Philip Morris: Market Is Impressed, I Am Not

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, international tobacco titan Philip Morris International (PM) announced its third-quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results beat the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. The market appeared pleased with these results too, sending the shares up in price on both Thursday and Friday. While there were indeed some very good items in the company's earnings report, we continue to see it suffering from some of the same problems that it has been suffering from for quite some time. The most notable of these is declining worldwide demand for tobacco products. This may ultimately begin to affect the company if it cannot gain more traction with its alternative products such as IQOS as there are certainly limits to how much price increases can maintain its revenues.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Philip Morris International's third-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Philip Morris International reported total net revenues of $7.5 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 0.4% increase over the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $3.2 billion in the quarter, which represents a 2.2% increase compared to the year-ago quarter.

Philip Morris International reported total cigarette and heated tobacco shipment volume of 203.7 billion, which was a decrease of 2.1% over the prior-year quarter.

The company maintained its full year 2018 guidance of $4.97 to $5.02 in EPS. This would be a 28%-29% increase year-over-year, should the company manage to achieve it. The company also kept its dividend steady at $1.14 per common share.

Philip Morris International reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.44 in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 13.4% increase over the $1.27 that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

The first thing that caught my eye here and most likely the first thing that caught the attention of many readers is that the company's year-over-year revenue growth was relatively meager. It is important to keep in mind though that Philip Morris International conducts business in many different countries. While this is generally a good thing, it sometimes has negative impacts on a company, which we saw in the latest quarter. This comes from the fact that Philip Morris International reports its results in U.S. dollars but its customers actually pay for its products in their respective local currencies. As I have discussed in various previous articles, the U.S. dollar has been appreciating against most of the world's currencies over the past year. This resulted in the currencies that the company actually received converting into fewer U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. If we adjust for this, the company would have had top-line revenue growth of 3.3% year over year. Admittedly, this is not particularly impressive growth, but it is better growth than what the firm actually reported.

In the article that I linked in the introduction, I made the case that the steady decline of cigarette usage around the world would be a problem for the company going forward. We saw this in the third quarter as the company shipped a total of 195.1 billion units, which was a 1.7% decline over the third quarter of 2017. There were three areas that saw notable declines: Eastern Europe (including Russia), East Asia & Australia (most notably Japan and Korea), and Latin America & Canada. We can see these volume declines quite clearly here:

Region Q3 2018 Q3 2017 % Change Eastern Europe 29,801 31,749 (6.1)% East Asia & Australia 14,186 15,331 (7.5)% Latin America & Canada 19,612 20,452 (4.1)%

The primary reasons for the volume declines are a generally changing global perception towards smoking and the implementation of government policies, such as excise taxes, that are meant to reduce the consumption of cigarettes. This second point in particular makes a lot of sense because physical conditions caused by smoking are expensive to treat and nations are attempting to reduce the strain on their public health systems. It does not seem likely that the shift away from cigarette use will change in the future.

For this reason, Philip Morris has been pushing the adoption of its IQOS product, which is essentially an electronic cigarette that heats a cartridge of actual tobacco in order to duplicate the taste of cigarettes. Unfortunately though, this product has not caught on to the degree that Philip Morris International hoped. The product performed especially badly in the third quarter of 2018 as the company only shipped 8.7 billion cartridges, which would be an 11.0% year-over-year decline. However, part of this decline was due to local distributors reducing their inventories of the product. Thus, customers would buy tobacco cartridges but the distributions did not order more from the company. This was most prominent in Japan, where distributors are expected to reduce their inventories by about four billion units over the course of the full-year 2018. This is expected to be compensated for by a one billion increase in other markets over the same period, but clearly that will not be enough to fully offset the reduction in shipments to Japan. Unfortunately, Philip Morris did not state the exact impact that this had in the third quarter (it said "total unfavorable distributor inventory movements" of 6.7 billion units, but that is not exactly the same thing) but it did say that combined total shipments of cigarettes and IQOS cartridges would have been up by 1.1% year-over-year if not for these inventory reductions, so we can assume that IQOS cartridge shipments would have been up by a noticeable amount.

As I mentioned in the introduction, the market seemed excited at these results and drove the price of the shares up on both Thursday and Friday. This may make some investors wonder if they should buy into the company now following these results. I am not so sure that this is a good idea based on the stock's valuation. One metric that we can use to value a stock is the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is essentially an adjusted form of the traditional price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward growth rate into account. As a general rule, a stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth when this ratio is below 1.0 and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Philip Morris is expected to grow its earnings at an 8.65% annual rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a PEG ratio of 2.06 at its current level. Thus, the stock appears to be overvalued by this metric at its present level.

In conclusion, the company did beat the expectations of analysts. However, I remain less than impressed as the declining shipments clearly indicate a weakening business. While IQOS is making some progress at offsetting this decline, it has not yet reached the levels that are necessary to revive Philip Morris International's business. The stock also seems a bit pricey relative to its growth prospects, which may also prove problematic. Overall, I cannot recommend purchasing the shares today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.