Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q3 2018

With nine months of the year already behind us, it is time for me to highlight baby DivHut's quarterly dividend income/portfolio progress. Generally speaking, there is not much change in his portfolio on a month-to-month basis as fresh capital is not always available to make trades for him. Still, with dividend reinvestments, stock spin-offs and a small buy I made, his portfolio continued to grow in size from last quarter. Of course, the aim of his portfolio is not necessarily to achieve capital appreciation, rather dividend growth with the ability to generate an ever-increasing passive income stream.

As you already know, I never try and time the market nor my buys. I simply buy when cash is available and let time work its compounding magic. See, when baby DivHut was born it could have been said, in fact it was, that 2015 wasn't the best possible time to invest. The energy markets were in a tailspin and, if you recall, going into 2016 we were welcomed with one of the worst starts for the stock market as a whole. Of course, the upcoming U.S. election, at the time, was throwing a lot of doubt on stocks too. What I'm trying to say is that there will always be negative headlines and always a reason to not invest. Looking back I'm happy to have started investing for baby DivHut soon after he was born and not wait for the "best" time to put his money to work. With that being said, let's take a look at baby DivHut's current holdings, sector allocation and dividend income for Q3 2018.

Portfolio

Symbol Description Quantity Cost Basis Market Value Cost/Share Gain or Loss ABBV ABBVIE INC 2 $126.19 $175.94 $63.10 +$49.75

39.42% ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 9 $341.15 $608.31 $37.91 +$267.16

78.31% CAT CATERPILLAR INC 15 $1,025.32 $1,969.80 $68.35 +$944.48

92.12% D DOMINION RESOURCES INC 10 $698.88 $735.00 $69.89 +$36.12

5.17% EMR EMERSON ELEC CO COM 39 $2,048.68 $2,818.53 $52.53 +$769.85

37.58% GIS GENERAL MLS INC COM 16 $895.53 $712.64 $55.97 (-$182.89)

(-20.42%) ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WKS INC 6 $515.30 $762.18 $85.88 +$246.88

47.91% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 8 $811.82 $1,112.40 $101.48 +$300.58

37.03% KMB KIMBERLY CLARK CORP 5 $576.09 $551.15 $115.22 (-$24.94)

(-4.33%) MCD MCDONALDS CORP 5 $817.49 $837.45 $163.50 +$19.96

2.44% MMM 3M CO 1 $191.89 $199.85 $191.89 +$7.96

4.15% PEP PEPSICO INC 10 $1,066.21 $1,102.90 $106.62 +$36.69

3.44% PFE PFIZER INC 13 $433.75 $578.50 $33.37 +$144.75

33.37% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO 15 $1,288.70 $1,309.50 $85.91 +$20.80

1.61% SO SOUTHERN CO 10 $444.84 $450.70 $44.48 +$5.86

1.32% UL UNILEVER PLC - ADR 13 $524.83 $702.26 $40.37 +$177.43

33.81% VFC V.F. CORP 30 $1,887.09 $2,332.80 $62.90 +$445.71

23.62% YUM YUM! BRANDS INC 14 $742.56 $1,251.60 $53.04 +$509.04

68.55% YUMC YUM CHINA HLDGS INC COM 14 $318.67 $445.90 $22.76 +$127.23

39.93%

Total Investment Balance $18,657.41

Gain or Loss $3,902.42

Year to date dividend income: $369.95 which has surpassed his 2017 total.

Sector Allocation

Sector Sector % Market Value Industrials 30.82% $5,750.36 Consumer Cyclical 26.09% $4,867.75 Consumer Defensive 23.47% $4,378.45 Healthcare 13.27% $2,475.15 Utilities 6.36% $1,185.70

Even though baby DivHut's investment balance has dropped as a result of the recent market swoon, his dividend income continues to rise at a nice clip and has already surpassed his 2017 total. The primary goal of this portfolio is to generate an ever-increasing passive income stream and so far I have no complaints with the progress made.

What do you think about baby DivHut's portfolio and sector allocations? I would appreciate any suggestions for potential stock picks as well. Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.