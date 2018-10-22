It's The Best Time In 6 Years To Buy The Amazon Of Financial Companies

That includes BlackRock, the king of passive index funds and asset management technology. The stock is now 32% below its all-time highs and in a severe bear market.

In the past five weeks, the S&P 500 pulling back 5.9% from its all-time high. But such pullbacks tend to be common, healthy, and great times to load up on deeply undervalued blue chips. That's because, according to Sam Stovall from the American Association of Individual Investors, there have been 57 pullbacks since WWII:

On average one every six months

Average decline 7%

Average duration (peak to trough) 1 month

Average recovery (to new all-time high) 2 months

Most of this pullback has come in October, when the market has dropped nearly 5%. However, while that pullback might not get value index investors excited, as a stock picker I certainly am. That's because certain unloved blue chips, like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), have fallen much harder.

In fact, while the market may be down about 6% from its all-time high, BlackRock is down 32% from its most recent peak, meaning the stock is in a severe bear market. As a result, the yield is now at a six-year high.

That means, according to my favorite valuation method (Dividend Yield Theory), it's the best time since 2012 to add the king of asset management to your portfolio. So, let's take a look at the reasons the market is so bearish on BlackRock right now, but also at four reasons why I think those fears are overblown. In fact, I used the most recent "disappointing" earnings release (when the stock fell 5% intraday) to add this fast-growing, high-yield blue chip to my high-yield dividend growth portfolio.

That's because I consider BlackRock to be the Amazon of its industry, a true tech pioneer likely to dominate the world of asset management for years, if not decades, to come. Better yet, from today's approximately 23% undervalued levels, I expect BLK to deliver 19% long-term annualized total returns. That's not just more than double the market's historical return, but would make BlackRock one of the best long-term dividend growth investments you can buy today.

1. BlackRock Is The King Of Asset Management

Founded in 1988, BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager with $6.44 trillion in assets under management. That's up 7.8% YOY and a new record high for the company. BLK has offices in 30 countries and clients in over 100, meaning literally no asset manager is larger or more diversified. Most of its AUM is from stock funds (both active and passive), with a diversified mix of bonds, multi-asset funds, alternatives (hedge fund and private equity), and money market funds.

Asset management is a beautiful business because of two factors. First, it's an incredibly scalable business with fat FCF margins. Second, cash flow (and dividend growth) is tied to the stock market, which has historically risen (since 1871) by 9.2% CAGR (7% adjusted for inflation).

Better yet, over the past 91 years, the market has gone up 74% of the time and never experienced a rolling 15+ year loss. This means that the AUM that drives an asset manager's fees can be expected to consistently rise over time.

Asset managers can also benefit from stealing market share from rivals, seen by net inflows of investable assets. Over the past two years, BlackRock's blockbuster iShares passive ETFs have seen very strong growth in net inflows, which has resulted in 3-7% YOY quarterly growth in AUM for the company. Today, about 66% of its AUM and 50% of the company's revenue comes from passive index funds. In fact, with about 40% global market share in passive index funds, BlackRock is literally the king of passive investing. This is what has allowed the company's organic AUM growth to average 4.5% in the past five years, compared to 0.7% for its 12 largest peers.

Another benefit the company enjoys is great relationships with institutional money managers, who tend to be less fickle than retail investors. BlackRock's proven platform and industry-leading liquidity (more on this later) have helped it to record just 10 quarters of negative institutional money flow... in the past 20 years.

Then there's BlackRock's economies of scale, literally the largest on earth. Combined with world-class leadership provided by co-founder, CEO, and Chairman Larry Fink, this has made BlackRock one of the most profitable names in its industry. Fink has been CEO since 1999 and called one of the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune and one of the "World's Best CEOs" by Barron's... for 12 consecutive years.

That's thanks to his proven capital allocation skills. These include continually adapting to changing investor demands, offering new high-quality products, and cutting costs without sacrificing the company's competitiveness. Fink also oversaw two of the largest and most complex M&A deals in industry history.

Merrill Lynch Investment Management in 2006 - More than doubled AUM and made BLK a dominant global asset manager.

Barclays Global Investors in 2009 - Also more than doubled AUM and helped break into new markets and countries.

Fink has helped create and foster one of the best and most long-term focused corporate cultures in the industry. That would be the "One BlackRock" culture that prioritizes the company's fiduciary role (putting clients' needs first). It also has a great incentive structure with generous stock grants vesting over five to seven years. This helps BlackRock retain top talent, including a very deep executive bench.

