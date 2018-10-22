Novartis Bolts On New Radioligand Therapy For Treating Prostate Cancer

Endocyte's Lu-PSMA-617 is already in a Phase 3 study which means it is very close to obtaining FDA approval, pending that results turn out to be positive.

The acquisition of Endocyte was a smart strategic move because it builds upon a prior acquisition that also dealt with radioligand therapy as a new means of treating cancer.

Recently, Novartis (NVS) announced that it had paid $2.1 billion to acquire Endocyte (ECYT) for its radioligand therapy (RLT) known as Lu-PSMA-617. This is good news for Novartis because it will help it expand its cancer product pipeline. In addition, it complements another acquisition that also utilizes radioligand therapy to treat cancers. With this deal established, I believe that RLTs can be used to treat a broad range of cancer types. For these reasons, I believe that Novartis is a strong buy.

Massive Buyout

Typically, Novartis is known for making larger partnership deals. This time around it chose to go for a straight buyout to get its hands on Endocyte's Lu-PSMA-617 clinical product. Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis agreed to pay $24 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of Endocyte's common stock. In other words, this deal is valued at $2.1 billion.

If everything goes according to plan, the deal is expected to close sometime in the first half of 2019. Why I believe Novartis chose to acquire it is because of the first target indication that Lu-PSMA-617 is going after, which is metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ((mCRPC)). Another possible reason is the huge opportunity Novartis must see with radioligand therapies.

Two Is Better Than One

It seems that radioligand therapies may play a broad role in treating many types of cancer. The final reason I believe involves "complement buying." Meaning, that it wants to add another radioligand therapy to its pipeline. That's because back in October 2017, Novartis acquired Advanced Accelerator Applications. This biotech also worked on developing radioisotopes to treat cancer. This acquisition was also done to boost Novartis' oncology pipeline.

But think about it this way, now it has two different types of radioligand therapy technologies it can utilize to broadly treat cancer. With the acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications, Novartis gained Lutathera. Lutathera is a radiolabeled somatostatin analog, which has since been approved by the FDA to treat gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). Since Lutathera was approved by the FDA it has been prescribed to over 1,100 patients in the United States.

It has since generated $56 million in revenue for third quarter earnings. The acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications also added a prostate cancer program. This radioligand therapy (RLT) is known as Lu-PSMA-R2, which at that time was entering a Phase 1/2 study treating patients with prostate cancer. As you can see, this acquisition of Endocyte pretty much lines up the RLT pipeline. In addition, both RLTs have a focus on prostate cancer. That doesn't mean that RLTs won't be used for any other types of cancer though. Novartis intends to explore other types of cancer using RLTs.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Encodyte by Novartis was a good strategic move. I have shown above that it complements both its RLT pipeline and its prostate cancer focus. The risk is that Endocyte's Lu-PSMA-617 is in a Phase 3 study, and it's possible that it could fail. If that happens then Novartis will have to see if it can establish other target indications to make up for such a loss.

Another risk is that there are some pretty strong competitors in the prostate cancer space. These products are Zytiga from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Xtandi from Pfizer (PFE). Still, it all depends upon how well the results turn out for the Phase 3 study that Endocyte is running. I believe that this is a good synergistic move for Novartis, and that's why I believe it is a strong buy.

