Buy Rating On AGNC's Preferred Share: AGNCB

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has a preferred share within the buy zone. We just recently covered a dividend capture opportunity on AGNCB for subscribers. While the dividend capture outperformed the largest preferred share ETF, AGNCB still remains a buy. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) also has a preferred share that will probably be called in under a year: NLY-H.

We will have 4 main headers in this article:

Note on AGNC common September 27th buy alert for AGNCB October 5th update on AGNCB (NLY-H comparable and was also a buy) Update as of 10/19/2018 for AGNCB and NLY-H

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Note on AGNC Common

Source: AGNC

AGNC Investment Corp. has one of the best mortgage REIT management teams primarily because of Gary Kain’s talent at managing a portfolio. Unfortunately, AGNC decided to increase their duration risk between the end of Q1 2018 and Q2 2018. If AGNC remained light on hedges and high on leverage during Q3 2018 and so far in Q4 2018, they could see a significant decline in book value. The flat yield curve remains a significant problem as well. Consequently, net interest spread income should be under pressure.

AGNC preferred share: AGNCB - as of September 27th

We've added to our position in AGNCB. The recent pricing looks very attractive since shares go ex-dividend tonight:

Tomorrow morning, 9/28/2018, our target price for AGNCB will be materially lower because it will no longer carry the dividend for Q3. The dividend is $.4844, which is enough to make these shares interesting for a dividend capture.

Dividend Capture Example

For instance, if we sold shares for $25.65 after the shares go ex-dividend, we would consider that a solid result. We would lose $.20 in price but would gain $.4844 from the dividend. The net result would be a total return of $.2844 per share, or more than 1%. If we can get that in a few weeks, we are doing great.

For Buy-and-Hold Investors

Buy-and-hold investors who are willing to take the call risk can buy shares also, but we believe there is a very significant chance (greater than 50%) of a call in May or June of 2019.

AGNC preferred shares - as of October 5th

On October 5th, we said the following in our Preferred Shares Week 120 (subscription to The REIT Forum required).

Here were the prices:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet

We still think a call on these shares is highly likely. The spread between the coupon rate on AGNCN and AGNCB is large enough to warrant issuing shares of AGNCN and using the proceeds to call AGNCB.

We expect AGNCN will still trade over $25.00 next summer, so that option should be available. The annualized yield to call is about 6.18% based on the recent price of $25.17, which offers a very attractive return for having the capital locked up for that time. If shares aren’t called, investors got a 7.71% stripped yield on a risk rating 1 preferred share. That’s nothing to lose sleep over.

We’re lumping NLY-H in here as well because the rationale is precisely the same. NLY-H carries a coupon of 8.125% (rounded to 8.13% in the spreadsheet). The annualized yield to call is only 4.63%, but that assumes a prompt call in May 2019. If NLY-H isn’t called promptly, investors are enjoying a stripped yield of 8.01% from a risk-rating 1 preferred share. Treasury yields should put far less pressure on NLY-H than other preferred shares because:

The call is such a high probability Getting “stuck” with a stripped yield over 8.01% on a risk-rating 1 would be a great scenario.

Update on AGNCB - as of 10/19/2018

As of 10/19/2018, shares of AGNCB have been roughly flat since we wrote the article on October 5th.

Since our purchase date on September 27th, AGNCB has been very positive compared to the performance achieved by the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). PFF is the largest preferred share ETF and that is why we use them as our benchmark. Here is how the returns have played out so far:

We’ve also simplified the chart above by creating the following chart:

Increasing Treasury yields put significant pressure on preferred share prices. The widening of credit spreads throughout the economy also hurt the preferred share index. On a relative basis, AGNCB has significantly outperformed. The argument for buying AGNCB remains strong because we continue to expect a call next summer. If shares are not called, they carry a healthy 7.73% stripped yield. That would represent an excellent return as long as the shares remain outstanding. Since writing the initial article, NLY-H has rallied up into the hold range. NLY-H was $25.52 but has now climbed to $25.65.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About “The REIT Forum” The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-G, AGNCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.