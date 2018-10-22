Earnings Review: Invesco's Current And Future Acquisitions In Focus

The acquisition spree won’t stop here; hidden in the footnotes is the next acquisition by Invesco.

Headline results were fine, but attention was attracted towards a few major announcements by the firm.

Invesco (IVZ) released its calendar third-quarter earnings on October 19, which were taken well by the market. Much of that positivity came from the announcement of the OppenheimerFunds acquisition and the stock buyback program.

Headline results

Net revenues of $1.34bn beat expectations and EPS of $0.65 was in line. Revenues have stuttered over the past year and that has seen the operating margin settle at around 24%. It’s perhaps nothing to worry about at the moment. Markets haven’t been particularly strong globally, which has had an effect on revenue from performance fees. In good market conditions, they contribute around 3.5% of total revenues; in bad times, just 0.5%.

Breakdown of revenues, and the operating margin (right axis). Units: $ millions. Source: Invesco investor relations

In terms of client domicile, Asia had a notable jump, but that is due to the inclusion of Invesco Great Wall – its Chinese joint venture manager – for the first time. Interestingly though, Asia, along with Continental Europe – ignoring the SWF mandate loss in the third quarter – are two regions that have been growing relatively faster than others over the past few years.

AUM breakdown by client domicile. Source: Invesco investor relations

What’s concerning is that actively-managed funds continue to see net outflows. Contrary to passive funds, which have seen consistently positive net inflows since the middle of 2016, active funds have stumbled, especially in 2018. This is all happening as AUM is growing, mostly driven by acquisitions. But it’s worth remembering that 74% of Invesco’s AUM is in actively-managed funds, and that’s before we consider the AUM from noted active manager OppenheimerFunds.

Net flows relative to total AUM (on the right axis). Units: $ millions. Source: Invesco investor relations

As for the $1.2bn stock buyback, it’s understandably positive but I do wonder whether the money could be better used elsewhere. If you look at other US asset managers – Franklin Resources (BEN), Legg Mason (LM), etc. – they are all doing buybacks, but these are firms that essentially appear to be stuck in strategic limbo. Therefore, stock buybacks make sense. Invesco is different though because it clearly has some large acquisitions that are being processed and one in particular that will be completed in the coming few years (discussed at the end).

Let’s talk OppenheimerFunds

The worst-kept secret in asset management is now public; Invesco has acquired OppenheimerFunds as part of a strategic partnership with MassMutual, which gives the insurer a 15.5% stake in Invesco. That’s worth approximately $1.4bn as of Friday’s close. In addition, $4bn of preferred shares will be issued to both MassMutual and OppenheimerFunds employees. That still makes it relatively cheap compared to its previous acquisitions.

It takes Invesco’s total AUM to over $1.2tr – making it the 13th largest manager in the world – and will increase the firm’s proportion of AUM in actively-managed products. That may be slightly concerning given the previous chart, but OppenheimerFunds has a valued brand name. It’ll be interesting to see how this changes the plight of Invesco’s active fund flows over the coming few quarters.

There is reason to be optimistic. You see, OppenheimerFunds’ active capabilities differ from Invesco’s. The latter is mostly strong in US equities, while weak in global and emerging markets. OppenheimerFunds will help to correct this, and give Invesco a much broader actively-managed portfolio.

Combination of Invesco’s and OppenheimerFunds’ mutual fund AUM. Source: Invesco investor relations

Why Invesco Great Wall isn’t just an accounting change

In the second-quarter earnings release, Invesco announced that it would begin to treat its Chinese asset management joint venture Invesco Great Wall as a majority-owned asset, hence placing 100% of the joint venture’s AUM on Invesco’s financials.

GAAP accounting would usually not allow this because Invesco only owns 49% of the joint venture, with the one domestic shareholder owning 51%. However, due to the way the board is structured, Invesco has the operational control. This has always been the case though, so why is Invesco making the accounting change now? Hidden in the footnotes is this (emphasis added):

Given the company's influence on Invesco Great Wall, a change in regulation allowing increased foreign ownership, and reaching agreement in principle in the third quarter to obtain a majority stake of the joint venture, the company began reporting 100% of the flows and AUM for Invesco Great Wall beginning in the third quarter. Invesco’s 10-Q, page 10

Invesco will move ahead and purchase a 2% stake in the Invesco Great Wall joint venture shortly to take its total stake to the 51% foreign ownership limit. In theory, it would change nothing about how the firm is run – Invesco already has operational control – but it sets in motion a series of further acquisitions to take its equity stake from 49% currently and 51% shortly, to 100% within the next two years, in line with the Chinese government's plan to remove foreign ownership limits in its domestic financial industry.

This is important because the Chinese mutual fund industry alone has $2.1tr (¥14.1tr) in AUM, and Invesco Great Wall is one of the larger of the 119 in the industry with $9.5bn in AUM. What’s more, Invesco would be increasing its equity in a business that generates a much higher operating margin than the rest of its global business.

Invesco GAAP (ex. Invesco Great Wall and others) Invesco Great Wall Revenues $1,341.8m $28.4m Operating expenses $1,019.7m $16.7m Operating income $322.1m $11.7m Operating margin % 24.0% 41.2%

Comparison of Invesco (ex. IGW) and Invesco Great Wall financials. Source: Invesco investor relations

It isn’t the first time that Invesco has moved to gain full ownership of a joint venture in an emerging market; it moved from 49% to 100% ownership in India in April 2016. Considering this with the eventual move to 100% in China, Invesco will have a very strong position in Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.