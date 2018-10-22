Magna: Red Tag Sale At Less Than 52-Week Lows

Magna's low debt profile at 2.4x financial leverage in the latest quarter and strong interest coverage ratio of 31.1x should be able to provide some support if and when sales drop.

The auto industry's current pessimism might be providing an opportunity for long-term value investors with Magna and others at 52-week lows.

Magna International's (MGA) shares are down near 52-week lows at $47.53 and trade at only 7.3x TTM P/E. Since the last time I wrote about the company on Oct 27, 2017, the shares are down 15% in price but this doesn't take into account the fact that the company has also repurchased an additional 7.1% of their outstanding shares over the past year (Q2 2017 vs Q2 2018). Together this indicates that the company's valuation has declined closer to a combined 22%.

MGA data by YCharts

The decline in Magna and auto stocks in general has been led by fears that the auto industry is slowing down from the peak of its sales cycle due to trade conflicts, Slowing Chinese demand, cost pressures from Europe's new WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) and development costs of new electric vehicles. However, in my opinion, many of these sales issues are cyclical and cost pressures arising from regulation and are part of product life cycles which strong auto manufacturers such as Magna have been through many times.

When looking at cyclical companies such as Magna, it is very important for long-term value investors to think about company returns over a business cycle. This article will examine those long-term returns from Magna and how the company looks positioned to enter the next potential industry downturn.

An Introduction To The Company

With over a 60-ear history and with operations throughout four continents and 28 countries, Magna is a global automotive behemoth that continues to grow and expand its reach. Through its 339 manufacturing operations, the company is involved in the production of automotive body & chassis, power-train, seating, roof systems, electronics, exteriors, closures, vision systems, and full-out vehicle engineering & contract manufacturing.

Magna’s level of involvement in automotive manufacturing leads some to make comparisons to the position of Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAY)/Foxconn Technology (OTC:FXCOF) in the consumer electronics manufacturing business and their role in the outsourced production of smartphones. Magna works hard to innovate and stay competitive with efficient manufacturing processes and new product offerings through 100 product development, engineering, and sales centers worldwide.

A Highly Profitable and Growing Company

Magna's large global footprint and deep product portfolio provide the company with a large economic moat that they have used to generate superior returns. While the company is cyclical along with the broader economy, their profitable operations have allowed them to generate strong average returns over the past 11 years, including the financial crisis.

Source data from Morningstar

Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity [ROE] and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 14.0% and 12.2% respectively. This level of profitability is around my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and above my 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $18.61 in 2007 to $32.79 in their latest quarter which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 8.6% annually.

Share Repurchases And Financial Leverage

Over the past decade, growth at Magna has been impressive with EPS growing at an average annual rate of 15.0%. However, revenue growth has been more moderate growing at an average rate of only 4.1%. Part of the outsized growth in EPS has been driven by increased operational performance (as witnessed by increasing ROIC in the previously graph above) but also largely by an increased use of financial leverage in the business being used for share repurchases (as can be seen in the graph below).

Since 2007, the company has bought back an average of 2.0% of their outstanding shares a year with total shares decreasing from 456 million in 2007 to currently around 361 million today. I always like to see share repurchases by management as it shows capital budget discipline and management's faith in the long-term prospects of the business.

Source data from Morningstar

Since 2007, financial leverage has grown slightly from 1.78x to now 2.36x in the latest quarter. However, the interest coverage ratio is currently strong at 31.1x in the latest quarter. That being said, I would still expect Magna to lose a good amount of money in the depths of the next sales cycle due to their businesses' profitability being highly cyclical alongside the auto sales cycles and their operations high fixed costs.

Price Ratios And Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as Magna, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Magna's market valuation compares to competitors Lear Corporation (LEA) and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Magna's PEG [EPS] valuation, along with their competitors all look very attractive. Magna's PEG ratios of 1.6x (revenue) and 0.4x [EPS] are also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price). All of the companies have also been pursuing share repurchases over the past decade which, except for BorgWarner, has caused EPS to increase at a faster average rate than revenue growth. While BorgWarner has been taking part in share repurchases, they have been doing so at a much less aggressive rate compared to that of Magna and Lear.

Investors shouldn't be too quick to jump to the fact that the forward P/E of 6.4x can also be expressed as a 15.6% earnings yield. Value investors need to be conservative and remember that this is a cyclical company that experiences large swings in profit margins over a business cycle; especially as we might be entering into a new decline in the current cycle. What is far more informative is to look at is an average ROE adjusted for the current price to book value in order to get an idea of what average long-term returns investors might be getting at today's prices.

Source data from Morningstar

investors could potentially also add long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history and global footprint. Adding 3% to represent Magna growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 12.7%.

Conclusion

Magna's valuation is starting to look enticing at current levels. The company's low debt profile at 2.36x financial leverage in the latest quarter and strong interest coverage ratio of 31.1x should be able to provide it some support if sales drop off steeply. The company's low P/E needs to be taken with a grain of salt but with an average ROE of 14.0% over the past decade and with shares trading at only 1.45x book value, long-term investors might be rewarded for their patience.