Company YTD Operating Margin YTD Net Margin TTM FCF Margin TTM Return On Invested Capital BlackRock 39.1% 31.4% 33% 15% Industry Average 26.5% 26.4% NA 4%

(Sources: Company earnings release, GuruFocus, CSImarketing, Simply Safe Dividends)

The end result to this world-class management, corporate culture, and industry-leading scale is margins that are significantly above its peers. More importantly for income investors is the sky-high free cash flow margin of 33% over the past 12 months. FCF is what's left over after running the company and investing in future growth. It's what pays for dividends and buybacks. In the past year, BlackRock has converted one-third of its revenue into FCF, which makes it one of the most cash-rich companies on Wall Street (and in the entire world).

Most importantly of all are the returns on invested capital, or ROIC. ROIC is the best proxy for long-term quality management. It takes into account the company's track record on capital allocation, including acquisitions, R&D (into advanced AI and other technologies), and overall capex. BlackRock's ROIC is nearly four times greater than that of its peers, showing that the world's biggest asset manager is also one of the most capital-efficient and best-run.

Ok, so BlackRock is the mack daddy of asset managers and is run by a crack management team. But given that shares are down 32% from their all-time high, surely the company must be struggling right now.

Metric YTD 2018 Results Revenue Growth 9.4% Operating Income Growth 11.7% Net Income Growth 27.1% Free Cash Flow Growth 11.8% Share Count Growth -1.3% EPS Growth 28.8% FCF/Share Growth 13.4% Dividend Growth (YOY) 18.5%

(Sources: Company earnings release, Morningstar)

In fact, 2018 is proving to be a boom time for BlackRock. Asset inflows are positive, helping fuel strong top and bottom line growth in the first three quarters of the year. That has allowed BlackRock to continue growing its dividend at an impressive rate. Okay, but maybe the company's expected growth rate is falling off a cliff, thus explaining the weak share price?

Time Horizon Consensus Analyst EPS Forecast Current Year 23.1% 5-Year 11.3% 10-Year 13% 5-Year Actual CAGR EPS Growth 7.4% 10-Year Actual CAGR EPS Growth 16.7%

(Sources: Yahoo Finance, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar)

While 2019 is expected to see some headwinds, the company's medium- and long-term analyst consensus growth forecasts remain firmly in the double digits. That's in line with BLK's historical norms.

So, perhaps investors think that analysts are wrong then. Maybe BlackRock, and the asset management industry in general, faces massive secular growth headwinds that might cause future EPS growth to come in way under those bullish expectations? Actually, there are several reasons why that's also not likely to be true.

2. Superior Management + Proven Adaptability + The Best Tech Makes BlackRock The Amazon Of Asset Managers

BlackRock was one of the pioneers in the passive index mega-trend that has taken the asset management world by storm. That shows the kind of long-term strategic thinking that its executive team has long been known for.

Better yet, the ETF industry, which has been seen its AUM grow by an average of 13% in recent years, is expected to continue growing at similar rates through at least 2023.

(Source: BlackRock investor presentation)

BlackRock has a good shot at remaining the top dog among ETFs. That's thanks to its excellent strategic partnerships with leading brokers. As Gary Shedlin, BlackRock's CFO, told analysts at the most recent conference call:

Fidelity's decision to reduce overall barriers to investing and triple the number of commission free iShares available on their direct and adviser platforms resulted in the strongest August iShares inflows in the 5-year history of our strategic relationship. We believe that actions by direct platforms to reduce transaction costs will accelerate ETF industry growth, especially as more iShares are now available commission free than ever before."



- Gary Shedlin, CFO, BlackRock

Basically, Fidelity has now made 170 iShares ETFs commission-free on its brokerage platform, which is causing strong growth in BlackRock's ETF business.

Meanwhile, according to CEO Larry Fink, large global institutions continue to choose iShares. For example, Scottish Widows and Lloyd Banks is partnering with BlackRock for a $40 billion index mandate, which means using iShares for its ETF needs. Why go with iShares, whose average expense ratio is 0.26%, over lower-cost rivals like Vanguard? Because of the company's "risk management platform and technology", which is becoming increasingly important to global institutional money managers.

BlackRock has its pulse on all of the major changes in the asset management business, including technological, regulatory, and geographic.

(Source: BlackRock investor presentation)

The company is almost always one of the first to offer customers great solutions to address their changing needs. For instance, today's institutions are not just concerned with minimum costs, but with their fiduciary roles, which means helping to maximize risk-adjusted returns. This is where BlackRock's big edge in technology comes in.

