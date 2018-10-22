Buying State Street

I noted in the original article that State Street would become a buy if it fell to $74 per share. It has done so, and I am now long the stock.

Introduction

On May 18th, I wrote an article titled "How Far Could State Street Fall? (And When I'll Start Buying)." In that article, I suggested that current State Street (STT) shareholders should consider rotating out of the stock and into a more defensive investment like Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) because there was an above-average chance that State Street could fall much lower. Here is how the two investments have done since:

A full 27% spread has now opened up between the two, and now I think it is time to rotate half of our investment back into State Street. But before we get into the current buying opportunity, let's first review my original thinking on the subject and explain the overall strategy.

Long-only Rotational Strategy

I've written about 30 or so 'How far could they fall?' articles on various stocks this year like my original article on State Street. The basic rotational strategy I've been proposing in this series of articles is that when the risk/reward - even for good stocks - becomes tilted too far toward the risk end of the spectrum, and the stocks in question are overvalued once we consider the inclusion of a bear market within the next three years, that investors should rotate out of these stocks and into more defensive positions. The ETFs that I have suggested in the series were chosen because I thought that if the market kept rising, the ETFs would likely capture some of the upside that cash wouldn't. But, if the market went down, the ETFs would likely fall a little bit less than the S&P 500. I assumed that investors liked the companies themselves, and would like to own more shares of the companies, and I also assumed that if investors could manage it, they would like to avoid holding through very big price declines that might include drawdowns in excess of 50%.

Given these assumptions, the goal of this strategy is to increase the shares of the target companies one owns (like State Street) without spending any more money to do so. For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into a defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market the ETF might drop to $80, and the target company to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then when the stock eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the company through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work one needs to 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late-stages of the business cycle, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative, and 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle.

In my May article, I made the case for numbers 1-3 and suggested a defensive alternative for number 4. If we used this strategy with State Street and RSP, we could now rotate back into State Street and own ~36% more shares than we would have had if we simply held State Street. And we would have done so at no extra cost.

I shared some historical drawdown information for State Street in the original article as a way to demonstrate that the stock had significant cyclical tendencies in the past. I noted that "Over the past 45 years, State Street has had eight sell-offs of 35% or more..."

I summarized the data "if we treat 2008 as an outlier, then State Street is very consistent in terms of its cyclicality. It usually takes about 6 months to bottom; usually falls about 40-50% from its highs, and the recovery time can vary, but thus far, it has always eventually recovered to make new highs."

At that time State Street had already fallen somewhat off its highs, so the stock is actually even farther off its highs than when I wrote my original article in May. Here is how it has done since it peaked in January:

Also from that article:

Assuming State Street doesn't make new highs, I would be looking to make my first entry point for the stock at around $74 per share, and I would reserve half of my potential investment for a lower price. I think during a typical bear market there is a high probability of the $74 share price materializing, but that if the economy should actually go into a recession, that the price could fall further, so I would only initiate 1/2 of a position at first.

As I write, the stock price is currently under $74 per share, and I have purchased 1/2 position, in following with my strategy. Now let's take a look at what sort of returns investing at a similar point during past downturns would have produced.

Backtesting

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in State Street after a major decline would have produced. I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined 35% from its highs and then sold after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~55% and they do not include dividends. I annualize that return and then compare it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500.

Year the Decline Started Date of Purchase Date of Sale ~Months Held ~Annualized Return ~Annualized S&P 500 Return ~Alpha to S&P 500 Annualized 1977 6/16/77 5/6/1980 35 18.86% 2.20% 16.66% 1983 12/28/83 12/21/84 12 55.00% .10% 49.90% 1987 10/20/87 8/2/89 22 30.00% 24.76% 5.24% 1990 9/14/90 2/11/91 5 132.00% 39.19% 92.91% 1993 4/26/93 3/25/96 35 18.86% 17.12% 1.74% 1999 8/30/99 3/22/00 7 94.29% 22.87% 71.41% 2001 9/20/01 1/30/06 52 12.69% 7.05% 5.64% 2008 9/23/08 4/27/17 103 6.41% 11.77% -5.36%

Investing in State Street after a 35% drop from its highs over the course of the past 45 years and selling after it achieved a 55% gain would have produced alpha compared to the S&P 500 in 7 out of 8 downturns. It also would have gotten us into 100% of the downcycles that were 30% or deeper without missing them. So, this seems like a good spot for our first entry point. Now let's look at 2008.

Obviously, the global financial crisis of 2008 was a unique downturn in modern U.S. history. While the odds are low we will experience something similar during the current downturn, we never really know. Looking at the 2008 downturn there are two strategic problems I would like to solve or mitigate when establishing my second potential entry point. First, I would like an entry point that would have avoided underperforming the S&P 500 by over 5% per year for 8 1/2 years. That's a long string of underperformance. Second, my strategy calls for selling the investment after 60 months whether it has regained its previous highs or not. So, ideally, we would like to have an entry point that is likely to outperform the S&P 500 after 60 months even if the global financial crisis or something similar were to repeat. Since we'll have two entry points, and we don't know when the second one will occur, or even if it will occur, I will average the purchase dates the two entry points together to establish the date we will count our 60 months from. For example, if I made the first purchase on 1/1/2009 and the second on 1/1/2011, I would start counting the 60 months from 1/1/2010 and would hold no longer than 1/1/2015.

