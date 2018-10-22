Schlumberger: Patience Will Pay Off

We might be on the verge of a global O&G investment cycle which will finally benefit Schlumberger and its peers.

Schlumberger slightly beat EPS estimates in its third quarter while sales came in short of expectations.

Schlumberger (SLB), one of the world's largest providers of oil & gas drilling equipment and services, just released its third-quarter earnings. The results were promising. Third-quarter results indicated that the drilling/production upswing in oil producing countries (ex-USA) is starting to rise. We are getting more and more evidence that global drilling activities are rebounding, and even though Schlumberger's stock price has continued its decline, I think we can expect a very bright future for the company and its shareholders.





EPS Beat Estimates, Sales Did Not

Schlumberger beat EPS estimates for the fourth consecutive time in its third quarter. EPS came in at $0.46 versus expectations of $0.45. This is just $0.01 above estimates but 10% higher compared to Q3 of 2017.

Total sales came in at $8.504 billion versus expectations of $8.593 billion. Sales growth is at 8%.

What I am going to say next might sound strange, but I fully stand behind it. I do not care much about third-quarter EPS and sales. It does not matter much whether they were slightly below or above estimates. What matters is how the company's segments behave and what the company expects going forward.

We all know that oil is currently in a very strong bull market. Oil has been supported by falling inventories, pressure on production capacities and strong economic growth/demand. In May, I wrote an article which covered these aspects.

However, what many people do not know is the abysmal performance of oil & gas equipment and service providers (OIH). The graph below shows both the industry ETF (OIH) and Schlumberger compared to the price of oil. Schlumberger has completely ignored the 2016-current oil rally.

The reason is that US-based oil companies have been the biggest winners thanks to cheap drilling possibilities, while offshore and international onshore continue to struggle. If (when) this changes, we will see a massive turnaround among equipment and service companies.

The Trend Is Turning

Before I continue discussing the company's third-quarter results, I will discuss a few points the company mentioned in its September 2018 investor presentation. One of the key points was the path to sustainable E&P investment levels.

Between 2014 and 2017, global E&P investments fell 44%. This is understandable given that nobody invests in capex with oil prices below $50. At this point (with oil at $70), there is no chance the current investment levels are still sustainable. This is one of the reasons why international oil production has been under pressure.

Double-digit investments growth is needed over the next few years to get these levels to sustainable levels, according to Schlumberger. The graph below shows this quite well. Note that you are looking at supply growth, not total supply. International supply growth accounted for one-third of total supply growth despite being responsible for 80% of the world's total supply. This is the very definition of a severe lack of capex investments.

Demand, on the other hand, continues to grow and is expected to grow even further. Year-on-year demand growth is expected to continue its upswing, which means that inventories will continue to feel the pressure. Note that this is probably one of the best indicators to monitor the pressure on international producers to finally start investments in capex.

All things considered, there are signs that international capex is turning. Even though North American sales added 23% year on year, we see that international revenues are outperforming the US by 1 point on a sequential basis. On an ex-Cameron basis, this difference goes up to 3 points.

Total drilling revenue even accelerated 9% on a sequential basis and 15% on a year-on-year basis. Note that 72% of drilling revenues come from international markets.

That said, company comments indicate that we might indeed be on a path to sustainable capex.

Looking at pricing and contracts, we continued to see improvements in terms and conditions and basic rates for selected contracts in the international markets. However, this has yet to make a significant impact on our results. Still, we expect to fully deploy our remaining excess international equipment capacity by the end of the year. As a result, we anticipate pricing discussions to accelerate in the coming quarters as the certainty of products and services supply will become more important for our customers.

Especially, the comment that these improvements have not impacted the company's results perfectly describe my bull thesis. Investments are slightly increasing, but sales growth is still slow at the start of this investment cycle. This brings me to the final part of this article.

Gameplan

The graph below once again shows the comparison between oil and gas services (OIH) and the price of crude oil. Note that Schlumberger is the biggest holding of the OIH (19.5% weighting). I added a green and red box to show you the interesting risk/reward.

I expect global capex to soar over the next few months. I think the second and third quarter of this year are marking the start of a slow beginning that might soon turn out to be a bigger deal than expected. Traders who have been selling over the past few years will return to buy what I call the most undervalued industry on the market.

Schlumberger is in a perfect spot to capture this growth. Besides that almost 20% of major ETFs will go towards Schlumberger, they can rely on a product portfolio of top-tier technology as well as a solid international base of clients and professionals.

Adding to that, the company currently pays a dividend yield of more than 3%. This will be an interesting bonus in addition to possible capital gains over the next few months and likely beyond.

