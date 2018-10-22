SAP: Ignore Near-Term Earnings Weakness

While it's true that startups are gaining market share in many of SAP's key areas, SAP will always be the goliath in products like ERP, procurement, and supply chain tools.

Earnings releases are seldom positive events for SAP (SAP), the German software giant whose stock has whimpered all year long despite notable advances in its cloud efforts. After posting Q3 results, SAP's shares slid yet again, adding further injury to a stinging October correction that quickly pulled SAP down from a year-to-date high of $127 reached in late September.

Like its unfortunate peer in the large-cap software sector, Oracle (ORCL), SAP has been a laggard for an extended period of time. While investors have latched onto high-growth SaaS startups (though in October, investors quickly pivoted out of these names), Oracle and SAP are enduring extended punishment for not transitioning quickly enough into the cloud. SAP's cloud growth is soaring now - cloud bookings growth hit nearly 40% y/y this quarter and accelerated sequentially from Q2 - but still nothing seems to stoke investors' enthusiasm in SAP any longer. The company has become quite the value stock - something that's quite rare in the technology space.

SAP data by YCharts

Bullish thesis still intact, especially after guidance raise

There's no doubt that SAP is not the most exciting stock in which to invest in the technology space. The company is decades old - and if you strip out the company's cloud growth, overall revenues are barely moving an inch (due to the fact that cloud bookings are essentially cannibalizing what would have been larger upfront billings for perpetual license software). But even so, SAP is stable in the IT landscape. And despite competition from both startups and fellow large-cap peers like Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle in virtually every category of software it competes in, SAP has managed to drive stable top-line and earnings expansion across its broad portfolio of apps.

Take the procurement space, for example. Coupa (COUP), which went public two years ago with its fast-growing procurement tool that aimed to be the Amazon (AMZN) of B2B purchasing, is certainly a fast-growing company. But SAP Ariba still towers over it. This quarter, SAP's Business Network segment (which primarily houses the Ariba product) grew revenues at 22% y/y on a constant currency basis, making up about 11% of SAP's overall revenues. Per SAP's own press release, Ariba remains the "largest commerce platform in the world with approximately $2.6 trillion global commerce annually transacted in more than 180 countries." At present, no other company can match that.

SAP isn't sitting still on its core strengths, either. Last quarter, the company made a big deal out of its Callidus acquisition, which extends its reach into CRM and positions it as a future competitor to Salesforce.com's (CRM) traditional dominance in sales and marketing software. The key point here is: SAP has a lot of different application categories - in some of which SAP is the clear leader, and others in which it's an emerging contender. It has planted seeds in many different areas of enterprise software, and that gives the company a high degree of long-term survivability.

Buoyed by the company's results in the third quarter, SAP's management even raised its guidance outlook for the full year - it's not expecting cloud subscription and support revenue that's €100 million higher (a ~4% bump) than its prior range. The company is also lifting its operating profit forecast for the year by another €25 million.

Figure 1. SAP updated guidance Source: SAP investor relations

It's difficult to find any kernels of negative news coming out of SAP, so I'd stick to my guns and stay long.

Q3 download: near-term profit squeeze a non-issue

Let's dive deeper into the results of SAP's third quarter, which investors reacted negatively to. Here's the full financial table below:

Figure 2. SAP 3Q18 results Source: SAP investor relations

You'll note above that total revenues saw rather weak 8% y/y growth to €6.02 billion. However, note that in constant currency, SAP said its revenues actually grew by 10% y/y. This is flat to last quarter's constant currency growth rate of 10% y/y, and an improvement in nominal terms (as SAP had only grown its top line on an unadjusted basis by 4% y/y last quarter).

The main culprit for slowing overall growth, ironically, is better-than-expected cloud strength, as this shifts more revenues out into future quarters. Cloud subscription and support revenues grew 39% y/y this quarter (and 41% y/y in constant currency terms), accelerating two points over last quarter's constant currency growth of 39% y/y.

New cloud bookings also hit €411 million this quarter and grew 37% y/y, ensuring a robust pipeline for future revenues. Note also that the share of SAP's predictable/recurring revenues grew three points to 68% of revenues. Despite not being as celebrated as other companies that transitioned successfully into the cloud like Adobe (ADBE), there's no doubt that SAP is now primarily a subscription-oriented business, which is what Wall Street wants to see.

Figure 3. Cloud bookings and other key metrics Source: SAP investor relations

This cloud strength - while a positive for the long term - hurts near-term profitability, as cloud gross margins are currently lower than license gross margins. Cloud gross margins, however, did improve by 380bps to 58.6% on an IFRS basis, so this is what we should mostly focus on. The greater mix of cloud revenues relative to license revenues, however, pulled overall operating margins down to 20.5%, as shown in the margin trends below:

Figure 4. SAP margin trends Source: SAP investor relations

As a result, operating profits slipped -6% y/y on an IFRS basis to €1.24 million. Earnings per share, too, were flat at €0.82. The post-earnings selloff on SAP is likely due to investors seizing upon the near-term profit weakness instead of emphasizing the strength in cloud revenues and bookings. Cloud gross margins are going up too, which means the future impact to operating margins won't be as heavy.

Final thoughts

In my view, SAP's sluggish stock price performance hasn't adequately reflected the tremendous progress that SAP has made on the cloud side, nor its nascent efforts to expand into categories like ERP. SAP is an irreplaceable titan of both the tech sector as well as the Eurozone economy - and as such, it's a safe stock to bank on for the long term. Focus on the company's cloud bookings, cloud margin improvement, and guidance raise - the rest is mostly short-term noise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.