Kinder Morgan: Growth Ahead

Mr. Market was upset by the slow start towards growth after a year or so of sales and debt payments. Now, Kinder Morgan (KMI) has the receipts coming from the sale of the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the expansion project to the Canadian government. Kinder Morgan management disclosed that the approximately $2 billion distribution will go to pay off debt. That debt payment could lead to a credit rating upgrade which would lower future interest costs.

Management long ago claimed to have upgraded project profitability. Therefore, future projects should have a higher profitability threshold than at least some of the past projects. Besides, many potential buyers of midstream capacity are a whole lot more flexible when headlines are screaming about capacity shortages hurting growth prospects. Cash flow from each future capital project dollar spent appears to be on the rise.

The higher levels of industry activity could also benefit carbon dioxide pricing. The selling price of this gas really never recovered from the lack of activity caused by the large oil price drop a few years back. The increasing industry activity may change the demand for carbon dioxide gas. A lot of higher cost projects become viable with higher oil projects. Therefore, demand growth could potentially exceed supply growth for a while. This would be very good news for the long-suffering division.

In the meantime, industry capacity of just about all types, has fallen behind the demand growth caused by rising oil prices. This is especially true in the Permian. However, other less known areas may also be about to join the midstream capacity shortage group. This shortage could provide years of growth projects even if oil prices were to cyclically decline tomorrow. Many in the industry invested billions in the Permian (for example).

Shareholders will demand a return regardless of industry conditions. Major shareholders are very unlikely to be satisfied with a "wait and see" attitude. Instead, most shareholders want their investments increasing in value yesterday.

Hedging allows a growth strategy when an industry downturn occurs. The hope of the hedging company is to make an adequate return on new wells drilled and then "let profits run" for the remaining production. Lately, industry strategies appear to make surplus conditions larger or last longer than downturns occurring before hedging strategies. Even though the individual companies benefit, the industry overall appears to suffer a more significant downturn cycle.

In addition, well design and other production improvements continue at a break-neck pace. This has enabled production to grow even if more rigs are not used. As the production improvements continue, the industry lowers the acceptable break-even for drilling new wells. That lower break-even may well enable industry activity to continue at prices that used to be unimaginable. All of this bodes well for future growth for Kinder Morgan shareholders.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website On October 8, 2018

This projected enterprise value (once the $2 billion long-term debt is paid from the proceeds) now trades for approximately 11 times projected EBITDA. That valuation is very reasonable. However, management now has in place a system to grow without diluting shareholders. Large companies generally do not grow as fast as smaller companies. But the diversification of a giant company such as Kinder Morgan offers some safety. This company has access to every major basin (and several minor basins) in the United States. Plus the company has a history of making acquisitions to aid growth.

A 7% projected growth rate combined with the current yield and the projected dividend increase next year create a fine risk-adjusted return from the current price levels. An acquisition could add another percentage or two to that combined rate.

There is some exposure to industry downturns. But the midstream business is largely a "steady Eddie." The more volatile carbon dioxide business is a part of the company. During the worst downturn in a few decades, this company only reported EBITDA and cash flow a couple of percentage points lower than the previous quarter. About three-fourths of the business is tied to long-term contracts. I go lower than management because there is always a portion of those long-term contracts up for renewal. Let's face it, renewal during a downturn can put the buyer in the driver's seat if the industry capacity has caught up. It never hurts to be cautious.

The stock took a dive because the distribution cut aggravated Mr. Market. Many income shareholders exited at that point to greener pastures. However, now that distribution cut is about to bear fruit as growth projects come online in quantity. A company this large takes time to implement a new strategy. Mr. Market often loses patience over that time.

However, now the balance sheet has been repaired and the extra (or "free") cash flow can be put to use by investing in new growth projects. The market will have to figure out a new way to value growing midstream companies. The distribution should grow over time with the cash flow growth. Currently, no future growth appears priced into the stock.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation September, 2018

The company has various backlog projects coming to fruition with a whole lot more potential projects to evaluate. The projects coming online have a whole lot lower value to EBITDA ratio than the company's current trading ratio of enterprise value to trading ratio. Therefore, new projects will add to growth. Plus many growth projects often contain future potential "add-on" opportunities that are far more profitable than the original project.

The potential $400 billion in investment opportunities has a whole lot of promise even if that estimated projection was $200 million. Plus many of these projects will have dedicated customers with long-term contracts before construction even starts. This is a very dependable business to be in at the current time.

Reinvesting the extra cash flow so that distribution coverage remains generous means that growth will probably accelerate as compounding (from continued reinvestment) increases cash flow. At that point, shareholders will have to determine an adequate growth rate when compared to the distribution of dividends to shareholders. The current oil production boom should provide years of growth. Some gas-producing areas are reviving but gas overall suffers from years of oversupply.

This company provides a relatively safe return. The well-advertised dividend growth provides clarity to forward projections. The long-term contracts of the midstream sector also provide a little more security than other parts of the oil and gas industry do. The fears of interest rate hikes generally bring a company like this into bargain territory. It has taken far more time to turn things around than anticipated. But Kinder Morgan is clearly back on the growth track. The stock will probably easily double in value in less than five years once the market realizes the past will fade as a far more pleasant future takes hold.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.