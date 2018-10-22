McDonald's At Risk? Better-Choice Holdings Are Available

But take a better look at how what risk really is and how it can hurt you.

The public needs to eat

Here are a dozen-plus quick-serve eatery choices, with forecasts of near-term price gains likely in the stocks of each provider pitted against experienced losses. Forecasts are made by market professionals daily, betting real money - in size - that the stocks' coming prices are likely enough to happen to justify buying protection against the event.

Figure 1

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] actions as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. The stocks’ potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The stocks’ risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being expected. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. The best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on this map at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right.

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is represented by location [6] with prospective price growth in the next 3+ months of +7.7% and a price drawdown exposure concern of -4%. Investment alternatives are “the market” represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at [19] and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) at [14].

These alternatives are said to “dominate” MCD because their larger gain and smaller loss amounts directly are better than the MCD expectations. Other choices to the right, on the “reward” scale, may offer more attractive R~R tradeoffs when the increased risk potential is small, in comparison to the improved gain prospect, like in Wingstop, Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) at [3].

Should a long-term investor care?

Yes, if they truly understand investing risk. It is not just some abstract statistic. Here’s an example:

You hold MCD in your portfolio. Through every “fault” of its own (price growth), it has become over 10% of the portfolio’s value. And it could, in the next 3 months, grow by another +7%. So be happy. Until the car accident two months from now, in which you and family members are hospitalized at expenses far beyond what the cheap insurance (saving you 20% of another provider’s cost) will cover.

As life often evolves, at this point in the example your cash reserve is low, and to bail yourself out of the hospital, some stock will have to be sold. Unfortunately, the fickle finger of fate has picked this moment for MCD’s price to be down the -4% which was forecast as possible, instead of the +7% gain. Those events don’t help your long-term investing mission.

The task of capturing investing gains is an ongoing one, but so is the presence of risk events. They should not be ignored as only a future possibility. Their presence is a constant, and should be regarded as such. Every investing choice should include their presence. When misfortune hasn’t happened following the last investing decision, be thankful but don’t consider the potential cost as paid forward for the next investment.

Unfortunately, the providers of some investing products or services would rather that you keep risk considerations out into the misty future. Otherwise, you might get frightened off from buying what they have to offer. So, the investing industry tends to obfuscate risk with statistics. (Mark Twain: "Lies, damned lies, and...")

Instead, we confront risk with the reality of what has actually happened, at its worst, as price drawdowns actually encountered during the holding period between the forecast and the capture of the available gain. We average it for all prior forecasts like the present one which have occurred in the past 5 years. And we do that for each of the alternative choices to which you might commit investment capital now.

Figure 2 details these considerations for many of the eatery stocks in Figure 1, excluding most of those with the worst tradeoffs.

Figure 2

The price-range forecasts in columns [B] to [C] are implied by price-change protection hedging actions negotiated by buyer-seller transactions within the market-making community. The upside forecasts of Figure 1 are the [E] differences between [B] and [D]. [F] is the typical worst price drawdown experienced at any time on the way from [D] to [B], or by 3 months after [D], whichever comes first. [F] is an average of all those holding period experiences numbered in [L] out of the [M] forecasts of the past 5 years.

The [L] forecasts were of the same upside-to-downside proportions as now indicated in [G]. The [G] numbers are the percentage of the forecast range below the [D] at the time of the forecast. Of the [L] forecasts, [H] is the percentage which produced a price gain. [ I ] is the net average gain of all those [L] forecasts, including the losing ones. [J] tells how many market days they were all held, on average, and [K] calculates the annual average CAGR rate of return.

The [H] odds provide an appropriate way to tailor the risk~reward tradeoff to each security individually. This provides a quality analytical overlay not readily evident in other risk management approaches.

By weighting the reward [ I ] achievements by the Win Odds [H] and the risk exposures [F] by the complement of [H], as in [O] and [P], we get a net odds-weighted return figure [Q]. We have a recognized scale of evaluation when [Q] is divided by the [J] days held and the rather numerically small results are stated the way many capital commitments are judged - by basis points of return per day. (A basis point is just 1/100th of a percent.)

