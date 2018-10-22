Cryptoassets Are Eating The World

Cryptoasset regulation is advancing around the globe, but the EU seems to be emerging as the epicenter in this paradigm shift.

In a landmark report from Fabric Ventures, it was revealed that token sales in 2018 have already doubled 2017 with three months to spare.

Introduction

I've just read the most jaw-dropping and concise report from Fabric Ventures. First, I'm going to summarize the main points of this report, bring in the relevant infographics and such. Then, I'm going to provide my feedback and break down what it means for you.

If you have the time, you might just want to read the whole report because it's incredibly well put together, visually easy to understand and supremely well-written.

Who or what is Fabric Ventures?

Well, in short, they're a VC fund focusing on cryptoassets.

(Source: State of the Tokens Report, Fabric Ventures)

Fabric Ventures produces a report called "State of the Tokens," which will be the primary focus of this article. It should be noted that many of these tokens are ERC-20 or ERC-721 operating on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain, but not all of them. The latest report was published recently with data through September 2018, which again you can see here.

Timeline - May 2017 through September 2018

The first section of the report gives a quick summary of major events in the ICO scene from the last year and a half. I'll just highlight a few here.

May - 2017 ETH $125 ICOs raise $200 million

September - 2017 ETH $293.05 ICOs raise $775 million

January - 2018 ETH $1,103.65 ICOs raise $2.4 billion

May - 2018 ETH $678.80 ICOs raise $2 billion

September - 2018 ETH $235.39 ICOs raise $181 million



YTD Summary

Token Sale Descriptive Statistics: Time Period: January 1st - September 31st

USD Raised: $12.3 billion

Number of Token Sales: 981

Number of “Completed” Token Sales: 414

Number of “Failed” Token Sales: 567

Average Capital Raised: $29.7 million

Median Capital Raised: $12.9 million (Source - State of the Tokens report)

The image below shows capital raised by date and the largest projects by the amount raised in terms of USD.

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

It is important to note that this incredible growth has attracted an increasing number of low-quality projects, which has raised the ICO failure rate from 47% in 2017 to 58% in 2018. Note that failure here is not defined as a scam or a project that just died of old age. Failure means the fund-raising goal was not met. Additionally, only 1/3rd of all tokens outperformed Bitcoin (BTC-USD, COIN, OTCQX:GBTC) and Ethereum.

Fund Raising by Category

I mentioned in the article summary that infrastructure was the leading category of investment. This is a good sign, as the industry seems to be focused on the long-term benefit of investing in future development. Like in the gold rush, getting in on the infrastructure is usually a solid way to play the trend.

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

Geographical Distribution

You might be wondering, "Who's buying all these tokens?" This infographic gives a great breakout by region:

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

The shifting sands of cryptoasset regulation

I love the bird's-eye view presented by Fabric Ventures on pages 18 and 19 of the report. When you look at this image below, think about the diffusion of capital on a global scale. Money tends to go where it's treated best.

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

It's critical to support innovation, even when it's risky and seems to threaten the status quo. Otherwise, business, capital and brainpower will simply relocate to the more favorable regions. How does your region stack up?

Global Hubs Emerge

In the State of the Tokens report, four key areas have emerged as being of high importance for innovation in the cryptoasset space. Those four locations are London, San Francisco, New York, and Berlin. Let's take a look at what's going on in each area.

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

VC Activity

This next section was really interesting. It turns out that token sales that have a private funding round end up raising 85% of their funds in this way. Take a look at the trends year over year.

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

The top 10 VC list is full of good information too. Do you see some names on this list that you recognize?

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

Centralization of Tokens

I feel like this is a report that keeps on giving. There's just so much good information in here. For example, how centralized is power in each token? Here's a chart that gives you the goods:

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

The worst offender seems to be Gnosis (GNO-USD), while Icon (ICX-USD) seems to be the token of the people. Good stuff.

For a comparison, here's BTC and ETH:

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

Investing via Developer Activity

You can learn a lot from looking at GitHub. Most open source projects live there, and you can see how many developers are working on a project, what code they're writing, when they write it, how many issues they fix... the list goes on.

So, it shouldn't be surprising that activity on GitHub is a fairly good predictor of a project's success or failure. But how can we quantify this relationship and turn this knowledge into actionable steps that can fill your bank account? See below:

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

Three things I noticed:

Look at this, it's incredible! Fully two-thirds of ICOs that succeed have a code base that's open to the public 12 months before they start raising funds. In the chart on the bottom right, note how the successful ICOs were so active before and on the token sale date. From the chart on the bottom left, it's clear that larger teams tend to be more successful as well.

Fabric Ventures' Investment Thesis

I can't say how impressed I was by this section. This had to be the highlight for me. The depth of their understanding into this space is just staggering. Let's get started.

We are at the start of a paradigm shift in software architecture: the wave of decentralised data networks. The movement we have seen build up over the past few years goes beyond Bitcoin and other crypto-assets, or even open source software and blockchains. Taking a broader view, it is the victory of peer-to-peer data networks based on open standards, it reflects the power of properly aligned economic incentives, and it begins to harness the individual data centres in everyone’s pocket, desktop, car, living room and wrist. The movement is made possible by the proliferation of access to high speed wireless broadband, rapidly maturing cloud-native software and a surge of recent machine learning advancements.



- Source: State of the Tokens report

Wow, I couldn't have said this any better. This graphic comes later, but I think it's relevant at this point.

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

They continue:

A paradigm shift driven by 3 mega trends



The success of the Web 2.0 Era over the past two decades has largely been dominated by three fundamental technologies: Cloud, Social & Mobile. We’re convinced that the coming decades of technical innovation will be driven by the interplay between Edge Computing, Machine Learning and Decentralised Data: the edge computing on swarms of devices capturing millions of data points, the advancements in machine learning algorithms ingesting this wealth of data & a substrate of decentralised data enabling secure & scalable communication, coordination and fair incentivisation.



- Source: State of the Tokens report

If I include any more of this report here, I may have to start paying royalties. So, let's look at this last graphic that I found very helpful.

(Source: State of the Tokens report)

An important caveat is that many tokens blend characteristics of many different categories. This was noted in the report, but I wanted to elaborate a bit.

Open protocols allow anyone to connect, participate, and innovate. That means that with a token like Bitcoin, which was designed to be a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, you can extend that technology with something like Rootstock and suddenly you can run Ethereum smart contracts on the Bitcoin blockchain.

My Thoughts

I'm just thrilled that this report is free and open for anyone to download. This is the kind of information that any ICO investor should know. Sure, once ICOs learn what techniques people are using to evaluate them, they are sure to try and abuse the system. But at least for now, if you're into cryptoassets at all, you will be better off with the work done by Fabric Ventures and their State of the Tokens report.

I want to give a special shout out to Andy Yee, who first shared this report with me and the other members of Crypto Blue Chips. It's such a thrill to be even a small part of this nascent asset class. I feel that it's so important to have the right kind of people around you. Especially when we're all sharing information like this.

I hope that you guys found this as useful as I did. If you like this kind of article, make sure to follow me, and if you feel so inclined, please "Like" and share - it helps me to keep doing what I love and adding value to your investment strategies.

Cheers,

Hans

