S&P 500: Not Every 7% Correction Is The Same

While some analysts have done a great job keeping you in the market the past several months, they start to become less reliable when they have no clue when to start to get you out. Being one of the few analysts that entered near the lows at 2016 and have urged traders and investors to stay long through all the doom and gloom the past two years, I decided to start to pare back my exposure significantly earlier this month. Between the divergence in the NYSE Advance/Decline Line, the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) being in a stealth bear market and individual stocks looking terrible on balance, there was no need to stay at 80% long exposure. I immediately moved down to 50% long exposure in my long-term portfolio over two weeks ago, and then sold off my leveraged S&P 500 (UPRO) for a 102% gain to move me to only 20% invested. While many analysts seem to be chalking this up to a routine pullback, I would beg to differ. Risks are elevated and defense always trumps offense, as losing costs more than winning in trading due to the math behind trying to get back to break-even.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While some analysts are out this weekend chalking this up to a routine pullback, I personally think they're either looking through blinders or aren't really doing their homework. While it's true the S&P 500 (SPY) is only off by 7%, The Russell 2000 is off by nearly 13%, the Nasdaq is off by 10%, and the NYSE has given up all of its year-to-date gains and is now back near its February lows. Worse, we now have over 30% of stocks in the S&P 500 that are in bear markets (20% or more off of their highs). We have 1/3 of Nasdaq stocks above their 200-day moving averages vs. 50% at the February correction, and the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 sliced through their 200-day moving averages like they weren't even there during this correction.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This pullback is nothing like the one we had in early 2018, and going through individual names this should be brutally obvious. While a daily routine for some analysts might be looking at the general indexes and a few economic indicators and coming to the conclusion that all is well, that is not an approach that I've found helpful. It's great to see what the general market is doing, but it also helps to go under the hood of the market and see what the individual stock is doing. It really doesn't matter if the S&P 500 is 7% off of its highs when many growth stocks and funds are 13% off their highs as that is what many individual investors are currently feeling. It is a market of stocks, and not a stock market and this is why I go through 3000+ stocks per day, and close to 6000 charts per day to get a balanced approach of how things actually look. Of course this may sound excessive and time-consuming, but if you care about avoiding draw-downs in your portfolio then you do what's necessary to get a leg up on other analysts. By the time the S&P 500 has closed below its 200-day moving average after a 7% pullback, a portfolio that is 100% long is going to have seen a draw-down of closer to 10-11% if one is holding individual stocks. I'm not willing to take 10-11% draw-downs in a month in my portfolio, and this is why I focus on the individual stocks so I know well ahead of time when risks are elevated.

So what can we see from individual stocks? Let's look at a few examples:

Taking a look at Home Depot (HD) below, we can see a very clear change in character. The stock launched itself higher off the 200-day moving average in the Q1 2018 pullback, and this time has dropped down through it like it wasn't even there. This is poor price action. While it's entirely possible the stock bounces back to re-test its 200-day moving average, there is a decent amount of charge damage here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at another leader Nvidia (NVDA), the stock found support a few percent above its 200-day moving average in the Q1 2018 correction and immediately launched itself back to new highs. This time around the stock has been sold down in a controlled manner. It closed below its 200-day moving average, put in a feeble bounce back to the underside of its 200-day moving average, and has now closed at new 3-month lows to finish the week.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Another leader among the cloud space ServiceNow (NOW) also has seen a pretty bleak change in character. The stock did not even pull back to its 50-day moving average during the Q1 2018 correction and this time has pulled all the way back to its 200-day moving average. In the Q1 2018 correction it took the stock less than three weeks to return to new highs; this time around the stock tested the 200-day moving average, bounced back up violently over a few days, but now has given back 80% of those gains just a week later.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There are several other examples like this which I could go through, but I'd be filling this articles with 30-50 charts of prior leaders and it's not necessary. We are seeing clear signs of distribution among many prior leaders, and even strong earnings reports are on balance being sold into.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the NYSE Advance/Decline Line above, we can see that the last time the S&P 500 tested its 200-day moving average in the February correction, we also saw a difference in character. During the February correction the NYSE Advance/Decline Line tested its 100-day moving average, and the 50-day moving average stayed in an uptrend. This time around the NYSE Advance/Decline Line is living below its 100-day moving average, and the 50-day moving average is rolling over. While this isn't a huge change of character, it is notable and a slight divergence from the 2018 pullback.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the S&P 500 itself, we can also notice a change of character if we really dig deep and focus on price action. The correction in February saw the S&P 500 hold its 200-day moving average, reverse immediately, and launch itself 10% higher within ten trading days of the initial test. This time around we broke the 200-day moving average, bounced 4% back, and are now already back below it. That is a clear change of character. Could it resolve to the upside? Absolutely. But it's important to note these changes in character and react accordingly. Fortunately, I was doing a good chunk of my selling into strength on my position in UPRO earlier this month at an average cost of $56.00, as well as Mastercard (MA) at $223.50, but I did further selling and moved to 80% cash over a week ago when price action from the bull camp was looking even more lethargic.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what's the good news for the bulls?

