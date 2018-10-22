Tesla Introduces Lower-Priced Model 3 And Removes FSD From Its Product Line: Implications

Tesla has introduced a lower priced version of Model 3 in Q4 as we predicted previously - but is this enough?

In a not-so-surprising announcement after the markets closed on Thursday, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the company is unveiling a lower-priced Model 3. This $45,000 “medium range” version Model 3 shaves $4,000 off the lowest priced LR RWD Model 3 that Tesla has been selling. Simultaneously, Tesla eliminated the LR RWD version from its product lineup. The moves now effectively result in three pricing tiers for Model 3 – base MR for $45K, LR AWD for $54K, and Performance AWD for $64K.

Impact of MR Model Introduction

We have forecasted that Tesla will introduce a lower price model to counter the Model 3 demand cliff that is increasingly evident. While we expect this cheaper model to stimulate some amount of demand, we believe the results will be sub-par for three reasons:

This move indicates homologation problems in Europe. Tesla would have preferred to ship high ASP cars to Europe if it can, but instead it chose to introduce a lower ASP version to fill the demand hole. This likely implies trouble with European homologation. At this point, it is unclear when Tesla can start shipping to Europe. The longer it takes, the more of a demand hole that Tesla has to fill with lower ASP, lower margin variants.

MR product appears to be a weak demand stimulant. We suspect that a lot of the price flexible customers from the reservation queue likely moved up and bought the LR version and customers remaining in the reservation queue are highly price-conscious. These customers are likely to respond better to a price closer to $35K than a price a closer to $50K. Consequently, the demand boost is unlikely to be significant. As a first-order approximation, the incremental demand from this product in Q4 may be less than 10,000 units. This level of demand is not sufficient to pull Tesla out of its doldrums.

Tesla's gross margins will take a hit and Tesla in aggregate could lose gross margin dollars from the exercise. It appears that Tesla did not plan well, and that this product introduction is a rushed move. According to CEO Musk, the MR battery is lower cell version of the current LR battery.

The tweet implies that MR version is not cost optimized for the lower kWh battery. Consequently, the savings will be small. We expect to see about $1K savings in cell costs with the MR version as opposed to ASP drop of $4,000. This would lead to a 6% reduction in Gross Margin compared to the previous RWD LR version. However, since Tesla is removing the base LR AWD version, effectively, the higher margin LR product is being replaced by a lower margin MR product. We are skeptical if the loss of margin can be made up in increase in units. In effect, the MR model is likely to lead to net value destruction even with incremental unit sales.

Removal of Full Self Drive Option

Along with the addition of the MR model, CEO Musk also announced that Tesla will be removing the FSD option for Tesla cars.

Clearly, it can be confusing to sell products that do not exist. As such, we continue to be skeptical that Tesla will release the FSD feature anytime in the foreseeable future. Surprisingly, this blatant consumer fraud of selling non-existent revenues has continued unchecked for 2 years (since the introduction of Autopilot 2.0 in October 2016).

Recently, Mr. Musk has indicated that FSD functionality will not be possible with the current Nvidia-based hardware and everyone who purchased FSD since the introduction of Autopilot 2.0 would be eligible for a free upgrade to the new Tesla developed FSD chip-based hardware. We are skeptical of Mr. Musk’s claims. Due to the inadequacy of Tesla’s current sensor set, we have “0” expectation that the change will lead to FSD. However, we do expect Tesla Autopilot performance to improve over time with the new hardware.

What is not well understood by investors is the cost of the hardware update to Tesla. Between planning, scheduling, replacing the hardware, and support, we find it likely that Tesla will spend at least $1,000 per each upgraded car. These include all cars sold with FSD prior to the new chip becoming available sometime in 2019. Note that, with Tesla’s track record, one never knows if and when such a device will make it to market.

This upgrade does not absolve Tesla from considerable legal liability it faces in selling non-existent products. What is certain is that, in addition to legal liability of selling a non-existent product, Tesla will incur charges of $1,000 per car on the entire installed base of Tesla cars sold with FSD.