For reference, an apparently small (but powerful) 19+ bp/day sustained for a year doubles the capital involved - a CAGR of +100%. This is the power of time.

Using what is calculated in [R] that way, we have a more sophisticated and effective means of comparing choices between investing alternatives. In the case of Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), its well-publicized difficulties of food contamination have produced both Earnings Per Share [EPS] decline and Price/Earnings Ratio [P/E] shrinkage. CMG’s Realized Payoffs [ I ] from (170 of 1261) prior share price forecasts at the current [G] level of a 29 Range Index now average -4.7% in 3 months. That carries through the above-described analysis into a bp/day of -18.6, the negative of a nearly -100%. Probably not what your portfolio needs.

A far less serious concern may occur with MCD. It has realized gains from 185 prior [G]-level forecasts of only +1.7%, instead of the +7.7% current forecast. The comparison of forecast [ I ] with realization [E] is shown in [N] as a poor Credibility Ratio of .22. A perfect match would be 1.00.

Since our analysis uses the [ I ] achievements instead of the [E] forecasts, we now see the [F] risk exposures as being the larger in that tradeoff. The problem is aggravated by a Win Odds [H] where less than two-thirds of the 3-month experiences are gainful, and one-third produces losses.

The odds-weighting actually produces for MCD a net negative from the combination of +1.1% and -1.4%. This may come as a shock, and it should, but only as a concern of actions to be taken of the present moment. MCD is not an attractive investment candidate right now, but as its forecast changes, it may become a far better choice in the future. No need to think of selling it here, particularly if you have an unwanted supply of CMG.

But neither is MCD a good present choice to be used in expanding the portfolio’s opportunity for capital gain when there are alternatives like DPZ. At the same or better price drawdown level [F], DPZ offers twice the upside [E] at a better payoff achievement [ I ] and credibility ratio [N] with greater [H] Win Odds in shorter holding periods [J]. They all combine into an attractive bp/day [R] of +10.7, which is approximated reassuringly by its historic [K] CAGR of +45%. DPZ is clearly a better current choice for current investment than MCD.

Comparisons between alternatives

The key decision elements here are [ I ], realized payoffs, and the relative frequency of profitable outcomes [H], the Win Odds. Those are compared among the better Fast Foods performers of Figure 1 by the Odds and Payoffs map of Figure 3. Please remember what is being shown are the actual experiences of past forecasts having the same attributes as those of this day.

Figure 3

This map has the same orientation as Figure 1: good is down and to the right. It emphasizes those issues with Win Odds [H] of 80 and above, since across the board the best wealth-building issues have that level of successes. The vertical Payoffs scale measures the Figure 2 [ I ] scores. The “market” proxy of SPY is at location [6], a payoff level equaled by MCD and a number of its other competitors.

The scarcity of prospects here strongly suggests that this sector is not an ideal hunting ground for new capital commitment targets. The exceptions are DPZ at location [4] and perhaps WING at [3].

The table of Figure 2 shows WING to have a very attractive Win Odds [H] of 86 (about 7 out of every 8 such forecasts). That is coupled with the largest single-stock [ I ] Realized Payoff average of +9.4% from an ample 133 [L] set of prior forecasts. Combined with a relatively short (average 2 months of market days) holding period, they wind up with an odds-weighted rate of 17.1 bp/day in [R].

WING compares well this way with even some of the 20 Best-Odds issues, as shown in the summary blue lines of Figure 2, which have an average prospect of 26.8 bp/day. Their relative desirability is evident in the available prospects of a redacted top-20 list of a week ago in figure 4. The attractions of the current 20 are similar.

Figure 4

Conclusion

Portfolio defensive buy additions in the food service sector are not well provided by MCD. Instead, DPZ is a better choice. Where the intent is to capture additional capital gain, WING is a far superior selection to either of them now.

