Take A Look At Klepierre For Overseas REIT Exposure

The two main reasons for this decline in stock price are the shifting rhetoric of the European Central Bank, as well as the perceived threat of technological disruption in the in the retail space.

Since its most recent peak in early 2015, Klépierre has lost about 1/3rd of its market capitalization.

We have recently initiated a small long position in Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF). The company is arguably one of the largest, highest-quality REITs in Europe. Over the past 3+ years, Klépierre’s has lost about 1/3rd of its market capitalization, as a result of the shifting rhetoric of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the increasing penetration of e-commerce in retail. As a result, valuation has become increasingly attractive, and the company’s dividend profile makes it an interesting opportunity for income-focused investors.

Company background and description

Founded in 1990, Klépierre SA is Europe’s second-largest real estate investment trust (REIT) after Unibail-Rodamco SE (OTCPK:UNBLF). As of the end of 2017, the company owns and operates some 155 shopping centers in 57 cities and 16 countries, that together attract more than 1.1 billion visitors each year.

As shown below, Klépierre’s properties are predominantly located in France and the Benelux region, other Western European countries, Scandinavia, as well as Central & Eastern Europe and Turkey. Despite being solely focused on shopping centers and other retail assets, Klépierre displays a fair amount of diversification in terms of end-market exposures. Unlike many US REITs focused on shopping centers, Klépierre derives over 50% of its rental income from non-fashion tenants, including cultural & leisure activities, food & restaurants, health & beauty, household goods, and services & entertainment.

As of the end of 2017, Klépierre’s top-10 tenants include H&M, Zara, Sephora, Media World, Primark, Celio, C&A, McDonald’s, Bershka, and Fnac.

Source: Annual report 2017

Steadily growing its net asset value

Over the past decade, Klépierre has done a good job of steadily growing net rental income, net current cash flow, and Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV) despite a challenging operating environment, which included the financial crisis of 2008/2009, the European sovereign debt crisis of 2011-2012, as well as the ongoing trend of technological disruption in the retail space.

As shown in the graph below, the company’s Triple Net Asset Value (NNNAV per share, green line) - which is a measure of the fair value of net assets assuming a normal investment property company business model, including the fair value of deferred tax liabilities, debt, and financial instruments - has steadily grown at a CAGR of 2.5% over the past decade.

The company’s stock price (blue line), on the other hand, has been much more volatile. As a result, the price to NNNAV ratio (green bars) has fluctuated from 0.65x to 1.25x, with clear buying opportunities in both 2008 and 2011. As of the end of 1H18, the price to NNNAV ratio stands at 0.85x, which we would argue is increasingly attractive.

Source: Annual reports, Thomson Reuters Eikon. Price and NNNAV as of end of periods.

While strengthening its financial position

In addition, Klépierre has wisely taken advantage of a low interest rate environment to steadily improve its financial position over the past decade. As shown below, the company’s balance sheet is in as good a shape as it’s ever been, with a loan-to-value of about 37% as of the end of 1H18, down from 48% a decade ago. Over the past 10 years, its cost of debt has steadily declined from 4.5% to 1.6%, and its interest coverage ratio has increased to 6.8x, up from 2.9x.

Klépierre’s debt has an average duration of 6.3 years, and 66% of its debt is fixed-rate. Including the impact of hedging, 95% of the company’s debt is essentially fixed rate as of the end of 2017.

Source: Annual reports

Dividend

Over the past decade, Klépierre has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 5.1%. The company did not cut its dividend in the last financial crisis, but did freeze it in the 2008-2009 period. The payout ratio, as a percentage of net current cash flow per share, has increased slightly from 61% to 78% in 2017. As such, the current dividend rate is safe, but investors should not count on a continuation of a mid single-digit annual increase in dividend.

An assumption of a low single-digit growth rate would be much more prudent. The consensus estimate for the 2018 dividend is €2.09 per share, which represents an 80% payout ratio relative to the company’s recently-increased guidance of net current cash flow per share of over €2.62. The current dividend yield on the consensus dividend for 2018 is over 7.0% at the current stock price.

Last, please note that starting in 2019 (for the dividend payment of fiscal 2018), the company will move from an annual dividend payment to a bi-annual payment. For non-French investors considering an investment in Klépierre, be sure to consider the impact of withholding taxes on dividends.

Source: Annual reports

Valuation

We use a number of different valuation methodologies to estimate the intrinsic value of Klépierre shares. The first is to refer to the firm’s triple net asset value (NNNAV). As of the end of 1H18, Klépierre’s NNNAV stands at €37.6 per share. This is computed by the firm’s auditors using a 10y DCF model with a CAGR in net rental income of 2.7%, a discount rate of 6.7%, and an exit rate of 5.2%. We believe that 1.0x is a fair valuation multiple of Price to NNNAV.

Our main valuation approach is a one-stage dividend discount model. Assuming an FY18 dividend of €2.09, we derive an FV of €35 per share, using a CoE of 8% and a terminal growth rate of 2%. The tables below display the sensitivities to these key variables:

Our estimation of FV results in a 15-20% upside from the current share price.

Risks and red flags

Risks related to departure or closure of flagship chains: The ongoing technological disruption of the retail space by e-commerce needs to be closely monitored. For example, the competitive position of H&M, Klépierre’s top tenant, has deteriorated over recent years. Having said that, we take comfort in the fact that Klépierre’s shopping centers are top-quality retail assets, and caution US REITs investors from assuming that the current woes in the US mall space is playing out globally. The density of shopping centers in the US, as measured by square feet per capita, is more than 10x what it is in Europe, which implies a lower level of competitive rivalry. Last, we like the fact that over 50% of rental income is derived from a diversified collection of non-fashion tenants.

Risks related to the development, as well as acquisition and disposal of assets: There are clear operational risks in conducting the business of real estate development. Here, we find Klépierre’s historical track record of capital allocation decisions to be quite exemplary, with a focus on an active management of its property portfolio rather than pursuing ill-advised acquisitions.

Interest rate risk: Interest rate risk is obviously key to real estate development, as it impacts the cost of debt financing as well as the valuation of real estate assets. As of today, this is perhaps the biggest risk to an investment thesis on Klépierre, and investors need to make up their own mind about how much is already priced into the stock in terms of the ECB normalizing monetary policy in the coming years.

Initial conclusions

Klépierre is arguably one of the largest, highest-quality REITs in Europe. It owns a property portfolio of some 155 first-class shopping centers in 16 countries across continental Europe. Over the past 10 years, it has grown net current cash flow per share at a CAGR of over 2%, while significantly strengthening its balance sheet. The current dividend rate of €2.09 according to consensus estimates is safe, representing a payout ratio of 80% of net current cash flow, and the yield of 7% is attractive.

Assuming it can continue to grow in the 2-3% range, vs. 5%+ this past decade, this easily surpasses our investment hurdle of 8% for a company like Klépierre. The main risk to our investment thesis related to changing monetary policy by the ECB in the coming years (i.e. a shift from QE to QT, as well as interest rate normalization), although some of that risk appears to have been priced in over the recent past. We have recently initiated a small long position in Klépierre, leaving plenty of room to accumulate on any further weakness in the stock price.

Appendix

Klépierre 12-months forward dividend yield

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PARIS-LISTED SHARES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.