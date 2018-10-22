It's Not Too Late To Buy PayPal

The stock is priced for growth, but PayPal is not overvalued when considering the company's long-term potential.

The most recent earnings report shows that the business keeps firing on all cylinders.

PayPal stock is up by 26% in the past year on the back of impressive financial performance by the company.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) delivered both sales and earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations in the third quarter of 2018. Total revenue amounted to $3.68 billion during the period, which represents a year-over-year increase of 14%.

The completion of the sale of the U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in July 2018 negatively affected revenue growth by approximately 7% during the quarter. This means that adjusted revenue growth was actually 21% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

Total payment volume was $143 billion, an increase of 24% in U.S. dollars and a 25% growth rate on a currency-neutral basis. U.S. payment volume growth was 27%, and international payment volume growth was 22% on a currency-neutral basis.

PayPal ended the quarter with 254 million active customer accounts, adding 9.1 million net new customer accounts during the period. This represents an acceleration in growth in comparison to prior quarters and even a new record for the company.

Source: PayPal

Engagement levels are also moving in the right direction. Payment transactions per active account increased 9.5% to 36.5, versus 33.3 in the third quarter last year. Overall transactions grew 27% to 2.5 billion during the period.

Source: PayPal

When investing in a growth stock such as PayPal, one of the main risks to consider is that growth tends to naturally slow down as the business gains size over time. However, that's hardly the case when it comes to PayPal. it is adding new users at a record speed, and engagement levels are also at record highs, which is clearly indicating that the company is still in a rapid growth phase.

Another important risk factor to watch is that high-growth companies many times need to reinvest most of their capital to sustain growth, but PayPal is delivering both vigorous revenue growth and expanding profitability levels.

Operating income increased 22% year over year last quarter, with operating margin expanding by 142 basis points and reaching 21.4% of revenue on an adjusted basis. Adjusted earnings per share grew 26% year over year.

The company has a net cash position. PayPal ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $10.5 billion and short-term borrowings of $2 billion. Adjusted free cash flow during the quarter reached $772, representing a free cash flow margin of 21% of revenue.

Abundant free cash flow generation allows PayPal to reinvest in the business and make acquisitions, while at the same time rewarding investors with cash generous distributions through stock buybacks.

Management announced in May of this year that it's planning to return approximately 40-50% of free cash flow to shareholders over the next five years. In the most recent quarter, the company returned $600 million, and year to date it has returned nearly $3 billion to investors.

PayPal Is Priced For Growth

Current valuation levels for PayPal are incorporating vigorous growth expectations, and the company needs to actually deliver in accordance with such expectations in order for the stock to generate attractive returns going forward. However, PayPal stock is not overvalued at all by industry standards.

The table below shows forward P/E, Price-to-Earnings Growth, and Price-to-Sales for PayPal versus Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), and Square (NYSE:SQ). PayPal is valued in line with other stocks in the payments sector.

PYPL MA V ADP SQ Projected P/E 29.87 27.07 26.32 24.18 94.6 PEG 2.21 1.73 2.02 2.57 N/A Price-to-Sales 6.64 14.39 14.86 4.71 10.57

The Long-Term Growth Story

Importantly, PayPal still has enormous room for growth. According to management, approximately 85% of all commerce transactions around the world are still made in cash, and the total addressable market for the company over the long term is worth nearly $100 trillion.

Image Source: PayPal

Management is playing its cards well in order to capitalize on such a gargantuan growth opportunity. Trust and brand recognition are key strategic advantages in the industry, and PayPal has a game-changing advantage in that area.

According to data from an IPSOS study, having PayPal on a business’s site increases a consumer’s willingness to buy among both PayPal and non-PayPal users. The study found that consumers are 54% more willing to buy when a business accepts PayPal, especially in unfamiliar situations.

The network effect creates a self-sustaining virtuous cycle of growth and increased competitive strength for PayPal. Customers want to have the payments methods that are accepted by lots of merchants, and merchants need to accept the payment methods that can bring more customers to the stores. Because of this, customers and merchants attract each other to a leading platform such as PayPal.

Venmo looks like a particularly promising growth engine for PayPal in the years ahead. Total payment volume grew by an impressive 78% last quarter, reaching $16.7 billion, and with an annualized run rate now approaching $70 billion.

PayPal is still in the early stages of Venmo monetization, but the business seems to be reaching a tipping point. Nearly 24% of Venmo users have now participated in a monetizable action; this is up from 17% one quarter ago and 13% in May of this year

Source: PayPal

PayPal was recommended to subscribers in subscribers to my research service, The Data Driven Investor, in July 2017 at a price of $37.24, and the stock is also a position in my personal portfolio. Even after gaining 127% since then, I believe it still makes sense to hold on to the stock, because the long-term growth story in PayPal looks stronger than ever and the most recent earnings report shows that the business keeps firing on all cylinders.

But the valuation is still quite demanding, so it makes sense to be cautious when building a position in PayPal stock. A smart approach would be starting with a partial position and increasing the size of such a position if there is any pullback down the road. One thing looks quite clear, PayPal is a high-quality growth business. As long as the fundamentals remain solid, any short-term dips in the stock should be buying opportunities for investors over the long term.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.