BlackRock has spent billions and decades combining its leading industry knowledge of asset and risk management into its Aladdin (Asset, Liability, Debt and Derivative Investment Network) platform. This is now the AI-driven heart of its risk management division and the cornerstone of its direct technology business.

(Source: BlackRock investor presentation)

Aladdin has over 650 BlackRock employees focused on generating top-quality data, which is then fed into its machine deep learning algorithms. Those are fine-tuned by over 1,000 software developers, who help over 25,000 global institutional clients adapt the tech's risk management and trade execution to their needs. Aladdin is now effectively in charge of over 30,000 institutional portfolios, using advanced modeling to help clients manage risk across the stock, bond, and other asset markets. What kind of risk management are we talking about? Well, for one thing, Aladdin allows money managers to see the effects of various potential global financial crisis scenarios on the assets they manage.

According to Anthony Mallowy, CEO of New York Life Investors ($238 billion AUM), "Aladdin is like oxygen. Without it we wouldn't be able to function". And according to Daniel Pinto, CEO of JPMorgan's investment bank, "It allows our clients to trade across asset classes, conduct sophisticated risk analytics and oversee their portfolios in a very integrated data environment".

Basically, Aladdin is to the asset management industry what Amazon's AWS is to cloud computing. BLK has the best integrated risk management tech in the industry, which is why it enjoys such a wide moat now and likely in the future. It's also why direct technology revenue grew 21% in YTD 2018 and now accounts for 5.4% of the company's total sales. Over the long term, management expects low- to mid-teen revenue growth from its technology platforms.

Aladdin is just the best example of how BlackRock "skates to where the puck will be". The company also continues to grow through strategic bolt-on acquisitions to break into new markets and increase the competitiveness for products that clients will demand in the future.

(Source: BlackRock investor presentation)

Recently that includes:

Citibanamex Asset Management - Grows the company's Mexican asset management business

Tennenbaum Capital Partners - Private credit provider (high-yield private debt offerings)

FutureAdvisor - Robo asset manager purchased for $152 million, will now use iShares for its ETFs

BlackRock is also taking strategic equity stakes while partnering with popular financial apps like Acorns. Acorns is an automated savings app with over 3.3 million users. The app rounds up consumer mobile purchases to the nearest dollar and sends the spare change to investment accounts focused on ETFs (run by robo advisors). Basically, this means that BlackRock is focused on the future by building out an integrated financial tech platform tailored to how people are likely to save and invest in the coming years and decades.

So, if BlackRock is not just thriving but dominating the asset management industry and has such a bright future, then why does Wall Street hate it right now? That would be due to the risk profile.

Risks To Keep In Mind

First, let's address the most fundamental risk to asset managers like BlackRock. That would be the cyclical nature of its sales, earnings, and cash flow. This is a result of the volatile nature of the stock market, which periodically goes through violent downturns (bear markets). Today, about 85% of the BlackRock's fees are derived from AUM, so when the stock market tanks, so do earnings.

For example, in 2008, the company's EPS fell 21% due to the financial crisis. A key reason that many investors are so bearish on BlackRock today is fears that the second-longest bull market in history (now in its 10th year) could be coming to an end. That explains why the company's institutional equity funds have seen about $31 billion in outflows recently. Basically, large money managers are de-risking their portfolios due to heightened global monetary and trade uncertainties. This could create a growth headwind in the coming quarters.

Another concern the market has is a race to the bottom on asset management fees, courtesy of the rise of passive index funds with steadily declining fees. In the most recent quarter, despite 9.5% YOY growth in AUM, fee-based revenue rose just 3.7%, due to customers shifting assets into lower-cost funds and overall fee compression. The market is worried that index cost expense ratios may continue steadily declining, possibly all the way to zero or less.

That's due to Fidelity recently launching two stock ETFs with industry's first zero expense ratios. According to CNBC, in the first month these funds have attracted $1 billion in asset inflows, with 75% of that going into the US-based stock ETF. Now Credit Suisse is reporting that Schwab is considering a zero fee index ETF that it might offer exclusively to its retail clients.

However, it's important to remember that BlackRock, while facing increased competition, is still growing strongly. For example, the same month that Fidelity's zero-cost ETFs brought in $1 billion the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) took in $6.6 billion. Not just is IVV the world's largest S&P 500 ETF ($158 billion in AUM), but it continues to win market share. In fact, BlackRock has been able to maintain much higher expense ratios while still dominating the ETF industry, thanks largely to much higher trading volumes.

