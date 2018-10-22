Reefer Mania: Day One Sales Across Canada Could Top C$27.9 Million

The focus moves from legalization to supply shortages - stores running out of selection and stock, and general shortages until perhaps mid-2019.

(All dollar figures herein are in Canadian dollars.)

(Lineup for a cannabis store in Calgary, Alberta)

Summary

Cannabis (MJ, OTC:HMLSF) became legal in Canada on October 17, 2018.

Publicly available sales figures are a bit spotty, but several provinces have reported either sales volume (in number of sales) or sales value on October 17, 2018. Sales were strong across the country - with many stores and provinces running out of cannabis or running out of certain strains of cannabis.

Based on my own extrapolations, I estimate first-day sales to have totaled ~212,000 across Canada. In dollars, I estimate that $28 million in legal recreational cannabis was sold on October 17, 2018.

These are huge sales figures. Long lines were reported around the country - demand for recreational cannabis is very high. Cannabis companies are likely to struggle to keep up with that demand. The focus may now move from first-day celebrations to increasing supply to satisfy the booming demand.

I am bullish on the cannabis industry over the next ten years, both in Canada and globally.

Cannabis Sales By Province

Data is incomplete here, since there is not data from every province. As a result, this listing only includes provinces which have any data - sorted in order of population.

Ontario (14.2 million people in 2017 on Stats Canada): In the first 24 hours of legalization, Ontario had 100,000 orders and 1,300,000 unique visits. About 12% of those orders were in the first hour of legalization. Sales figures in dollars were not released.

"'The OCS has been truly amazed by the volume of sales,' OCS president Patrick Ford said in the release. 'It’s way beyond what we anticipated and we appreciate customers’ patience as this exciting new business gets off the ground.' The store stated it has reached out to federally-licensed producers to supply products they’ve sold out of." The Star

(Lineup at a cannabis store in Montreal, Quebec)

Quebec (8.4 million): Quebec made 42,500 sales including 30,000 online sales and 12,500 sales in stores. Sales figures in dollars were not released.

"[I]n a statement issued on Thursday, the agency noted that 'certain products are listed as unavailable on our website. Given the interest created by legalization and the rarity of these products nationally, the SQDC expects serious supply challenges over the short term for its outlets.' 'For online purchases, we expect a lack of products including oils, sprays, gels and pre-rolled joints.' On Thursday, there were hundreds of people waiting to get into the SQDC store on Ste-Catherine St. for most of the morning. The long lines continued during the day and into the night." Montreal Gazette

British Columbia (4.8 million): BC made 9,980 sales including 9,137 online sales and 795 sales in BC's single retail store. Sales figures in dollars were not released.

Alberta (4.3 million): Alberta made 8,300 online sales for a total of $730,000 by 3:30 PM on the day of legalization. This does not include retail sales, which are at private stores rather than from the government. Because this figure includes only part of the first day and excludes retail sales, it is below total first-day sales.

(Customer and lineup at Nova Scotia cannabis store)

Nova Scotia (950,000): Nova Scotia made 12,180 total sales at its twelve retail stores and its online shop. In sum, $660,000 in revenue was generated on the first day.

Prince Edward Island (150,000): PEI made $152,408.35 in sales on the first day of legalization including both online and the province's three stores. Sales volume - in number of sales - was not released.

Northwest Territories (45,000): NWT did not report either sales volume or sales total, but did report that they had sold out of cannabis on day one - a sure sign of strong demand compared to supply.

(Lineup at Cannabis Yukon in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory)

Yukon Territory (40,000): Yukon Territory made $59,000 in sales on its first day of legalization. Territory officials said that 1,000 people went through the one Cannabis Yukon store (above) in Whitehorse while 700 people visited the website. Based on context, I believe those are 1,700 visitors and not 1,700 sales, however, since 1,700 sales would be a huge proportion of the Territory and would mean each sale was much smaller in value than in other locations ($34 compared to $55 in Nova Scotia and $88 in Alberta).

Percentage of Canadians Who Shopped

(Author based on above data)

Nova Scotia had the most successful launch by per-capita sales. In that province, sales volume was 1.3% of the population on the first day of cannabis legalization. This success is likely due to Nova Scotia's 12 retail outlets that were open on the first day - a relatively large number of cannabis stores/capita compared to other provinces.

Compared to Nova Scotia's number of liquor stores, 12 stores is not many stores - Nova Scotia has 106 liquor stores - but it is much larger proportionately than other provinces. Perhaps because it has more stores than other provinces, Nova Scotia had more first-day sales than other provinces.

Alberta is the lowest here, but Alberta sales figures only include online sales before 3:30 PM - excluding sales after 3:30 PM and sales made in retail stores.

(Author based on above data)

In sales per capita (by dollars), Alberta again ranks last due to not including a full day and not including retail stores.

