to its 2018 capital allocation plan, and the company has considerably increased the payout for shareholders. There will be a 23% hike in the quarterly dividend and an additional $3 billion in share buybacks. Even so, the company is still nowhere near the threshold of an 80% payout ratio. This tells me that there is still plenty of room for the bank to reward shareholders, hiking buybacks and dividends even further.

U.S. Bancorp was one of the few banks which remained profitable even during the heights of the financial crisis and still managed to book a profit of $1.8 billion during 2009. Even though the dividend was slashed, the bank was still fundamentally sound. The Fed’s inclination to approve U.S. Bancorp’s plan shows that capital levels are more than adequate to survive even a severe economic downturn.

Valuation

U.S. Bancorp has outstanding performance ratios. The bank has $462 billion of assets and earns around 1.4% on these assets, which gave the bank earnings of ~$6 billion. I believe that off current earnings alone, the bank easily justifies its current market capitalization of ~$83 billion. U.S. Bancorp has an efficiency ratio under 60, which is excellent for a company of this size. It is also earning 15% on equity and near 20% on common tangible equity, which puts its performance right at the top of its peer group.

(Source: Annual Report)

Investment Risks

I have only a couple of minor concerns with U.S. Bancorp. Deposit growth has seemed to slow notably in recent years, with deposits up around just 3-4% year on year. This could be a reflection of lower savings rates or consumers shifting to higher interest rate alternatives; either way, it’s not a great outcome for the bank and hurts long-term earning power.

Net interest margins haven’t risen as quickly as you would expect given that interest rates are rising. There are a number of reasons for this. Firstly, the competition for consumer deposits is fiercer than it has ever been. Secondly, there is a lapse time before higher rates kick on the bank’s current loan portfolio. Finally, given that short-term interest rates are rising and the yield curve is relatively flat, the cost of funding is actually rising sharply for U.S. Bancorp. The bank has actually not been growing its loan book as a result of this short-term liquidity pressure.

Nevertheless, rising rates are a long-term net positive. Banks ultimately make money between on the spread between deposits and loans, so rising rates will result in long-term expansion of net interest margins, regardless of what happens in the short term. Either way, I don’t think this is something that investors should worry much about. I believe management at U.S. Bancorp knows exactly how to navigate the yield curve.

Finally, while deposits have slowed slightly, historically industry-wide deposits have been very predictable. In the past 50 years, they have grown at an annual compounded rate of 7%, which leads me to believe that it is very likely that U.S. Bancorp can continue to grow its assets under management and improve its annualized earning power.

Takeaways

U.S. Bancorp’s conservative loan book, diversified asset base and strong capital allocation strategy make it a great investment. The bank faces some short-term challenges, with higher short-term interest rates, a slowing pace of deposits and limited loan growth in the last year.

However, in the long run, U.S. Bancorp is well-positioned to benefit from rising rates and predictable deposit growth. Its conservative and diversified loan book makes it a sleep well at night stock. I recommend picking up shares on the next pullback.

