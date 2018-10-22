Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Still Looking Good For The Long Haul

The long-term outlook, however, looks good and could lead to considerable share gains in the next 12-24 months.

Shares of the world’s largest independent foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), have been trading lower after the company announced Q3 2018 results that beat top-and bottom-line expectations.

TSMC reported revenue of NT$260.35B ($8.42B), good for 3.3% Y/Y growth and NT$260.35 ($78.6M) better than the consensus on Wall Street. Meanwhile, GAAP EPS of NT$3.44 came in NT$0.02 better than analysts’ estimate.

To be fair, those were pretty decent results given the much-harped about semiconductor downturn. Actually, what has hit the shares is yet another bad case of quarterly capitalism because TSMC provided weaker-than-expected Q4 guidance despite giving a much more upbeat long-term outlook. Q4 revenue outlook for $9.35B-9.45B came in $150M shy of the expected $9.55B at the mid-point while gross margin range of 47-49% was lower than the 49.2% consensus.

Advanced processes to blame for squeezed margins

A key reason why investors watch TSMC’s margins closely is to check if it’s losing its pricing power to rivals such as GlobalFoundries, UMC, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and others. While that is one possible cause of margin contraction, it’s not a major risk factor given TSMC’s scale (more than 5x sales than second-ranked GlobalFoundries) and considerable technological lead especially at advanced nodes. In fact, TSMC says that it values customer loyalty much more than high margins and won’t jack up prices just because it has less competition in certain areas:

Yes, I mean, GlobalFoundries exceed 7-nanometer and Intel seems to be struggling with their leading edge. So I would assume competition in leading edge is getting less, right? So in that case, maybe your bargaining power can increase and also you have more cash may free up to return to shareholders. I don't want to say that because of my competitor. Well, in fact, Intel is my customer, so we respect their performance, of course. But TSMC's strategy actually is working with the customer. And the way that I have a competition or I don't have a competition, that's independent of that. And so we think we offer a very good technology value to our customer. Customer are happy, so we are working together and growing the business together. I'm not going to tell you that's my pricing strategy, that's not in discussion. Okay.’’

Source: EE Times

The company’s gross margins are dictated more by its technology mix, manufacturing yields and capacity utilization. During the earnings call, TSMC said that its leading edge 7nm nodes was seeing a faster-than-expected ramp mainly due to the launch of new smartphone line-ups by key customers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is expected to gobble up ~75% of the company’s 7nm chips in the current year, with Huawei’s subsidiary HiSilicon taking up ~10%.

TSMC’s Likely 7nm Customer Mix in 2018

Source: EE Times

Newer processes tend to have lower yields and various technical hurdles. The lower gross margin is, therefore, the quid pro quo for the rapid uptake of the newer processes (including 7nm plus EUV and 5nm). In fact, TSMC said that the 7nm ramp was the fastest it has ever recorded. 7nm accounted for 11% of Q3 2018 revenue and is expected to hit 20% by Q1 2019. The gross margin dilution during the last quarter was 1% and is expected to reach 2.5% during the first quarter of 2019.

Another reason for the lower gross margins is due to the company doing a lot of back-end wafer processing, which is a lower margin business than front-end mainly due to a high asset turnover. Back-end manufacturing involves the assembly and packaging of individual chips. The company though revealed that back-end margins were improving, and added that the ROIC was actually very high. Coincidentally, the reason why TSMC is getting a lot of back-end orders is due to its advanced packaging technologies including InFo, CoWoS and, lately, SOIC. These are premium packaging processes intended for high-performance devices. They also help the company defend its market position against rivals that lack similar technologies.

TSMC also talked about overcapacity at mature nodes such as 28nm and 22nm due to faster-than-expected technology migration to more advanced nodes. The company said this is likely to be a multi-year trend that it expects to ameliorate by using its mature nodes in specialty technologies such as CMOS imaging sensors, MEMS, MRAM, RRAM, embedded flash and power management ICs. Moreover, some of the extra capacity for the older nodes are set to be fully depreciated soon which is likely to become a profitability tailwind.

In case you are wondering which is TSMC’s most profitable node, a rule of thumb is N-minus-2, meaning the 16nm node is currently the company’s most profitable. The iconic 28nm node (TSMC’s most successful node ever), however, continues to play a pivotal role after bringing in nearly a fifth of the company’s revenue last term.

High-Growth 4-Course Engine

The company has come up with a new mantra for its future growth drivers which it has dubbed ‘‘4-Course Engine’’ consisting of smartphone, HPC (High-Performance Computing), IoT and automotive.

Despite all the talk about the death of the smartphone, TSMC sees 5G driving significant content gains in high-end smartphones that will be enough to drive mid-single digits CAGR over the next five years. That’s highly significant because the Communications Segment is the company’s largest, accounting for 56% of revenue last quarter. For the other three drivers, TSMC has projected:

…all others three play form will have a very comfortably double-digit growth in the five years time frame.’’

The company says its technology lead will help it win a lot of AI business (as it recently did with Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)) since most AI applications demand leading-edge technology. The company expects AI to become a bigger revenue driver than 5G in the near-term 2019-2020 period. High demand for AI chips is already driving a faster-than-anticipated ramp for the company’s advanced nodes, so the estimate is probably quite accurate.

TSMC has predicted revenue growth of 5-10% CAGR over the next five years with a bias to the higher end of that range. Meanwhile, it expects CapEx to remain in the range of $10B-12B per year during the forecast period, implying controlled growth compared to 2018’s range of $10B-10.5B. The company intends to keep capex in check by carefully optimizing capacity building according to customer needs.

Good for the long-term

Despite its technological prowess, TSMC is not without risks. Investors probably remember how GlobalFoundries lost a lucrative Apple contract two years ago due to poor yields on a leading-edge node. Though seemingly unlikely at this juncture, the same thing could conceivably happen to TSMC’s 7nm plus EUV or 5nm processes. As for giving up its technology lead to Samsung or GlobalFoundries, I just don’t see it happening in the next three years at a minimum.

Investors should also bear in mind that Taiwan is highly prone to high-magnitude earthquakes with TSMC’s workhorse fabs located in the Tainan Science Park being the epicenter of devastating earthquakes in recent times. The good part though is that nearly all of TSMC’s 300mm fabs can withstand fairly severe quakes (up to magnitude 7.3) with minimal disruption to production.

TSM shares are trading around fair value or slightly below it, based on the price/earnings valuation approach. With a good long-term revenue growth outlook and earnings estimated to grow around 12% CAGR over the next five years, TSM shares should have little trouble yielding low-to-mid teens annual returns over the forecast period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.