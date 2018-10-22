Pintec Technology Aims For $41 Million IPO

The IPO isn't cheap, although management has strong existing investor support for the IPO and a top-tier lead left underwriter in Goldman Sachs.

Pintec faces uncertain business, regulatory and trade environments while developing new business lines with an evolving business focus.

The firm operates a financial services marketplace in China, offering point-of-sale financing, wealth management, and insurance services to consumers.

Pintec Technology has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO of ADSs.

Quick Take

Pintec Technology Holdings (PT) intends to raise $41 million in an IPO from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a range of point-of-sale and related financial services and solutions to retailers and their customers.

PT appears to be transitioning its business to more diversified revenue streams, and it faces significant regulatory uncertainties and potentially harmful trade war effects that may not be transitory.

The Company and Technology

Beijing, China-based Pintec was founded in 2012 to operate as a peer-to-peer lending business. Since then, it has diversified its operations to provide point-of-sale and personal installment loans for consumers purchasing goods from retailers and other purposes.

Additionally, Pintec has begun to offer business installment loan products to businesses.

The weighted average APR (Average Percentage Rate) of its three loan products is as follows:

(Source: Pintec F-1/A)

Company management is headed by CEO and co-founder Wei, who has been with the firm since in this capacity since its inception and was previously founder of Innovation Technology Corp., a telecom service provider.

Investors in the company include Genius Hub, Mandra iBase, New Fortune Fund, Ventech China II, Xiaomi Ventures, Wise Plus, Cyrus Jun-Ming Wen, Rosy Range Global, and Matrix Partners.

More recently, the firm has further diversified into wealth management and insurance brokerage.

Pintec does not assume credit risk for its lending products; rather, the firm operates a marketplace of sorts to provide lenders with potential customers.

Its wealth management service is a robo-advisor for renminbi-denominated assets, with the structure of its intermediary platform shown below:

(Source: Pintec)

Customer Acquisition

Pintec operates in between financial resource providers and businesses needing to extend credit to their customers to improve sales, as the graphic shows below:

The firm has 183 business partners (merchants) and 83 financial partners (funding sources). It appears that due to its selective nature, Pintec is using a direct sales / business development approach to secure additional, large business and financial partners.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping substantially in recent periods as the firm has scaled its operations, per the table below:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 8.9% 2017 12.7% 2016 131.2%

(Source: Registration statement and IPO Edge)

Market and Competition

By way of comparison, according to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, outstanding loan balances for online peer-to-peer lending platforms has exploded in recent years, from RMB 31 billion ($467 million) in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion ($129 billion) by January 2017. This spectacular rise represents a 27.6 times growth multiple in just a three-year period.

Furthermore, "China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities [in 2016] and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments", as the chart below shows:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

China is also home to a growing number of "unicorns": tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn, followed by Lufax’s (LFAX) valuation of $18.5 billion:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

Until the recent government crackdown, the growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic. In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance, and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

During this tremendous growth period, the PBoC (People’s Bank of China) cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times.

Also, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups over the past few years promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.

So, it isn’t surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate and regulatory environment. That liberalized regulatory environment has shifted to a more constrained environment since the government’s regulatory actions impacting non-traditional consumer credit firms such as PT.

In the U.S. point-of-sale financing market, according to a recent analysis by American Banker, the point-of-sale loan market is "hot" now, and banks are eager to use these methods as a source of new consumer loans as they seek to diversify their loan books.

The chart below shows the growth of three U.S.-based GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) partner bank point-of-sale loans in recent quarters:

Consumers find these services compelling, as it provides them with alternatives to mainstream or store-branded credit cards. Retailers like this option, since they sell more products as a result of providing more ways for consumers to purchase.

Other companies, such as Affirm, are alternative technology-enabled lenders that seek to disrupt the industry by providing lower-cost (or no cost, in some cases) access to point-of-sale credit.

Financial Performance

Pintec’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased top line revenue, although at a decelerating rate of growth

Strong growth in gross profit

Swing to positive gross margin

Uneven cash flow or loss from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (audited PCAOB):

(Source: Pintec F-1/A)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $87.3 million, 2.3x previous period

2017: $85.9 million, 9.4x previous year

2016: $8.3 million

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $35.7 million

2017: $29.7 million

2016: ($754,545) gross loss

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 40.9%

2017: 34.6%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: ($15.6 million) cash used in operations

2017: $29.8 million cash flow from operations

2016: ($18.6 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $77.4 million in cash and $270.7 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was negative ($15.9 million).

IPO Details

PT intends to sell 3.725 million ADSs representing underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $41 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing ADSs of up to $34 million at the IPO price. Additionally, other investors intend to purchase up to $20 million of the IPO at the public price. Combined with the existing shareholders, these indications of interest total 132% of the proposed IPO amount. This is strong support from existing and new investors, and is a positive signal for IPO investors and post-IPO price dynamics.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share versus fifteen votes per share for Class B shareholders, which will be held by the co-founders. Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $747 million. Excluding effects of underwriter options, private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float-to-outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We plan to use up to approximately US$10 million to repay shareholder loans from Xijin (Shanghai) Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd. and up to approximately US$10 million to acquire a micro-lending license, although we have no current agreement to acquire such a license. We may also use a portion of these proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses that complement our business, although we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisitions or investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs (Asia), Deutsche Bank Securites, Citigroup, and ICBC International.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure (TTM) Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $412,048,942 Enterprise Value $746,524,942 Price/Sales 2.81 EV / Revenue 5.08 EV / EBITDA 96.56 Earnings Per Share -$0.03 Total Debt-to-Equity 2.75 Float-to-Outstanding Shares Ratio 9.94% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.00 Net Free Cash Flow $2,901,969

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

As a reference, PT’s clearest public comparable would be GreenSky. Shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric GreenSky Pintec Technology Holdings Variance Price/Sales 7.70 2.81 -63.6% EV / Revenue 2.73 5.08 86.2% EV / EBITDA 6.25 96.56 1445.0% Earnings Per Share 0.83 -$0.03 -103.2%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 24, 2018.

