Despite the run up, top companies that comprise GDX are not expensive, and have tremendous potential to increase profitability going forward.

5 Reasons Why GDX Is Going Substantially Higher

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has been the victim of a viciously volatile gold market lately. In fact, in 2018 alone the gold mining ETF crashed by roughly 32% from a peak of around $25 early in the year, to a low of just $17 in mid-September. The culprit, volatile gold prices. As the Fed tightens policy, rates and the dollar head higher, putting pressure on gold and gold miner prices.

GDX 1-Year Chart

However, since finding support in mid-September, GDX has surged by roughly 18%, and certain indicators are suggesting more gains could be ahead for the beaten down gold mining ETF. So, is this just a “dead cat bounce,” or is GDX on the verge of entering a lasting bull market capable of taking shares substantially higher over the next several years?

About GDX

GDX aims to imitate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. The ETF has total net assets of roughly $9.2 billion, and has 48 holdings.

Some of the fund's top holdings include Newmont Mining (NEM) 10.51%, Franco-Nevada (FNV) 7.6%, Barrick Gold (ABX) 8.44%, Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) 7.03%, Goldcorp (GG) 5.79%, and other gold mining companies.

GDX is a top heavy ETF as these top 5 companies account for roughly 40% of GDX’s weight, and the fund's top 10 positions account for about 60% of the ETF’s assets.

GDX’s Top Holdings Overview

To get a fundamental image of the ETF’s holdings, let’s analyze the fund’s top 5 positions, the market leaders in this segment.

Source: Author's Material, Data sourced from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, and company annual statements

We can see several key factors stand out. First, the underlying companies have very healthy looking operating margins, 20-40% (GG’s operating margin in 2017 was affected by atypical charges). Also, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) between $800-$900 an ounce for most companies, gold miners should continue to be profitable, and could become dramatically more profitable as gold prices advance higher in future years.

Next, we see that most P/E ratios look competitive to the broader market average (S&P 500). Right now, the average stock in the S&P 500 is trading at around a P/E of 22.6. This is right around the P/E NEM, GG, and ABX are trading at. FNV has a higher P/E because its business is substantially different from typical gold miners and other companies in general.

FNV owns royalties and streams in gold and other commodity and natural resources investments. Newcrest Mining is an Australian-based enterprise, so the P/E ratio is lower than its American counterparts. In general, gold miners don’t appear to be overpriced on a P/E basis when compared to the broader market in the U.S.

Perhaps most impressive is that despite the volatility in gold prices, we see that earnings are growing, are set to expand into 2019, and likely beyond. AISC costs are relatively low, and gold mining companies have become much leaner, and more efficient in recent years. Therefore, if gold prices begin to appreciate once again, EPS could rise notably over the next several years.

Earnings Could Surprise Substantially Higher

In fact, higher-end EPS estimates go substantially higher than the consensus estimates used to project P/E ratios and EPS growth in 2019. For instance, NEM’s EPS estimates go up to $1.89, substantially higher than the $1.39 consensus figure. Same thing with ABX, as higher end estimates go up to around $0.70, vs. consensus figures of just $0.44. GG’s consensus figures of $0.52 are also much lower than the $0.91 higher-end estimates.

This implies that gold mining profits could come in significantly higher than anticipated next year, and many analysts realize this, as is evidenced by the wide estimate range. The potential for much higher earnings should also enable GDX names to trade at a premium to stocks with limited upside earnings potential. But we’ll need stable and higher gold prices to achieve better than expected earnings results from gold miners.

GDX Prices Follow The Price Of Gold

Just like GDX follows gold when gold moves lower, GDX surges when gold advances higher. We witnessed this earlier this year, as gold declined by roughly 15% from its highs, GDX cratered by about 30%. Additionally, we can see similar moves throughout recent, as well as longer-dated history.

Typically, GDX has moved by about 2-2.5 times in relation to gold in recent months. However, if gold’s price begins to increase and gains accelerate, GDX could begin to move in higher multiples as the profitability effect gets compounded.

GDX Vs. Gold Post 2015 Bottom

GDX data by YCharts

For instance, after gold’s 2015/2016 bottom GDX exploded higher by about 130%, while gold gained about 22%. So, GDX appreciated at a magnitude of about 6 to 1 in this explosive period, and history could very well repeat itself. All GDX needs is for gold prices to appreciate moderately, and the gold mining ETF could explode a lot higher. Which is exactly what I think is going to happen.

So, Why Is Gold Going Higher From Here?

1. Fed’s Rate Hike Impact Now Limited

Arguably, the number one element that influences gold prices in the short to intermediate term, the Fed hiking rates is likely to have a very muted effect from now on.

CME's Fed Watch Tool suggests that it’s likely that the Fed funds rate will be between 2.5%-3% one year from now. This is just marginally higher than the current rate of 2%-2.25%.