Yukon Territory sold the most cannabis per capita by value, between its one store and its online site. Although one store may not sound impressive, having a single store is one store for every ~40,000 residents. Meanwhile, having 12 stores in Nova Scotia - which is still a great number of stores - is one store for every ~80,000 residents. Thus, while the Yukon has only a single store, it has twice as many stores per capita as Nova Scotia and about 75% of Yukon's population lives near Whitehorse - and thus near the one cannabis store.

Extrapolating These Sales Nationwide?

We can also extrapolate these sales figures nationwide, using a weighted average. Sales figures can be extrapolated either using Alberta or excluding Alberta. I prefer the latter extrapolation, as Alberta's 15-hour, online-only sales figures understate provincial demand for cannabis.

Including Alberta, sales volume was ~0.53% of the population of Canada, based on a weighted average of known sales figures. Sales value per capita was ~$0.29/Canadian on October 17, including Alberta. Extrapolating both figures, we find first-day sales of ~194,000 transactions generating retail sales of ~$10.8 million (or $4.0 billion annualized - but day one sales would not be an average day).

However, recall that Alberta's figures are flawed - they stop at 3:30 PM and exclude retail sales. Thus, those figures will skew too low, which is why Alberta has the lowest per capita sales (in number of sales and dollar value) above.

Thus, it is likely more accurate - in my view - to exclude Alberta from both weighted averages.

Excluding Alberta, sales volume was equal to 0.58% of Canadians. This implies ~212,000 total sales on the first day of cannabis legalization in Canada. Excluding Alberta, sales totals were $0.76 of sales per Canadian. This implies ~$28 million in sales on the first day of legalization in Canada.

I expect these approximations to be relatively accurate, given that the reporting provinces should not be systematically more likely to have higher or lower sales than other provinces/territories - this should not be a biased sample.

Extrapolated Oct 17 Cannabis Sales Inc Alberta Ex Alberta Extrapolated Total Sales (#) 193,849 212,403 Extrapolated Total Sales ($) $10,824,936 $27,952,775

(Author's estimates)

Extrapolating ales excluding Alberta annually - which again, I would not recommend - implies more than $10 billion in retail sales in year one. That figure is unrealistically high and illustrates why we should not extrapolate day one sales across the year - day one was not an average day. For comparison, Deloitte has estimated first-year retail sales to hit $4.3 billion - an estimate which is more likely to be correct than $10 billion, in my view. Either way, however - cannabis will generate a lot of revenue in Canada and will generate a lot of tax dollars.

Takeaways

(Lineup at a cannabis store in Edmonton, Alberta)

Consumers in Canada have proven that demand for cannabis is strong. Lines were long across the country and provinces are reporting delays in shipping online orders.

Cannabis shortages, which most observers expected, are already being reported. Canopy Growth (CGC) suggested this shortage was partially due to cannabis companies playing it safe and not yet being nimble enough to match demand:

"Bruce Linton, CEO of private supplier Canopy Growth Corp., told CBC News that there was too much unknown about the market right now to risk a glut of unused supply, while not yet being nimble enough to meet demand for the most popular products."

Whatever the reason for shortages, there are widespread reports of stores running out of cannabis and cannabis executives expect shortages:

"There are 'supply chain issues abounding everywhere with every LP,' said Aphria's (OTCQB:APHQF) chief executive Vic Neufeld told analysts. 'There will not be any complete satisfaction by any of the provincial regulators out of the box,' he said during a call to discuss the Leamington, Ont.-based company's latest earnings. 'The pipeline fill is not going to be there. But that's just the short term.'" CBC

As I have suggested before, I expect cannabis shortages until ~mid-2019. After that time, there is a risk of cannabis over-supply. Initial shortages will help companies whose production is coming online sooner rather than later, like Canopy Growth and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). Later surpluses/over-supply may hurt companies with no current production and whose production is expected to come online in mid-2019 or later - like The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) (as I described in "Aurora And TGOD Break Up: Who Does This Harm?").

In short, October 17, 2018 was a strong day for cannabis and confirmed the high demand for cannabis. Canadian cannabis companies will now focus on expanding their production in order to satisfy demand and on preparing for the legalization of vape oil cartridges and edibles in 2019.

If considering an investment in cannabis, please be careful. This is a very risky market and shares are volatile. On Friday, shares in nearly every cannabis company fell heavily - between ~4% and ~10%:

(Share price movement on Oct 19, 2018 based on closing data)

Investors should be aware of just how volatile this market can be - in both directions - before any investment in cannabis.

I expect long-term gains in cannabis with successful legalization in Canada ultimately spreading "reefer madness" to other countries. Those countries are likely to see a lack of social harm in Canada combined with billions of dollars in tax revenue. This will ultimately lift all boats in the cannabis industry - including both American and Canadian companies. October 17th was only the beginning of this journey - two countries down, 193 to go.

Happy investing!

