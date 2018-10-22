Goldman Sachs: Results Were Solid, But I Maintain My Distance

When it comes to pro-cyclical sectors like financials, I prefer to tread gently and give preference to more diversified names like JPMorgan or Bank of America.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) delivered its sixth straight all-around beat, capitalizing on a strong investment banking franchise and higher equity trading volumes. Revenues of $8.6 billion topped consensus by $300 million, while $6.28 in EPS landed well ahead of the estimated $5.38.

(Image Credit: WSJ)

Banking fee growth impressed me this quarter. Not unlike peer Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), equity underwriting was up robustly in 3Q18, more than double in the case of Goldman. In line with my opinion issued recently, "the number probably reflects favorable market conditions, but I prefer to stay cautious as the lumpy deal flow can cause strength in one quarter to result in softness in the following." Although in that regard, the New York-based bank reported a YOY increase in investment banking transaction backlog, which I find encouraging.

(Source: Company's earnings release)

Aside from revenues, I was a bit puzzled to see non-compensation costs (44% of non-interest op expense) rise as much as they did this quarter: up 14% YOY. Goldman attributed the increase primarily to a combination of litigation and regulatory reserves that, I speculate, might not repeat in future quarters. I calculate that these charges alone were responsible for a seven percentage point increase in non-comp expenses and that, had they remained flat YOY, EPS would have been a sizable 25 cents higher in 3Q18.

Lastly, the effective tax rate dipped to multi-quarter lows: 18% versus 28.5% last year. I estimate that each 100 bps in tax rate improvement results in eight extra cents in earnings per share, suggesting that roughly two-thirds of the YOY increase in 3Q18 EPS came from this line item alone.

See summarized P&L below.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports)

On the stock

Last quarter, I asked if GS was a buy, following six months of pitiful stock price performance despite the solid results. Although I could see the case for bargain hunting at a share price of $230, I also stated my preference for the higher-quality global diversified banks in the financial services space.

MS PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E LT EPS Fwd PEG P/B (Tang.) Goldman Sachs (GS) 8.9x 12.7% 0.7x 1.0x Morgan Stanley (MS) 9.0x 13.4% 0.7x 1.1x JPMorgan (JPM) 10.9x 7.7% 1.4x 1.6x

(Source: Data provided by YCharts)

Today, not much about my stance towards bank stocks has changed. Goldman Sachs' valuation has plateaued over the past three months, and shares trade at a depressed, sector-low 2019 earnings multiple of 8.9x that might be reflective of investor caution and expectations for the end of the long bull cycle.

Once again, Goldman did not disappoint on the results of the quarter. Yet, when it comes to pro-cyclical sectors like financials, particularly those that tend to be so sensitive to external factors like the market and interest rate environments, I prefer to tread gently. Were I to buy bank shares today, I would still prefer names like JPM or Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) over GS or even MS.

