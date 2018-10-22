U.S. REITs Rebounded Sharply Last Week

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the US posted the biggest gain by far for the major asset classes last week, based on a set of exchange-traded products. By contrast, last week's biggest loser: equities in emerging markets.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) topped the winner's list over the five trading days through Friday, October 19, with a 3.0% gain. The increase marks the first weekly advance for the ETF in more than a month.

Turning to the red ink brigade, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) continued to fall, slumping 1.6% - the biggest setback among the major asset classes last week. The slide marks the fourth straight weekly loss for VWO, which closed near its lowest price in a year and a half on Friday.

Investors are hoping that the strong rebound in China's stock market today signals that emerging markets generally will find a degree of stability this week. The Shanghai Composite rallied for a second day on Monday, supported by bullish comments from several Chinese leaders and regulators.

Meanwhile, an ETF-based version of the Global Markets Index (GMI.F) ticked lower again last week. This investable, unmanaged benchmark that holds all the major asset classes in market value weights fell for a fourth week, edging down 0.1%.

For 1-year return, US equities continue to dominate. Despite recent weakness, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is up 9.3% on a total return basis, the strongest year-over-year gain for the major asset classes by far.

Indeed, the rest of the field is mostly under water for the trailing 1-year change. The biggest setback as of last week's close is found in emerging markets stocks: VWO has lost 12.5% over the past year.

GMI.F is still clinging to a slight year-over-year gain: the benchmark up 1.5% on a total return basis for the trailing 1-year performance through Friday.

For current drawdown, broadly defined commodities continue to post the biggest slide from the previous peak. The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) is nursing a 47% peak-to-trough decline. On the flip side, US junk bonds are posting the smallest drawdown - roughly 2%, based on the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

GMI.F's current drawdown is a bit more than 6% at the moment.