(Source: Motley Fool)

This is because large institutions, which are increasingly choosing passive funds, appreciate the much larger liquidity that BlackRock's iShares ETFs offer. That's partially what allows ETFs like IWM to sport much higher expense ratios and yet still continue attracting inflows.

(Source: Motley Fool)

Now, that's not to say that BlackRock hasn't faced expense ratio compression on its ETFs; those ratios have indeed been falling over time. And greater competition from asset managers struggling to survive is likely to cause that trend to continue. According to Dr. Derek Horstmeyer, an assistant professor of finance at George Mason University, “even a negative-fee ETF - where the fund pays investors to invest - might be possible”.

How could ETFs possibly sport negative expense ratios? Because asset managers could lend out shares to short-sellers, who pay annual interest for the privilege of betting against stocks. That revenue might allow negative-cost ETFs to become viable in the future, especially as improved automation technology means that running an ETF becomes less expensive.

But if expense ratios are likely to keep falling over time, then how can I possibly be bullish enough on BlackRock to recommend it or buy it for my own portfolio? Because the "race to the bottom" that so many investors worry about means that economies of scale will become even more important in the future. In the first 9 months of 2018, the coompany's operating margins actually increased 0.8% because literally no asset manager's scale is bigger.

And let's not forget that BlackRock's world-class management team has proven that it can branch out successfully into other fee-rich areas. For example, it recently announced plans to raise $10 billion for a new private equity fund to be run along the lines of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) long-term strategy. The success of high expense alternatives will ultimately come down to the best data analysis-driven risk management and taking a long-term approach that financially weaker rivals can't afford. Combined with continued success in passive funds, analysts currently expect BlackRock's long-term AUM to grow organically by 2-4% per year. That's even accounting for the next recession and bear market. Combined with slightly higher long-term operating margins (40% by 2022, per analysts) due to cost cutting, BlackRock is the best-positioned asset manager to grow its bottom line in the future.

Basically, I'm confident that the company's massive financial resources and its advantage in data analysis and risk management (Aladdin) will allow it to not just adapt to changing industry conditions. Rather, I expect it to thrive as weaker rivals go under and it continues to gain market share and even better economies of scale. Which bodes well for the most important aspect of any income investment: the dividend profile. And BlackRock's happens to be one of the most attractive of any blue chip dividend growth stock you can find today.

3. Dividend Profile: One Of The Best Dividend Growth Stocks To Own Over The Next 10 Years

A company's dividend profile consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation, this is what has historically driven total returns over time.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Expected 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate Expected CAGR Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Expected CAGR Total Return BlackRock 3.1% 46% 13% 16.1% 18.8% S&P 500 1.9% 38% 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Company earnings release, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp, Simply Safe Dividend, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard)

BlackRock's yield is over 50% greater than the S&P 500's, and at a six-year high. More importantly with a payout ratio of under 50%, that dividend is very low risk. How low risk? Well Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst), gives it a 98/100 safety rating, or one of the safest you can find on Wall Street.

That's not just due to a low payout ratio. The balance sheet is the second half of the safe dividend equation, and BlackRock's is a fortress.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost BlackRock 0.8 33.0 13% 7.6 AA- 3.7% Industry Average 2.6 NA 56% 4.0 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company's debt levels are very low by industry standards, and its cash flow covers interest costs 33 times over. Meanwhile, its current ratio (short-term assets/short-term liabilities) is a sky-high 7.6, nearly double that of its industry peers. A current ratio of 1.0 or higher is considered safe. Best of all, BlackRock actually has a net cash position of $1.7 billion, meaning it could literally pay off all its debt tomorrow if it wanted. But thanks to one of the strongest credit ratings in corporate America, it can borrow at interest rates four times less than its ROIC. This shows that BlackRock's combined financial strength, in the hands of the industry's best management team, means that the company's modest debt is fueling strong cash flow and dividend growth.

How strong? Well, over the past 10 years, BlackRock's dividend growth has averaged 14%. Over the next 10 years, analysts expect 13% EPS and FCF growth. Given the current payout ratio, that likely means the payout growth rate will also be about 13%. Combined with the current generous and very safe yield, that translates into an expected long-term total return of 3.1% yield + 13% dividend (and EPS and FCF) = 16.1% CAGR. And that assumes its valuation never recovers from today's low levels.

