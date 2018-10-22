My Oh My, Another Strong Buy

Park’s scale and cost of capital advantages should allow the company to continue to generate high double-digit price appreciation packed with a safe dividend.

Park shares have declined by around 14% over the last 30 days and we believe that this pullback has created a window of opportunity for investors.

The HNA transaction entirely eliminated the HNA overhang and broadened the REIT’s shareholder base to include a deeper base of REIT-dedicated long-only shareholders.

According to Wells Fargo Research,

there are currently 5.27MM hotel rooms in the U.S. with approximately 188,000 rooms under construction and 614,000 rooms in the active development pipeline (construction starts over a year from now up to those under construction).

The active development hotel pipeline in the U.S. has grown year over year for 68 consecutive months, with double-digit growth experienced over 47 months, up to July 2017, before decelerating to the low to mid-single digit growth for the last 13 months. Rooms under construction represents 3.6% aggregate room growth for the U.S. According to Jeffrey J. Donnelly, CFA, with Wells Fargo Research:

When we look at supply growth over the last two years and the growth implied over the next few, in rooms under construction, we find that markets that could experience the most pressure as a result of new supply include Nashville, NYC, Denver, Dallas, Seattle, and Houston, while those with the least pressure would include Norfolk and Oahu Island.

Earnings season is now cranking up and we are excited to be rolling out our earnings tracker later this week (powered by interns at Cornell University). In the lodging sector, Donnelly estimates, "U.S. RevPAR increases of 1.9%, driven entirely by rate growth, resulting in estimated YTD Q3 RevPAR growth of 3.1% and rate growth of 2.6%.”

Among the top 25 markets in Q3, Donnelly says, “Phoenix, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Chicago are the strongest, up 7.5-9.7%, while six markets experienced RevPAR declines, led by Houston and Washington.”

As you can see, our lodging REIT coverage consists of 16 REITs and we are pleased with the success of Hersha Hospitality (HT) +17.5% YTD, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) +16.2% YTD, and Ryman Hospitality (RHP) +16.1% YTD. We have recommended all of these lodging REITs.

And as Donnelly points out, “the Luxury and Independent hotels outperformed the other chain scales, up 2.6-3.6%, while the Upper Midscale and Midscale hotels lagged.” We believe there’s opportunity with the two limited-service-focused REITs, Apple Hospitality (APLE)-11.6% YTD and Chatham Lodging (CLDT)-9.2% YTD.

Earlier this year Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) said its former stockholder HNA announced a secondary offering of its approximately 40M Park shares (on March 5). Park purchased 14M shares from HNA for $24.85 at a significant discount to NAV. Since the HNA secondary was announced, Park has outperformed its peers by 620bps, with the stock up 30%.

When the HNA news was made public, Park shares declined by around 5% and we upgraded the company from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. As you can see below, since my last article, the HNA transaction entirely eliminated the HNA overhang and broadened the REIT’s shareholder base to include a deeper base of REIT-dedicated long-only shareholders.

As you can see, Park sailed past out STRONG BUY target (of 25%) and shares hit $34 in early September (at which time we downgraded the company from a STRONG to an ordinary BUY). However, over the last 30 days shares in Park have declined by ~14% and we believe this has created a more attractive entry point for investors.

In fact, we believe that investors could potentially generate similar returns that we forecasted in Match and that’s why we are once again upgrading this REIT from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.

So far, we have done extremely well picking Lodging REITs and we should be able to maintain our record of success by adding a dedicated Lodging REIT research intern to the staff. As you many know, Cornell has an excellent world-class hotel school and I’m thrilled that we will be providing more in-depth research on all property sectors, especially hotels.

Park’s Scale Advantage

Based in McLean, Virginia, Park Hotels & Resorts was formed when Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) spun off most of its owned real estate into a separate public REIT. Park is the latest entrant in the Lodging REIT sector long dominated by Host Hotels (HST), which still dwarfs all other stock exchange-listed hotel REITs in terms of size. Park is the second-largest publicly traded Lodging REIT:

Park is among the Top 25 largest REITs out of 130 REITs based on TTM Adjusted EBITDA and it ranks among the Top 25 Largest REITs in the US. The company owns a portfolio of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime US markets with high barriers to entry.

Its trophy properties include the New York Hilton, which spans an entire city block in Midtown Manhattan; the landmark, 1,544-room Hilton Chicago Downtown, boasting nearly 200,000 square feet of meeting space; and the oceanfront, 2,860-room Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

There is strong potential in the 32,000-room portfolio of upper-upscale and luxury hotels, and Park, through acquisitions of like properties in leading hotel and resort markets, already has holdings in 14 of the top 25 U.S. hotel markets.

Park is one-brand concentrated right now, but the company says it "seeks brand and operator diversity over time." This is similar to what happened in 1993, after Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) spun off what is now Host Hotels. Around 74% of Hotel EBITDA comes from coastal markets, and 91% of Hotel EBITDA is from Top 25 Markets and resort destinations:

While Park lacks diversified brand affiliations, the company mitigates the risk by owning such a diversified portfolio. Its portfolio's strong group positioning increases visibility into forward bookings and reduces operating volatility by enhancing the stability and predictability of revenue throughout the lodging cycle.

Park’s Brand Value

Park will focus on owning hotels and resorts in the luxury and upper upscale segments. The benefits of partnering with brands include consistent quality through a branded product that should allow Park to achieve higher RevPAR and margins as a result of:

Recognizable product compared to independent hotels struggling to differentiate their offerings

Worldwide reservation systems

Loyalty programs that help to drive recurring sales, while lowering new customer acquisition costs

Hilton (~74mn members) and Marriott, including Starwood (~100mn members), have over 50% of sales stemming from customers within loyalty programs

Ability to achieve increased direct-to-consumer sales minimizing OTA/wholesale commissions and increasing revenue to Park

Significantly lower distribution costs for OTA business given negotiating power of brands

More effective competition against Airbnb (AIRB), particularly with respect to frequent travelers who appreciate the reliability and security of branded hotels.