Based on the crowd-sourced Model 3 tracker, about 21% of the customers are currently buying the non-existent FSD option. While this may not be representative of FSD take rate among Model 3 owners, we will use this number for lack of better data.

The FSD take rate, which is not disclosed by Tesla, is likely higher in the installed base of Model S and Model X because of the initial excitement of Autopilot 2.0 and due to the higher end nature of Model S and Model X compared to Model 3. As a rough approximation, we assume that about 25% of Model S and Model X have been buying FSD since October 2016.

In a hypothetical situation where Tesla releases the new chip by, say, July 1, 2019, Tesla could likely sell about 50,000 Model 3s with FSD. And, another 60,000 Model Ss and Xs with FSD. This suggests a heretofore unmodeled Tesla liability of $110M for FSD upgrades.

In other words, there is a good economic reason for Tesla to stop selling FSD instead of letting this liability continue to climb.

However, we do not believe economics is the driving factor behind this decision. We strongly suspect that there are other motivations that are driving Tesla on this subject. Here are some lead candidates.

Regulatory Action

The undisciplined and rushed roll-out of these changes should be a cause for investor concern. The question becomes what necessitated this change. Note that Tesla has been under investigation by NTSB and NHTSA on various issues including Autopilot. We find it likely that Tesla may have gotten a notification from NTSB or NHTSA that Tesla can no longer market FSD to consumers and/or needs to recall FSD on existing cars. It is possible that these regulatory agencies are about to hand out a tough decision to Tesla and Tesla is getting ahead of the news.

It is also possible that as part of SEC and DoJ investigations, the blatant FSD fraud may be a sticky issue that needs resolution. Elon Musk’s recent outburst about “Short-seller Enrichment Commission” lends credence to this possibility.

Regardless of which specific regulatory agency is behind the action, we suspect that regulatory action is the likely reason behind FSD feature being removed.

Legal

Tesla has been facing considerable legal headwinds on the FSD issue. One of the suits Sheik, et al. v. Tesla has reached the settlement stage. It is possible that the implications of the settlement are unpalatable to Tesla and are causing it to remove FSD as a customer choice.

Note that Tesla’s legal liability for the cost of the feature, if not for the cost of the entire car, has gone up substantially with Mr. Musk’s acknowledgment that the feature is not implementable with the current Nvidia platform.

Regardless of the reason, regulatory or legal, the impact of removal of FSD feature is significant to Tesla.

ASP Decrease

Given the assumed take rates of FSD, removal of this feature will reduce the average selling prices of Model 3 by ~$630 and Model S and X by ~$750. However, this feature reduction does not come with any associated cost reductions. This implies an immediate reduction in cash flow from future Tesla cars. Gross margins will have some impact depending on the amount of FSD revenues Tesla is using in computing gross margins.

Final Thoughts

Some final thoughts on introduction of the MR option and removal of FSD feature:

Some bulls will argue that introduction of a lower priced Model was always in the plans and should not be a surprise. We don’t buy that as evidence directly contradicts such a narrative. These moves were clearly emergency measures as the rollout does not suggest any hint of planning. Note that Tesla sales personnel appear to have had no notice on the announcement and previous configurations became unavailable with no notice. Furthermore, Tesla offers an estimated range for the MR version but does not have EPA certified range indicates that the product did not undergo proper release process.

The rushed approach results in big hits to gross margin. Something that would not have happened if this was a planned rollout. Based on the two changes, we are looking at about 7% gross margin hit on the base Model 3 and a potential 1% gross margin hit on Model S and Model X (if Tesla is using FSD revenues for gross margin calculations).

In addition, given the likely high amount of Model 3 inventory, there is a good chance that Tesla will be attempting to get rid of the current LR AWD version by defeaturing the battery in software and making it a MR version. If so, Tesla margins in Q4 will be even worse than estimated above.

Looking further out, investors need to watch the homologation situation in Europe. If Tesla cannot homologate Model 3 in Europe, the company will be in very serious trouble. Tesla desperately needs incremental units to keep the Model 3 production buzzing. Low utilization of Model 3 production line is a death rattle for Tesla.

As far as FSD goes, we suspect bad news is ahead. We should be hearing from some regulatory agency in short order.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the most grave errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.