The good news for the bulls is that at least this pullback is bringing more bears into the market and has moved sentiment from extremely complacent back to more reasonable levels. I discussed this complacency over two weeks ago when I mentioned I was moving to a much higher cash position in this article "S&P:500: Sentiment Getting More Complacent" on October 5th. The other piece of good news is that options activity is suggesting that there's a pretty decent appetite for puts so we are seeing conditions that would allow for a decent swing low to be put in if price action complies. The big takeaway from the last sentence is "If Price Action Complies." Price action trumps sentiment, trumps seasonality, and trumps everything else, and until we see the bulls actually show some follow-through to these feeble rallies that keep getting sold into, I'm in no rush to add back much exposure to this market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other piece of good news is that the bulls are still holding onto my long-term barometer of bull markets which is the 20-month moving average. The 20-month moving average comes in at the 2628 level and as long as we remain above this level on a monthly close, this market remains bullish long-term. The trouble for me is the short-term and medium-term picture where I've moved to neutral and this is why I've raised cash.

I do not believe this bull market is over in terms of the bigger picture, but when the reward/risk gets less attractive as it was at 2880 on the S&P 500 and 8000 Nasdaq, I move the majority of my exposure to the sidelines and wait to see how things shake out. It's possible this only ends up being a 7% correction and the lows are in, but the conditions are finally present for a 10-15% correction and my goal is to never suffer any large draw-downs in my portfolio. This is why I've moved to a more defensive posture as of nearly two weeks ago. Some investors might be okay with 10-15% draw-downs in their portfolio on a quarterly basis, I am absolutely not. A 15% decline in one's portfolio requires an 18% gain to get back to break-even.

(Source: Author's Photo)

(Source: Author's Photo)

We have seen a meaningful pullback in sentiment but nowhere near a wash-out, and we've seen a nice mini reset in the indexes, but the conditions are finally there for a larger pullback. I am not short here, but I would not be surprised at all by sharp rallies as we've moved into a more volatile environment. The issue is that these snap-back rallies are being thwarted immediately by the bears, and this is a clear change in character from the past two years. Any previous tests of the 200-day moving average saw the bulls strip the ball from the bears immediately in the red zone. This time around the bears are in the red zone and while they haven't scored a touchdown yet, all the bulls can do is hold them back by taking holding penalties.

Is it time to panic? Absolutely not. Having said that, this is not a market I'm interested in being 100% or even 50% invested in. The time to raise cash was into rallies the past two weeks if one had not done so already, and I continue to maintain a large cash position of 80%. It's entirely possible we get a Q4 rally and it's entirely possible this market makes new highs, but no one knows where it will land in the meantime and if these lows will hold. I would have no problem moving back to 70% exposure or better under the right conditions, but at this time I am happy to be in a more defensive stance.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Seasonality is bullish, the long-term trend is bullish, and the fundamental picture remains intact. We had similar conditions present in 1983, but that didn't stop a 7% correction down to the 200-day moving average from turning into a more than 15% correction. The Santa Rally everyone was waiting for came to the tune of 5%, but the market made lower lows into the next year and that 5% rally still left the market more than 3% below the levels it started October at. Is this the most likely scenario? Probably not, but not being open-minded to it would be silly.

Even if we only see 7% corrections turn into 15% corrections about 30% of the time, I don't leave my portfolio open to that kind of damage. Some traders are willing to stay the course and let the market control their destiny, I prefer to play defense early, and adjust accordingly once price action gives me more of a clue how it's acting around important levels. A 15% correction in the indexes can lead to a draw-down of 20% or more in most portfolios that are holding stocks, and that's not a scenario I'm interested to participate in. Rallies are entirely possible, but I will consider them to be dead-cat bounces unless the S&P 500 can put in a weekly close above 2802. A weekly close above 2802 would take the bulls off of the ropes. For now, the bulls must start playing defense soon, as of right now they're looking they're facing the bears who just had two bye weeks in a row and are much more well rested. I still remain long partial positions in some stocks like Ross Stores (ROST), Costco (COST) and Mastercard, but am staying defensive with the majority of my portfolio and risking profits on most positions with stops in place.