Improving Liquidity

Park remains in solid financial shape with over $1.2 billion of liquidity, including $1 billion undrawn on the revolver. Pro forma for the asset dispositions, net leverage on a trailing basis is currently at 3.7x, below the midpoint of the company’s targeted range of 3 to 5x.

In terms of asset recycling, Park closed on the sale of the Hilton Berlin during the second quarter, which represented the final hotel and the company’s highly successful Phase 1 asset disposition program, in which it sold 13 non-core assets, 10 of which were located outside of the U.S. for $519 million and recycled the proceeds to repurchase 14 million shares owned by H&A at a significant discount to NAV and pay a special dividend of $0.45 per share.

The Berlin sale represented disposition of a non-core asset based on location (international market) and ownership interest (unconsolidated joint venture), further simplifying Park’s portfolio. The sales prices was ~$350M in gross proceeds, or ~$583,000 per key (Park sold its 40% joint venture interest for gross proceeds of ~$140M) and the sale price represented ~20x multiple of Hotel’s 2017 EBITDA. (Park paid a special dividend of $.45 per share related to the Berlin transaction.)

This is the 13th hotel sold since the beginning of 2018 and the 10th international hotel sale YTD. During the latest quarter, Park also started the marketing process for the sale of four additional non-core assets as the initial part of Phase 2 of the company’s capital recycling program. These assets account for approximately $24 million of EBITDA and averaged just a $108 in RevPAR in 2017. In addition, Park expects to market an additional three to four non-core assets as part of Phase 2 with similar metrics, well below the portfolio average.



Park has ample liquidity with over $1.2 billion of liquidity, including the $1 billion undrawn revolver. Pro forma for the asset dispositions, net leverage on a trailing basis is currently at 3.7 times with over $200 million in cash. The company has no significant debt maturities in 2019 or 2020.

Park Is Well-Positioned

In Q2-18, Park’s comparable RevPAR for the portfolio increased 4.3%, while comparable hotel adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 150 bps to 31.9%. Group revenues exceeded expectations and were up an impressive 17.7%, driven by San Francisco (up 55%), New York (up 33%) and Chicago and Key West (which were each up over 20%).

Total revenues for Park’s comparable portfolio increased 6.2% during Q2-18; F&B revenues at comparable hotels increased nearly 10% with a 14% increase in banquets and catering revenue leading the way. Park’s hotel-adjusted EBITDA of $228 million and adjusted FFO per diluted share of $0.93 came in well above expectations.

Given Park’s better-than-expected results during Q2-18, the company adjusted its guidance range for 2018. Specifically, the company increased full-year RevPAR guidance by 100 bps at the midpoint to a new tighter range of 2% to 3%, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by $15 million at the midpoint to a new range of $730 million to $760 million.

Also, EBITDA margins increased by 50 bps at the midpoint to a new range of flat to a positive 60 basis points improvement and adjusted FFO guidance increased by $0.06 at the midpoint to a new range of $2.84 to $2.96 per share.

Park paid a Q2-18 cash dividend of $0.43 per share, as well as a special dividend of $0.45 per share related to the sale of the Hilton Berlin. Also, the board declared its Q3-18 cash dividend of $0.43 per share to be paid on October 15 to stockholders of record as of September 20.

Here is how Park’s payout ratio (based on FFO/share) compared with the peer group:

My Oh My, Another Strong Buy

As noted above, Park shares have declined by around 14% over the last 30 days and we believe that this pullback has created a window of opportunity for investors.

Park has successfully recycled its “phase I” assets and is now proceeding with “phase II" by likely recycling funds in a tax efficient way “probably through the 1031 and to be able to match fund and to be able to use that opportunity for brand and operating diversification.”

Park’s CEO Thomas Baltimore went on to say,

we know that it’s important that we broaden that first to have to or at least clearly being able to expand into both Marriott and Hyatt family of brands. So, stay tuned. There is nothing to report today. That’s clearly a priority for us as we move forward.

Todd Jordan, analyst at Hedgeye believes that Park “could be one of the top-performing lodging REIT names over the next 6-12 months”. He takes note of good locations, customer diversification, and management strategy to create shareholder value. Here is how Park’s dividend yield compares with the peers below:

Now let’s examine Park’s P/FFO multiple, compared with the same peers:

As most REIT investors recognize, lodging REITs are exposed to more cyclical macro-economic forces than many other property sectors. That’s precisely why I think it’s important to maintain a dedicated focus on the (lodging) sector, recognizing that GDP, business travel, tourism, international travel, and a variety of other indicators could signal when its best to own or not own shares in lodging REITs.

Given where we are in the cycle, we believe that lodging has a few more quarters left and we have been satisfied with Park’s performance. Given the quality of Park's portfolio, we suspect that the company is undervalued compared with these peers, especially when you consider Park’s focused approach on revenue management and cost containment initiatives (for every 50bps of relative margin improvement, EBITDA increases by ~$14 million, accounting for approximately $175 million of value creation).

The near-term fundamental outlook is improving, and we see no signs of a slowdown. Park’s scale and cost of capital advantages should allow the company to continue to generate high double-digit price appreciation packed with a safe dividend – we are targeting the shares to hit $36.00 by the end of 2019.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Other REITs mentioned: (LHO), (RHP), (CHSP), (SHO), (PEB), (HST), (CLDT), (XHR), (APLE), (INN), (HT), (RLJ), (SOHO), (HPT), and (BHR).

