How Much Cash Will Snap Burn Thursday?

Rihanna. Source: Spilled News

Snapchat (SNAP) reports Q3 earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $283.52 and EPS of -$0.14. The revenue estimate implies 22% growth Y/Y and a 3% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Update On The Site Revamp

Snapchat's 188 million daily active users ("DAUs") imply the company definitely has something the public wants. The questions remain, "Can it go from developing a cool app to creating a sustainable business model?" Snapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel tried to answer that question several months ago when he revamped the site to separate (1) photos and videos generated by friends from (2) content from publishers and influencers. The goal was to unlock additional growth.

In March, Snapchat ran an incendiary ad that made reference to pop star Rihanna. She took to Facebook's (FB) Instagram to complain about the ad and voice her grievances with Snapchat. It created a public relations nightmare for the company, and SNAP's market capitalization has fallen by over $12 billion since. That may have been the first sign the site revamp - meant to amplify engagement and goose growth - may have gone awry.

The second sign may have been reflected in Q2 2018 DAUs. They grew 9% Y/Y, but fell 2% sequentially due to lower frequency of use among Snapchat's user base. In a leaked memo earlier this month, Spiegel admitted the company rushed the redesign, and may not have given itself enough time to test it. If the company experiences a sequential decline in DAUs again this quarter it could be difficult to regain traction, and the stock could tumble.

How Much Cash Will Snapchat Burn Thursday?

Since going public in early 2017, Snapchat has grown its revenue and hemorrhaged cash. One would have thought that as the company gained critical mass it would have been able to stop burning cash. That has not been the case.

The company's average revenue per user ("ARPU") less of cost of revenue per user ("CoRPU) was $0.38 in Q2 2018 - hardly enough to cover R&D and SG&A expense. Its revenue base simply cannot support its cost structure.

In Q2 2018, the company's cash flow from operations were -$199 million, a slight improvement from -$210 million a year earlier. Over the past 12 months, cash flow from operations was -$569 million. Given cash and securities of nearly $1.6 billion Snapchat cannot continue to burn cash at its current pace. A MoffettNathanson analyst said SNAP is quickly running out of cash and may need a capital raise next year. I anticipate more cash burn in Q3 and potentially a promise by Spiegel to cut costs. Will the market believe him?

Price Discovery

SNAP has an equity market capitalization of $8.6 billion and trades at over 8x run-rate revenue (Q2 2018 revenue annualized). SNAP is worth nearly $9 billion because that is the value someone assigned to it. Some speculate whether Amazon (AMZN) could acquire Snapchat - such speculation may be propping up the stock. Why would Amazon acquire Snapchat at nearly $9 billion if it could get it much cheaper in the future? SNAP is down over 50% Y/Y. Amid cash burn, stagnant DAU growth and competition from Instagram and WhatsApp the stock could fall further.

Conclusion

Over the next few weeks, investors will likely begin to strongly estimate Snapchat's intrinsic value. I believe that intrinsic value is much less than SNAP's current share price. Sell SNAP.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.