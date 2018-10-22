Trade War Is Getting Worse And Worse: Where To Invest?

Behind a relatively calm S&P 500 facade hides great angst that we expect to result in more volatility in the coming months.

Tensions continue to rise, and it is hard to believe that this could be bullish for US stocks.

What originally started as just talk, has turned into a full-blown trade war. Week after week, we are hearing about new potential tariffs and retaliations, and it is getting increasingly difficult to keep up with all of it. Here is a timeline of the US-China trade war so far:

Courtesy of Bob Bryan; source: Business Insider

After already imposing sizable tariffs on China, President Trump is doubling down on the next phase of the trade war with a 25% on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US. Neither China nor the US intends to back down from the dispute, and as it continues to evolve for the worse, the global economy is set to suffer. This is at least what basic economics tells us.

We are not here to debate whether the strategy of President Trump is right or not, but rather to discuss its implications to the investment markets. The stakes are very high and with no end in sight, we are looking for a market refuge which could be less impacted from further dispute escalation.

History’s Not on the Market’s Side in a Trade War

So far, despite increased volatility, the US equity market remains at close to all-time-highs and does not seem to pay too much attention to the ongoing trade war, probably because some estimates suggest a negligible effect on economic growth, employment and share prices at this stage. With a tariff on $250 billion of goods, the market does not feel the impact to be big enough for it to shake the global economy.

The issue with trade wars is that they start out as discussions, evolve into negligible tariffs, and before you know it, you have a massive dispute hurting the global economy. We may not be there yet, but everything is pointing out that we are moving in that direction.

History suggests that the harmful impact of trade wars affects equity prices negatively, and really this should be no surprise to any of you. And when you consider that:

We are today living in a highly globalized world (more than ever before),

US large cap companies (SPY) generate a very high percentage of their profits from abroad,

And the market is trading at an all-time high.

We see real reasons to be worried here. The exposure of US companies to a trade war has never been higher and should tensions continue to rise, we believe that we are set for a disaster to happen.

SPY data by YCharts

In a context of rising trade disputes, high exposure to foreign profits, and nonetheless very optimistic market sentiment, we doubt that US large caps are the best place to be - heading into the end of 2018. We expect market volatility to remain exceptionally high and investors could be in for negative surprises as tariffs start to slowly show their effect on the economy.

A much more favorable market segment which we expect to fare much better in today’s market environment is Real Estate (VNQ). We are today overweight in real estate investments because we see them as a natural hedge against trade risk:

Real estate is a local business with much lesser exposure to trade disputes. Leases protect landlords in times of uncertainty. Real estate and REITs in particular are historically cheap today.

Real Estate – A Local Man’s Game

Unlike large US companies which generate today up to 43.6% of their revenue from outside the United States, real estate investments are a very local business with close to zero “direct” exposure to trade wars. A US REIT renting space to a tenant within the US is paid in US dollar and is not directly affected by trade disputes.

Now, this does not mean that real estate cannot suffer from this; of course, it can, but the impact is more limited thanks to the more defensive and local nature of real estate businesses.

If the economy slows down, US REITs would feel the pain by not being able to raise rents and may see their average occupancy rate drop from previous highs. In a recession, US REITs would certainly trade down along with other stocks, but their relative performance would likely be stronger than the S&P 500 which is much more affected by the trade war.

With trade wars having the largest impact on international companies, real estate is well-positioned as a very local business, mainly affected by the local economy.

Leases Protect Landlords in Times of Uncertainty

While an international company may see an immediate impact of tariffs on its exports/imports, REITs have a more much more defensive position – earning toll road-like cash flow from leasing infrastructure-like assets to other businesses.

One of the major advantages of investing in REITs is that their cash flow is relatively stable and predictable as compared to most other stocks. This is largely due to the fact that most REITs derive their cash flow from long-term contracts (leases) and are hence protected from market cycles to a certain extent.

If tomorrow we went into a recession because of trade disputes, most real estate landlords would keep on receiving their rent checks regardless of the economic conditions as long as the tenants did not default. Real estate investors are not immune to losses, but at least they may receive a consistent paycheck while they endure difficult times. Great examples of this are net lease REITs, Realty Income (O) and National Retail (NNN) which were barely even affected by the great financial crisis.

REITs Have Greater Margin-of-Safety

Regardless of what valuation metrics you look at, all the evidence points out that REITs are cheap today. On a cash flow multiple basis, Lazard notes that REITs' valuations have now fallen 20% below the long-term average of 16.5x FFO:

Source: Lazard Real Estate

The current P/NAV also suggests that REITs are substantially undervalued at a 4-7% average discount, compared to a 2-3% long-term average premium.

Source: Lazard Real Estate

On the other hand, the broad equity markets trade at all-time highs with a P/E ratio close to 23, or up to a 30% premium to its historical average.

Source: Multpl

REITs have significantly less optimism and growth priced into their share prices – providing valuable margin of safety. And this is despite being less affected by the risk of trade wars – making the margin of safety even greater.

Priced at just 10-15x cash flow and discounts to NAV, REITs do not need to generate much growth to generate attractive total returns to shareholders. The same cannot be said about most large-cap stocks including Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) or Netflix (NFLX) which rely on strong international growth to generate attractive returns – an increasingly riskier assumption in light of escalating trade disputes.

High Yielding Real Estate Opportunities

Our real estate portfolio is today focused on generating high income while keeping the payout ratio as low as possible to allow for future growth and capital appreciation.

We believe that it is today particularly well-positioned for the long run with mostly high-quality companies trading at deep discounts to peers or NAV. The average 8.0% dividend yield is covered with a low 73% payout ratio and we expect new dividend hikes to be announced in the coming quarters.

With a return to market volatility, we are increasing positions in our top positions. One good example is Brixmor Property Group (BRX) which recently dropped from over $18 per share to just around $15, allowing us to pick more shares at a very attractive price.

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Dividend Yield Brixmor Property Group Strong Buy Avg Large 7.1%

Brixmor Property Group is a grocery store-anchored shopping center REIT that is undergoing temporary dilution caused by property redevelopments and key tenants. In the long run, the assets owned by Brixmor deserve a substantially higher valuation multiple than 7.8x FFO. Unlike the market, we see very minimal obsolescence risk in grocery store retailing. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may cause great pain to some sectors, but this is one of them that we expect to sustain strong profits in the long run. Full thesis is available here: Top Pick For Next 5 Years - Durable Shopping Centers Are Still On SALE

Bottom Line

If the trade war was to escalate from here, we expect our portfolio to strongly outperform. We have no idea how our approach will perform in a given quarter or year; but over the next 10 years, we are confident that there are lots of money to be made investing in high yielding real estate opportunities which appear to be undervalued at present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.