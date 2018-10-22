General Electric's On A Mission To Save The World, One Business At A Time

Uncertainty exists regarding its future, but if management saves Current, it will likely be setting shareholders up for attractive value creation in the future.

At its core, General Electric (NYSE:GE) is a large, industrial firm. Because of this nature, many of its products and services are significant investments firms undertake in order to operate, which is why it might come as a surprise to some that parts of the business are actually dedicated to getting customers to spend less, not more on various activities they engage in regularly. One such portion of the conglomerate is Current, powered by GE (or just Current for the rest of this article). What is today a piece of the firm’s Lighting segment is a goods and services provider dedicated to helping customers operate in an efficient manner, spending some upfront capital in order to cut expenses across the board. Already, Current has experienced some level of success, and as time goes on, investors can expect for that success to grow at a stellar rate.

Current and vertical farming

Vertical farming is the practice of growing various crops, herbs, etc. in vertically stacked layers that can use some mix of either soil, hydroponic, or aeroponic growing methods in order to increase crop yield while lowering costs. As of today, the industry is still rather small, but it’s growing rapidly. One source suggests that this year revenue in the industry stands at about $2.5 billion, but that the industry should expand at a rate of about 28% per annum through 2024, when it exceeds $13 billion in size. Another source suggested a 22.4% growth rate per annum through 2025, when it should achieve a size of $9.9 billion.

In order to grow crops in this manner, farmers utilize different lighting technologies that, when used appropriately, succeed in shortening growth cycles by replicating and accelerating natural photosynthesis. One of the go-to providers of services for these farmers is Current. Earlier this year, for instance, the company partnered with the Stockbridge Technology Centre’s Vertical Farming Development Facility to provide it with its Arize horticultural lighting solutions (the menu of which can be seen in the image below). Through the Centre, farmers are given the ability to test and model their urban farm setups before going through the cost and time of investing heavily in something that may not work or, if it does, works in a way they didn’t expect.

*Taken from Current, a GE Company

Current’s exposure isn’t just on the testing side though. There are legitimate companies that employ the company’s technologies today. Jones Food Company, for instance, grows an estimated 420 tonnes of herbs per year using Current’s Arize technology. What they found was that it is instrumental in helping the company consume 90% less water, 50% less fertilizer, and 33% less energy than alternative approaches.

This is good news for General Electric’s investors, because as the vertical farming industry grows, Current should grow, adding value to the company’s investors. Current forecasts for the industry suggest that the LED horticultural lighting portion of the industry should expand at a 30% rate per annum, rising from $224 million this year to $633 million in 2022. The real value, though, will likely fall with the software applications that can be deployed to increase efficiency.

Current isn’t just about farming

Vertical farming is great, but if Current’s focus was solely on that, it wouldn’t be a large enough industry to justify an article on based on General Electric’s size. What is big, though, is the far-reaching effects Current could have on the broader economy. You see, in an effort to utilize its technology in every possible way and to really demonstrate General Electric’s versatility and completeness as an organization, Current partnered up with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to help it to achieve its goal of relying entirely on renewable energy by 2020.

To-date, Current has retrofitted over 4,500 of JPMorgan’s US-based locations, not only with Current’s physical components but also with various software applications. One of these applications, AllSites, offers “enterprise-level, cloud-based visibility into energy and HVAC efficiency” throughout JPM’s network of stores in order to monitor energy consumption.

In all, Current’s technologies work to improve energy management, irrigation processes, and lighting power and control systems for the bank. Though financial impact has not been discussed, there’s no denying that Current has had a big impact on the organization’s needs. Following the roll-out of technologies, JPMorgan’s energy consumption fell by 15% and its lighting-related consumption declined around 50%. Even on the front of irrigation there was an impact, with water consumption down 20% compared to what it was previously.

*Taken from Current, a GE Company

The focus on reducing consumption of things like water and energy is fairly new on this scale across the global economy. As technology has continued to develop, companies and even governments are on the lookout for ways to reduce costs, and Current will be sure to be a beneficiary of this trend. One fascinating example I read about the other day that has nothing to do with Current or General Electric but does go on to illustrate what kind of steps different parties are willing to take to lower energy consumption relates to the Chinese city of Chengdu.

According to the article I read, scientists in the city are planning to deploy a low-orbit satellite to act as an artificial “moon” of sorts. The satellite, while appearing more like a large star more than a moon, would orbit the Earth 311 miles above the city and reflect light down onto the city’s citizens. If it were to act as planned, an area of 19 square miles could have a light that is 8 times brighter than the moon shining down on it at night. Each year, it would save the city an estimated $173 million.

Takeaway

Current is, to me, a fascinating sub-segment under the General Electric banner. The company has demonstrated its usefulness not only in niche industries like vertical farming, but also across a broader spectrum like with the work it has done with JPMorgan. Some uncertainty does exist, though, because we don’t really know what Current’s future will look like. It is an interesting player with attractive growth prospects, but we also know that General Electric has been trying at least all of this year to sell off its Lighting segment.

In February, news broke that it had sold off some of its international operations under the segment for an undisclosed sum, and rumors have circulated that a price of around $1 billion may be had for the rest of this business, but whether Current will be included with it is uncertain. Personally, because of the software tie-in that exists with Current and the rest of General Electric’s vision to grow what it is calling GE Digital, I hope Current remains if the rest of Lighting’s business is sold off. If so, the upside for shareholders over the next several years could be attractive.