I'll spare everyone another table here, and simply relay that what I found during my research was that during the 2008 financial crisis we would have had to make our second investment after a 70% decline from STT high price in order to achieve alpha compared to the S&P 500 after 60 months if we include the performance of both purchases (one after a 35% drop, and one after 70%). In that case, we would have achieved 12.54% outperformance per year for ~5 years on our full position. If we would have made our second investment after 50%, 60% or even 65% declines, our alpha would have been negative when taking into account both investments.

This leaves me with a couple options, set my second entry point after a 70% drop, or weight that second purchase more than the first one. Even though I think State Street is unlikely to experience a drop in price like it did during 2008-9 (~82% drawdown in State Street's case), I don't really want to weight my second purchase more in the case of STT because if the price really starts falling deep, the whole market will probably be tanking and I know there are going to be lots of higher quality stocks on sale in the market, and I'll want to make sure that I'll have enough cash to buy them. So for me, I'm going to go ahead and use a 70% decline as my second entry point even if it is unlikely to happen. That would be a price of $34.28. (If someone wanted to triple-weight the second purchase, a ~60% decline or ~$45.71 future price point would have produced alpha under the same conditions in 2008-9, if my math is correct.)

Impairment tests

There is an assumption at work behind the scenes in the strategy I have been proposing. That assumption is that we can expect State Street stock to eventually recover its previous high in a timely manner. I have six basic impairment tests that I use to help determine whether or not I wish to make an investment in a company that I have found to be sufficiently cyclical. I use these tests first to determine if I want to make an initial investment, and also to determine how much I should weight that investment. These are the six main reasons that I've found a cyclical company may not recover in a timely manner (in this case, within five years). If a company passes these tests, then I assume we will experience a cycle similar to one we have experienced in the past and the stock price will recover in a timely manner, avoiding permanent impairment. The main reasons I have found why a stock may not recover are:

There is a fatal flaw in the company's business model that is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent.

Let's begin with fatal flaws. Sometimes businesses can appear to do no wrong for several years only to have an overlooked flaw in the business be exposed during a downturn. Furthermore, not all economic downturns are caused by the same set of factors, therefore I usually require that the stock in question be publicly traded for at least 25 years and have experienced at least two recessions. My thinking is that if there is some fatal flaw in the business model, then it would likely have been exposed during these recessionary periods.

In State Street's case, while the bank has experienced many acquisitions, mergers, and divestitures over the decades and centuries, its roots take it back to Union Bank, founded in 1792, in Massachusetts. In its current form, as primarily an investment management and services company, it at least goes back two decades and has gone through two sizable recessions in its most modern form. This is enough for me to be fairly confident that if it possessed some fatal flaw, it likely would have been exposed by now.

As for whether the price has dropped enough, I mostly covered that already with the cyclical analysis. I think a 35% drop off the highs is a reasonable first entry point. And since the stock price only just recently recovered its 2008 highs, I don't think it has recently experienced a super-cycle.

Though I am admittedly not an expert on the company's business, I likewise don't see much of an imminent threat to their core business. That's not to say there can't be macroeconomic factors that arise, but if they do, I don't think they are predictable. Their debt ratio doesn't seem to be any higher than it was before the last several recessions and they have an 'A' credit rating from S&P. I don't really trust credit ratings much, but since I don't have the time or the skill to fully analyze State Street's debt, I'm forced to defer in this case.

As far as I can tell, I don't see anything with management that makes me think they are incompetent or corrupt. Like any large institution, State Street has had a few large settlements over the years, but I don't see anything that would make me run the other direction. I thought SA Contributor Erich Reimer's interview with Matt Bartolini, CFA, Vice President and Head of Americas ETF Research at State Street Global Advisors, was really good, and Matt did a great job explaining just how innovative State Street has been with ETFs over the years, and he also gave a fairly accurate overview of where the economy and investing was back on May 18th.

Conclusion

Recapping and pulling this all together. Back in May, I suggested rotating out of STT and into RSP, until STT fell to $74 per share. It has now done so and the rotational strategy would have netted about 36% more free shares. I am now purchasing a 1/2 position in STT with a portfolio weighting of 1%. If STT recovers its old highs within 5 years, that 1/2 position should produce 18% more shares, which is right in the middle of the 15-20% more I thought we could net in my original article. Should STT stock fall 70% off its high price, I will make a second 1% weighted purchase.

Each month, I write two articles where I track and update the performance of all the stocks in the 'How far could they fall?' series. I'll begin including this long position with those updates to see how it performs.