Additionally, the 3% level is the upper end of the Fed's rate hike trajectory. So, interest rates are not likely to rise substantially above current levels. Another factor to consider is that the market has been anticipating higher rates for some time now. So, a higher funds rate is likely already factored into prices of gold and GDX by now.

2. The Days Of A Strong Dollar Are Numbered

The effects of Fed policy are likely to have a limited impact on the dollar as well from now on. First, the funds rate is coming close to topping, the trajectory was extremely well telegraphed, and most of the effect is likely factored into the dollar by now. The bottom line is that GDP, profit growth, and the U.S. economy in general could be close to a top, which implies the dollar is likely topping as well.

If we look out a year or two, we may be confronted with another significant market downturn. The Fed is very likely to combat the next recession similar to the financial crisis of 08, and other crises of the past. This suggests that the Fed will lower rates, and may introduce additional rounds of QE, depending on the severity of the declines. Many market participants are aware of this, so it is unlikely that they will seek refuge in the dollar when turmoil begins.

Then there is the national debt, which requires low rates and a weak dollar to be managed effectively. Without extremely low interest rates for prolonged periods of time, or a significant devaluation of the dollar the national debt may become “unmanageable” due to continuously expanding servicing payments.

The U.S.’s debt picture is eerily similar to Japan’s in the 1990s, which stunted growth and required the BOJ to acquire a permanently low interest rate policy. Japan’s funds rate has been negative for nearly three years now, and has remained perpetually low for about two decades, as the country struggles to ignite growth in part due to a strangling national debt burden.

So, how high do you think gold and GDX can go if the U.S.’s interest rates head back down zero, and then eventually turn negative?

3. This Is No Time To Be Bearish On Gold

This may not be the time to be bearish on gold, yet that’s exactly what traders in the futures market are. In fact, the COT report indicates that speculators are the most bearish on gold since the late 90s. Yes, since the time gold was $250, and proceeded to climb to over $1,800 over the next 12 years.

The last time net speculative positions in gold were negative was roughly 20 years ago. Yet, as of recently net speculative positions in the futures markets went negative for 9 straight weeks, signaling unprecedented bearishness, and negative sentiment amongst speculators in the gold market.

COT Report 10-Year Chart

Such one-sided sentiment occurring late in the economic/Fed rate cycle is highly suspicious. This may imply that a major bottom in the gold market is near, and substantially higher prices should materialize within the next several years for gold and gold miners alike.

4. Gold To Silver Ratio

Yet another indicator that is suggestive of a market bottom in gold is the gold to silver ratio. The gold to silver ratio is currently at an extremely elevated level of 84. In fact, just last month, the ratio appears to have topped out at 85. This is significant, because the only time in the last 20 years this ratio was at 85 was during gold’s panic bottom of 2008, right before the vertical climb to $1,800 began. At other times when the ratio achieved similar levels, it also preluded substantial rallies in the gold market.

Gold To Silver Ratio 20-Year Chart

Gold To Silver Ratio 5-Month Chart

5. Technically, Gold Looks Good

Finally, let’s simply observe gold’s technical image. The yellow metal looks good here. We can see that gold is still in a very clear uptrend since the bottom was achieved in late 2015. Essentially, this is still the same bull market that started in 2015.

Gold 1-Year Chart

Gold 3-Year Chart Yes, it’s been rocky, and prices have been volatile, but what did you expect from a rising rate environment? The important thing to remember is that the rising rate environment is nearly over, and what comes after is likely to send gold prices much higher.

Some Threats To GDX Do Exist

Despite my very bullish view on gold and gold miners, threats do exist. One threat for gold miners is that production costs could continue to climb due to inflation while gold prices remain subdued. This would certainly be negative, as AISC growth could surpass revenue growth, which would then impact profitability detrimentally.

Another concern is a general market downturn in stocks, which could drag down gold miners due to multiple compression. Also, despite all the indicators suggestive of higher gold prices there is the chance that gold may not go higher, and may even decline in the short to intermediate term, which would not reflect positively on GDX prices

The Bottom Line: GDX Is Likely Going Much Higher

The Bottom line is that gold miners have turned around and are likely headed higher from here. The most important element for higher GDX prices, higher gold prices and the macro image appears extremely favorable for gold. Moreover, gold looks extremely attractive from a technical standpoint. Fed policy is likely to have a limited effect, and ultimately, a lower dollar looks likely. Furthermore, the gold to silver ratio, the COT report, extremely negative sentiment, and other factors are implying that a market bottom is likely near, if not here already.

Finally, fundamentally, companies that comprise GDX are healthy, highly profitable, are growing revenues and EPS, and are likely to become considerably more profitable down the line. Therefore, GDX is a strong buy right now, and gold mining stocks are likely to go substantially higher into year-end 2019, and beyond.

