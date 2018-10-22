Kinder Morgan On Target For Dividend Raise

Kinder Morgan is on target to raise its dividend payout by 25% in 2019 and 2020.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) kicked off third-quarter earnings and guidance reporting for the energy midstream sector this week. The good news confirms the company’s gathering strength and holds favorable portents for the rest of the sector, but remains largely unappreciated by investors.

Kinder Morgan has basically been out of favor since late 2015. That’s when management responded to being frozen out of capital market by cutting dividends 75 percent. Chairman and 11.2 percent owner Richard Kinder declared then that the company would henceforth rely solely on internally generated cash flow to fund growth. He promised substantial debt reduction to defend the barely investment grade credit rating, along with better operational focus to cut costs and increase revenue reliability.

Third-quarter results are the best sign yet Kinder is delivering on his promises. The roughly 6 percent boost in EBITDA and 4 percent increase in distributable cash flow per share topped guidance. So did the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.6 times and distributable cash flow coverage of 2.45 times, which produced $650 million of excess cash.

Management announced that it now expects “to exceed” its previous EBITDA and DCF targets for full-year 2018. It cut its long-term leverage target from 5 times EBITDA to just 4.5 times. And it raised full-year capital spending estimates by $300 million.

Most impressive were results from the Natural Gas Pipelines segment, which contributes more than half earnings. Revived drilling activity in the Bakken, Haynesville and Eagle Ford basins raised natural gas transport volumes by 14 percent over a year ago, while gathering volumes increased 20 percent.

Those are very big numbers for a company that already transports 40 percent of natural gas consumed in the US. And robust growth continues, with demand from power generation forecast to rise 27 percent by 2027, exports to Mexico by 51 percent and LNG volumes seven-fold.

The performance of Kinder Morgan’s other units was less noteworthy but still solid. Terminals and Products Pipelines both grew in line with expectations despite tough competition. The CO 2 unit’s 7 percent profit growth is a clear sign the cycle has turned in its favor. Selling the TransMountain pipeline system and expansion project to the Canadian government for a $1.35 billion gain means Canada is no longer a major contributor at 1.7 percent of EBDA. But potential unloading of the remaining assets there is another opportunity to cut debt.

The bottom line: Kinder is the healthiest it’s been since merging in its partnership units in late 2014. And it’s on track to bring $2-3 billion in new infrastructure projects on stream each year, while cutting debt, buying back shares and raising its dividend an additional 25 percent in 2019 and again in 2020.

The bond market has noticed. The yield to maturity on Kinder Morgan’s February 2046 bonds is down to 5.3 percent from over 8 percent in late 2015. And management expects at least a one-notch credit rating boost by early next year.

The stock market, however, remains highly skeptical. Kinder sells for barely book value and enterprise value of 13 times trailing 12 months' EBITDA. That compares to 2.4 times book and 21.9 times EBITDA for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). Even Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) trades at an enterprise value of 22.5 times EBITDA, despite cutting its distribution twice for a total of 57 percent during the downturn.

On the third-quarter analyst call, Richard Kinder confessed he’s “puzzled and frustrated” the company's shares don’t “reflect our progress and future outlook.” I suspect one reason is simple emotion.

Mainly, when Kinder Morgan cut the dividend to shield itself from then-hostile capital markets, many of its former investors swore never to trust the company again. That’s natural. It’s also hardly a unique situation in the 33 years I’ve been advising investors on income investing.

But so long as Kinder Morgan continues to put up the right numbers, recovery is inevitable. The stock will eventually attract new buyers and/or bring back the older ones. It’s a familiar story, and it will be a highly rewarding one for patient investors who will enjoy rising dividends and a higher share price.

The other key takeaway from Kinder Morgan’s results is they’re a bellwether for the rest of the US midstream business. Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) investors are focused on the October 19 close of its merger with its general partner Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) to form a new entity: Energy Transfer Equity LP (ET).

By early November, however, the attention should be on the strong third-quarter operating numbers the new company is likely to report. For one thing, Kinder Morgan’s results indicate a strong lift from the stepped-up activity in the Bakken and Eagle Ford basins.

Post merger, Energy Transfer Equity LP is more than 10 percent of the Alerian MLP Index. Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan’s increased activity in Texas and reported improved selling prices for NGLs also portend well for the rest of the Alerian’s five largest members: Plains All American Pipeline, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX). Together, these five MLPs are nearly 50 percent of the Alerian Index. That’s plenty of clout to lift MLP-focused ETFs as they announce numbers in the coming weeks. And ETF strength also means an opportunity for smaller index MLPs to come along for the ride.

We won’t have to wait long to find out how much carryover Kinder Morgan’s business results will have to other US midstream companies, or whether strong earnings will be enough to convince more investors to jump back into this unloved sector. But whether the buying picks up this quarter or sometime next year, midstream companies and MLPs that perform well as businesses are rare value in a bull market that began in March 2009. Hold them if you got them, buy them if you don’t.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.