When we adjust for valuation mean reversion, we find the company likely capable of about 19% CAGR total returns. That's compared to the 0-5% that BlackRock, Morningstar, and Vanguard expect the S&P 500 to deliver over the next five to 10 years. Or, to put another way, today BlackRock offers:

Over 50% better than market yield

About double the long-term dividend growth potential (S&P 500 median dividend growth since 1990 has been 6.4%)

Far better total return potential (even not adjusting for valuation)

Basically, even if the market hates on BlackRock for several more years, the company's strong fundamentals should lead to market-crushing returns. But thanks to one of the best valuations in years, that's very unlikely to happen.

4. Valuation: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

BLK Total Return Price data by YCharts

BlackRock has been one of the worst-performing blue chips in America over the past year. But while some see that as a reason to stay away, I see it as a great time to "be greedy when others are fearful".

Now, there are dozens of ways to value a stock. For blue chips like BlackRock, two have historically be very useful. The first is comparing its P/E ratio to its historical norms.

Company Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year Average Forward P/E Ratio 20-Year Average P/E 10-Year EPS Growth Baked Into Price Analyst 10-Year EPS Growth Consensus BlackRock 14.7 17.6 20.3 3.1% 13% Industry Average 11.1 NA NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Due to tax reform in 2018, I'm using forward P/E ratios. The company's forward P/E is 14.7, which is significantly below its five-year average of 17.6 and its 20-year TTM P/E average of 20.3. While most financial companies trade for even less, BlackRock's clear lead in quality, management, and tech means it deserves a premium over its rivals. The current P/E ratio is pricing in just 3.1% long-term EPS growth, which is over four times less than what analysts (and I) expect. This tells me BlackRock is likely extremely undervalued and thus a very strong buy right now.

To confirm this, I turn to my favorite valuation method for blue chip dividend growth stocks: dividend yield theory, or DYT. DYT was pioneered by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends (NYSE:IQT) in 1966. Since then, IQT has been exclusively using this valuation model to achieve decades of market-beating returns, including across short-, medium- and long-term time frames.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT basically says that for most dividend stocks (whose business models don't change much), yields are mean-reverting. Thus, they cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. When the yield is significantly above this level, the stock is likely on sale. And when the yield returns to the fair value yield, the stock price should appreciate faster than EPS, FCF, and dividend growth.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 13-Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value 10-Year CAGR Valuation Boost Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential 3.1% 2.45% 2.3% 2.4% 23% 2.7% 18.8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

BLK's five-year and 13-year median yields are 2.45% and 2.3%, respectively. Taking the average of these figures, I estimate that strong long-term fundamentals will eventually cause the yield to return to about 2.4%. That implies shares are 23% undervalued today. This translates to a 2.7% CAGR 10-year valuation return boost, meaning shares should grow that much faster than EPS and dividends over the next decade.

Combining this with the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (yield + dividend growth = total return), which has been relatively accurate since 1956, is how I get to my valuation-adjusted expected CAGR return of nearly 19%. Note that Morningstar's highly conservative three-stage discounted cash flow model estimates BlackRock is actually 31% undervalued. That would imply a 19.9% long-term CAGR total return potential.

The bottom line on BLK's valuation is that this industry-leading blue chip, unquestionably a "wonderful company", is now trading not just at a fair price but a fantastic one. That makes it a very strong buy for anyone comfortable with the risk profile.

Bottom Line: Now Is The Perfect Time To Be "Greedy When Others Are Fearful" About The Best Asset Manager In The World

Don't get me wrong, I'm not predicting that BlackRock has bottomed. It's very possible that negative short-term market sentiment might push shares even lower. However, should that happen, I plan to remember the immortal words of history's greatest value investor, Warren Buffett.

When It's Raining Gold, Reach For A Bucket, Not A Thimble"

I have limit orders in place to steadily buy BlackRock, should the stock continue falling to even more undervalued levels. I call this a "catch a falling knife with conviction" strategy, and it's one I only use on my favorite long-term investing ideas.

And make no mistake, BlackRock is a world-class, Grade A, blue chip dividend growth stock. Its wide moat (courtesy of the best tech), fortress-like balance sheet, and FCF-rich and highly scalable business model means it will likely deliver double-digit CAGR dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

Combined with the highest yield in six years and today's mouth-watering valuation, that translates into 19% or perhaps even 20% long-term CAGR total return potential. Which means that BlackRock today isn't just one of the top blue chip dividend stocks you can buy, but likely one of the next decade's best income investments, period.

