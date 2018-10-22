GoPro Could Head To $8 - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/19/18)

HealthEquity does not have a big moat.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 19.

Bullish Calls

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): It could have a good holiday season with the new products and Cramer thinks it could head up to $8 although it's speculative.

Marriott international (NYSE:MAR): "This is just people just saying the business cycle's reaching a conclusion. It's all about the Fed, otherwise Marriott would be higher because CEO Arne Sorenson's doing a great job."

Bearish Calls

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): It's a good stock that has run up a lot. Cramer cannot recommend buying at inflated levels.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY): It does not have a big enough moat.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS): They took a lot of debt to buy Blue Buffalo. They have also bought back a lot of stock at higher prices and now they are selling it at lower prices. Cramer is not a fan.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up