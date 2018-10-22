Procter & Gamble: Strong Quarter, Market (Over)Reaction?

I like the improved performance, but unfortunately all the anticipated improvements are largely priced in already in a rising interest rate environment.

While the company did only maintain the guidance, it can be expected that it might deliver on a beat this year.

Procter & Gamble (PG) has turned out to be a right gamble for investors as it started the first quarter of its fiscal year of 2019 on a strong foot. The company has seen improved volume trends and managed to keep prices flat, for a great organic growth performance in a challenging operating environment, yet reported results are offset by the strong dollar.

Investors have reacted with great enthusiasm, perhaps a bit too much enthusiasm, to the stronger results, pushing up valuations again. Truth of the matter is that the company is trading at a +5% earnings yield, is showing reasonable growth (on a per-share basis) and employs moderate leverage.

That looks great as it is; yet with treasury yields having risen comfortably above the 3% mark and expectations for P&G having been on the rise, I am not inclined to chase the current momentum.

The Results

P&G reported that first-quarter sales rose by just 0.2% to $16.69 billion, yet that is a real understatement of the sales performance. A big headwind was a 3% negative currency effect as prices were flat as well. Nonetheless, P&G managed to grow organic sales by 4%, driven by a 3% increase in volumes and a small contribution from the product mix.

Stronger growth was actually led by the grooming category which has been some sort of troubled child for the business, with beauty and fabric & home care being strong as well.

The company reported a 15% increase in net earnings to $1.22 per share, as the so-called core earnings per share were up by 3% to $1.12 per share, with currency-neutral core earnings per share up 11%.

The company has seen big pressure on gross margins, with core gross margins down 150 basis points due to flat prices, currency headwinds and commodity input inflation. Core SG&A has been cut by 80 basis points, thanks to volume growth and cost savings, and this has been a big achievement amidst a 70-basis point headwind from currencies as well.

Following the resilient start to the year, the company is only maintaining the guidance for the year. This calls for reported sales to come in between minus 2% and flat, including a 3-4% headwind from currencies. Furthermore, core earnings are seen up 3-8% from 2018's reported earnings of $4.22 per share. This implies that core earnings could come in at $4.35-4.55 per share.

Steady As She Goes

The focus of P&G is on improving its operating performance, that of accelerating organic growth and boosting margins. On the M&A front, P&G has been quite inactive in recent years. This does not automatically mean that leverage has been cut in a big way as the company has been reducing its share count in a steady way and pays a steep dividend.

P&G ended the quarter with $11.3 billion in cash and equivalents, with debt standing at $31.3 billion, for a net debt load of $20 billion. The company reported adjusted operating earnings of $3.6 billion in the first quarter, in a quarter which is quite typical for the remainder of the year. Including nearly $650 million in D&A charges, I peg annualised EBITDA at $17 billion, for a mere 1.2 times leverage ratio. Consequently, the company could rather easily pull off a $20 billion deal without increasing leverage ratios far above the 2 times mark.

For now the focus remains on shareholder returns with dividends seen at $7 billion this year, complemented by $5 billion in share buybacks. The combined $12 billion payout comes in around $4.70 per share, actually in excess of the anticipated core earnings this year.

Valuation Talks

Shares rose by an unprecedented 9% in response to the numbers to $87 per share, boosting the valuation to 19-20 times earnings. Investors are appealed to the stronger volume growth, as they recognise the potential for improved sales growth and firepower of the business.

In that sense, management has been conservative by just maintaining the guidance for the year, as the strong quarter provides confidence that the outlook could be raised in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, the 9% jump in the share price has boosted the earnings multiple by a factor of 1-2 times.

Nonetheless, the performance of the businesses is improving and while the dollar reported numbers are not that strong yet, remember that reported numbers could improve rapidly if currency headwinds dissipate and pricing power returns.

Fairly Valued

In April I noted that the company was on sale amidst continued challenges as the company was still in full swing of trying to revamp its business, following the involvement of activist investor Nelson Peltz, as shares were trading at $75 per share at the time.

At the time the company had just announced the $4.2-billion purchase of the consumer healthcare business of the "German" Merck (OTCPK:MKGAY), in a deal adding about a billion in sales, little over 1% of overall sales.

I concluded to become a buyer around the $70-mark, as shares actually hit $71 in May amidst a rout in the consumer products segment, before now having steadily risen to $87 at the moment of writing. Consequently I missed the boat, yet believe that P&G is a stronger business now than it was just half a year ago.

Applying a 17-18 times multiple on anticipated earnings power makes me a happy buyer at $78 given the improved positioning and strong balance sheet, yet I do not recognise that I will be granted that opportunity anytime soon, unfortunately.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.